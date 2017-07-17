Home Depot Shows Lowe's How To Secure The Duopoly's Moat

With both companies aggressively covering digital, the moat is too wide for a third player to disrupt their growth.

The duopoly of Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW) controls the home improvement market in North America. Home Depot has already raced past Lowe’s in terms of revenues, and the company’s digital efforts are getting stronger by the day, which is only going to further cement the gap between the two giants of the Home Improvement sector. The time is right to buy because Home Depot has just made its moat practically impenetrable and is already forcing Lowe’s to follow suit and secure the duopoly’s dominance on offline and online fronts.

The further Home Depot’s surge continues on the online front, Lowe’s will be pushing as hard in that direction to keep the distance between the two on the e-commerce side to a minimum, and with both the companies pushing deeper into the e-commerce domain, the space for a third company to enter becomes a whole lot smaller, and the entire effort much less profitable.

Before we get into the details of why a third company won’t be able to throw an e-commerce challenge at Home Depot and Lowe’s, let us take a closer look at how these two companies that have a combined annual revenues in excess of $150 billion are doing in the e-commerce front.

Home Depot

The leader of the home improvement sector has put a lot of effort into improving its digital sales channels by exploiting technology and expanding fulfillment options for its customers. As Home Depot’s net sales surged from $74,754 million in 2012 to $94,595 million in 2016, their online sales as a % of net sales more than doubled from 2.4% to 5.9%. In dollar terms, Online sales were $1,794 million in 2012, but more than tripled to hit $5,581 million in 2016.

As Home Depot’s online sales climbed three-fold in five years, year-over-year growth rate has come down to under 20%, a respectable growth rate by e-commerce standards.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s is never going to give anything away on a platter to Home Depot, and the second largest home improvement retailer has also expanded its online sales channels and offers the crucial ‘pick-up at store’ option for customers. In 2016, approximately 60% of online orders were picked up in-store, 10% were delivered from a store, and the other 30% was parcel-shipped.

In 2016, Lowe’s net sales reached $65,017 million, of which online sales accounted for 3.5%. At approximately $2,275 million, Home Depot’s online sales are more than twice the size of the Lowe’s.

In terms of percentage, Lowe’s did much better than Home Depot in 2016, registering online sales growth of 28.40% compared to Home Depot’s near-19%; the acquisition of RONA helped Lowe’s increase its overall sales in 2016 by 10.1% compared to 2015. According to Lowe's 2016 Annual Report:

Comparable sales increased 4.2%, driven by a comparable average ticket increase of 2.5% and a comparable transaction increase of 1.6%. The addition of RONA and the 53rd week contributed 3.8% and 1.6%, respectively, to the sales growth for 2016.

Lowe’s has its work cut out on the online front, and the company is no doubt aware that Home Depot’s digital sales channel is already more than twice the size of its own. If Home Depot continues the lead as it has done in the last five years, it will allow the company to keep increasing the gap with Lowe’s.

But there is one major side-effect of this growing competition between Lowe’s and Home Depot. Combined digital sales for Home Depot and Lowe's stood at $7,857 million in 2016, and if they continue their current double-digit growth rate they should easily cross $10 billion in annual revenues in 2017. That’s a huge amount of e-commerce sales for a single segment.

Indeed, there was space for a another e-commerce player to enter and disrupt the home improvement market with the “let us make it more comfortable for you to buy” stand, but that space is closing, and it's closing fast. Both these companies have nearly 4,000 stores spread across the length and breadth of United States, they have their supply chains already in place and, more importantly, both these companies are growing their online sales at double digit rates.

Home Depot’s operating margin was 14.2% in 2016, while Lowe’s had 8.99%, which gives them ample leverage on pricing as well.

I will go so far as to say that there is no more space for any other e-commerce company to waltz into the home improvement market and win it. The moat now seems impenetrable.

If there was ever a good time to buy into this segment, now is it. It’s as recession-resilient as you’re likely to find anywhere else, it’s a clear duopoly and the doors may have already shut on any major competition.

On a side note: Home Depot is running away with the e-commerce market, and if Lowe’s doesn’t catch up soon, it will be very difficult for the company to close the gap with the number one player in the market. However, if you're investing in this segment, cover the duopoly and not just Home Depot because both are going to be around for a really long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.