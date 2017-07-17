Gold Versus Bitcoin: 2 Ends Of The Risk Spectrum

In the end, there is a clear winner for the near-term.

by Catherine Leona

If you weren’t considering Bitcoin or the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), the story of the man who bought $27 worth of bitcoin in 2009, forgot about it, then realized it’s worth $886,000 in 2015 might help sway you. A massive return compared to the less than 50% that gold returned over a similar period. But before you replace some gold with Bitcoin in your alternative investment portfolio allocation, it is important to understand that they very different risk and return characteristics.

Gold and Bitcoin are strange bedfellows, but they have different risk-return profiles, which serve different purposes. But ultimately, both offer an opportunity to further diversify your investment portfolio and reduce risk. To determine how gold and Bitcoin should be allocated to your portfolio, answer these questions.

Do you need more diversification away from stocks and bonds?

Gold has been a store of value for thousands of years. The gold bullion is often the flight to safety asset of choice, and it’s a strong hedge against stock and bond markets. Its inverse correlation with stocks has only strengthened in recent years. The non-correlation becomes stronger during a market downturn when other alternative assets tend to become more correlated with stocks and bonds.

As well, since 2011, Bitcoin has demonstrated strong negative correlation with the blue chip index. Gold plummeted from a high of $1,800 in 2013 and zig zagged between $1,100 and $1,300 from 2014 to present, boasting a negative correlation to the sharply rising S&P 500 index. When world stock markets hit record highs in October 2013, though, the Bitcoin price spiked whereas Gold, true to nature, declined.

Bitcoin’s short trading history makes it harder to draw strong correlation patterns. On safety, the digital currency is among the riskiest of the asset classes given its uncertainty and volatility. But there’s also safety, where when Bitcoin exchanges are hacked, poof! — the money can disappear. South Korea’s largest Bitcoin exchange is reimbursing investors for recent hacking losses, but other hacked exchanges have closed down.

As a hard asset, gold can be stolen, although not easily. Bitcoin is looking to create more of a virtual ownership chain of an asset that cannot be hacked or modified.

Either Gold or Bitcoin could provide diversification. Gold has a long established record of doing the two step with stocks, whereas Bitcoin may decide to tango.

Virtual Mining and Security

Gold investments are not insured by Federal Deposit Insurance, although brokerages where you can buy some of the ETFs that very closely track the price of gold are insured. Bitcoin is valued for its claims of ironclad security, which employs Turing script invented by World War II code breaker Alan Turing to prevent tampering with a chain of asset transactions.

If Bitcoin can create ironclad security, it will have surpassed Fort Knox in its ability to protect assets. Currently, Bitcoin is vulnerable to hacking and unauthorized mining. Then there’s the bigger issue — that exchanges and wallets where investors hold their coins can be hacked. Some recent incidents include the hijacking of an Italian bank server to create Bitcoins and the theft of hundreds of millions of Bitcoin from the fourth largest Bitcoin exchange.

The forgery of gold bullion is a security risk, but not a material one. Many processed gold products can be easily stolen — jewelry, gold coins, and even bullion. However, stealing hundreds of millions of dollars in bullion without being noticed is a difficult task, although the rise of gold prices from $300 an ounce to over $1200 per ounce today means the haul would be smaller.

Do you want to minimize centralized banking risks and control?

The world’s central banks can manipulate gold prices. When central banks raise interest rates, investors move money out of gold into assets earning higher returns. Conversely, when US Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen stated plans to only slowly increase interest rates in 2017, gold prices rose.

Cryptocurrencies aspire to replace central bank fiat currencies. The downside of a currency that does not fluctuate based on economic factors such as wage growth and productivity is its price behavior is harder to predict. Because cryptocurrencies are not backed by a commodity like gold, they are subject to more speculative rather than productive hedging activity.

Bitcoin is the anti-authoritarian currency.

Do you seek higher risk in exchange for higher rewards?

Do you remember the Y2K scare? Scaremongers forewarned that when old computer systems switched to the year 2000 on December 31, 1999 the global financial system could be disrupted. Bitcoin is now forewarning of a similar doomsday scenario when it upgrades its software on July 31. The digital currency is revising the confirmation code that indicates the difficulty level of reversing a transaction.

Whether or not the currency’s trading is disrupted, fluctuations in the currency price have increased. Scenarios range from your Bitcoin currency becoming valueless to increased price volatility and payment processing delays. As mentioned above, the higher level of speculative trading produces higher price volatility in Bitcoins. Whereas hedgers of the gold commodity such as gold miners help ensure gold trades closer in line with its demand and supply dynamics. So far, investors are being paid for the risk.

Bitcoin is trading at near $2,000 and gold is trading at $1220 per ounce.

Bitcoin is a higher risk investment with the potential to provide higher returns and losses.

Liquidity – How much money can you afford to lose?

Liquidity risk refers to how easily you can convert an asset into cash. Although gold can be synonymous with money, it acts differently.

The level of liquidity in Bitcoin depends on what you compare it to. If you compare it to other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoins are abundant like the US greenback. In July, 16.4 million mined bitcoins were in circulation. The number of Bitcoins that can be in circulation is capped at 22 million. The cryptocurrencies value is puddly next to the trillions of dollars trading in the fiat currency markets.

Gold, on the other hand, is considered to be a very liquid asset and equals one percent of the world's assets.

Fund managers are large investors in gold owing to its negative correlation with stocks and high liquidity. Investor fund flows into Gold ETFs are surpassing central banker’s investment in the yellow bullion. While the higher volatility in Bitcoins has deterred fund investment.

Unlike gold, the hopes are Bitcoin will be used like liquid cash. A few Bitcoin ATMs have popped up but retailers have been less enthusiastic about accepting the cryptocurrency. Digital wallet Stripe has partnered with AliPay and others to make Bitcoin payments available to hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers.

Gold has high liquidity, but so does Bitcoin. The issue, however, is that there’s a lot of uncertainty around Bitcoin, including the upcoming software update that could lead to a splitting of the Bitcoin shares. For now, gold might be the safest play — it’ll be time to revaluate after we get some insight into the upcoming software dealing on August 1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long Ethereum.