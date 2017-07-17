Restoration Hardware - How To Short Your Own Stock 101

A majority of the proceeds for this repurchase came from convertible notes at far higher prices. They have effectively shorted, then covered their own stock.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) is an American home-furnishings company headquartered in Corte Madera, California. The company sells its merchandise through its retail stores, catalog, and online. As of April 29, 2017, the Company operated a total of 85 retail Galleries and 28 outlet stores in 32 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, and includes 15 Waterworks showrooms in the United States and in the U.K., and had sourcing operations in Shanghai and Hong Kong. The company sells rather upscale and high quality merchandise for the home, patio, and garden. In 2016, RH stock performed very poorly and declined from 79.45 to 30.70. But 2017 has been far different.

A favorite of short sellers lately, RH recently had 12.96M shares sold short. This equates to 86.72% of the float and 45.08% of total shares outstanding. Restoration Hardware just engineered a giant short squeeze on their own stock.

How did we get to these high levels of short interest? A massive share repurchase. From the company’s latest headline:

CORTE MADERA, Calif.--( BUSINESS WIRE)-- RH (NYSE:RH) announced today that the Company has completed its $700 million share repurchase program, purchasing 12.37 million shares during the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Combined with the $300 million repurchase of 7.85 million shares completed in the first quarter, the Company has purchased 20.22 million shares representing approximately one-half (49.6%) of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the first quarter of 2017. As a result, the actual number of shares outstanding after completion of the two repurchase programs is approximately 21.12 million. The repurchase programs were completed pursuant to open market purchases under Rule 10b-18.

Let’s put this in context. RH bought back $1 Billion dollars in stock in the last six months, $700 million of which was in the 2 nd quarter. They have basically reduced their share count by half. This must be one of the more aggressive repurchases of stock for any corporation of their size. Their total market cap, with 21.12 million shares outstanding is now about 1.4 Billion.

Think about it this way. In the same release, RH had the following update on the quarter -

The Company is also confirming its previous second quarter guidance of revenue in the range of $595 million to $610 million and adjusted net income in the range of $13 million to $15 million.

Restoration Hardware made $13 to $15 million in profit for the 2 nd quarter, and yet bought back $700 million in stock. This has truly decimated the short sellers. This buying, and on this scale, has rocketed the stock higher.

RH data by YCharts

So where did they get the money? In addition to cash flow from operations, they broke it down for us in their 8-k filing.



Let’s dig into some of these debts. Their ABL credit agreement can be repaid early in instalments of a minimum of $5,000,000. The catch is in the details. I had dig deep into the 8-k.

No later than the fifth (5 th) Business Day after the date on which financial statements are due pursuant to Section 6.01(A) for each Fiscal Year, beginning with the Fiscal Year ending January 27, 2018, the Borrowers shall prepay the Term Loan in an amount equal to seventy five percent (75.0%) of Consolidated Excess Cash Flow for such Fiscal Year minus, in each case and in the manner set forth in the Consolidated Excess Cash Flow Certificate, voluntary prepayments of the Term Loan and ABL Indebtedness.

This means a full 75% of their cash flow will be used to repay this agreement. That does not leave a lot of room for repayment of the 2 nd term Loan with its interest of 9.48%. The 2 nd term loan alone is $100 million. This would require 9.48 million in interest per year. It is a hair higher than this because the bankers are doing the typical 360 day/year trick.

“All computations of fees and interest shall be made on the basis of a 360-day year and actual days elapsed."

A reminder, their 2 nd quarter profit is projected to be only $13 to $15 million.

Next is the LILO loan. This is rather obscure type of loan called a “Lease in/ Lease out”. It has tax benefits via arbitrage. This loan involves a Canadian partner. The 8-k for this one lists the details.

The underlying source of tax benefits is the arbitrage created because a LILO is effectively two sequential loans. The taxpayer borrows money from third parties, lends the money to the owner as a prepayment, and the owner then lends the money back to third parties. Tax arbitrage is created because the taxpayer deducts interest on the funds used to make the prepayment whereas the owner pays no taxes on the interest earned on that prepayment. If this sounds a little strange, there have been many rulings on this from IRS over the years. Jacob Thomas, of Yale university, wrote a fine piece on the subject.

The real interesting funding however, is the convertible notes of $650 million. These notes convert at the following amounts in 2019 and then 2020. Source company 10-k.

The initial conversion rate applicable to the 2019 Notes is 8.6143 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $116.09 per share.

The initial conversion rate applicable to the 2020 Notes is 8.4656 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $118.13 per share.

In doing the math, that means in 2019 and 2020, if RH is above the conversion prices, there will be an additional 5,131,214 shares on the market. If the stock were below these conversion prices, I would expect these deals to be renegotiated at lower conversions. This would equal more later dilution. By selling these shares higher than the current price (in the future), and buying at current prices, RH has effectively shorted, and then covered, their own stock. In addition to the 5,131,214 shares that will convert at higher prices, they used the extra proceeds and other loan proceeds to purchase a total of 20.22 million shares.

What does this mean for the stock? Well RH has repurchased $1 billion in stock, and they have taken on a lot more debt to do this. They now have payments based on their cash flow which may impact any immediate growth opportunities. We’ll have to see the next balance sheet filing, but debt will certainly be above 1 billion, and could be nearly 1.3 billion. Much of this debt is at favorable terms, if a bit complicated, but they may have pulled off a bit of a feat here. By using the convertibles, they effectively have shorted their own stock and repurchased it lower. They received 600 million at prices of 116.09 and 118.13 and repurchased shares much lower.

In the meantime, they engineered a large short squeeze in their own stock. If the buying is now truly over, we could expect a near term drop in RH. This seemed to have begun the day the news release came out. I find it remarkable a company with a quarterly profit on $13-$15 million is buying back 1 billion of their own stock. Based on their cash flow repayment plan, they will have difficulty defending the stock with any more repurchases for the immediate future. It has become apparent that the great run up in 2017 was just the effect of their buying compounded with a short squeeze.

Short term, the trend would be down. Long term, the stock will trade in accordance with its fundamentals. Their long-term fundamentals are the source of other articles, but if their recent attempts to increase same stores sales prove successful and they can return to solid growth, this may be one of the shrewder corporate moves. On the other hand, if now saddled with excessive debt, and their concept of membership pricing is failing, there expensive foray into their own stock will exacerbate their decline. Highly leveraged companies provide highly leveraged results – both good and bad.

For me, I'll wait to see the details of the next quarter or two and allow time for the short interest in the stock to work it's way through. Best of luck to any and all who trade this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.