Equity CEFs: Just How Much More Love Can Be Thrown Eaton Vance's Way?

Now, the love affair for all things Eaton Vance has buyers everywhere, it seems even as the funds rise to extreme valuations.

Back then, you couldn't give away the Eaton Vance CEFs at -16% discounts, and I caught a lot of flak from readers who said I was an Eaton Vance "shill".

Six years ago, just about every article I wrote included a table pounding buy on the Eaton Vance CEFs despite the funds going through a series of distribution cuts.

For those of you who haven't followed me for very long, you can go back over my articles from 2011 to 2012 and see how many times I endorsed the Eaton Vance equity CEFs when no one would touch them with a 10-foot pole. If I wasn't writing an article directly about an Eaton Vance equity CEF, then the article usually included one or more of its funds.

Here is one such article from November 15, 2011, Giving Away Outperforming Equity CEFs At -16% Discounts, which came out just about at the low valuations for the funds. Back then, you could buy the Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy/Write Opportunities fund (ETV), $15.45 current market price, $14.44 NAV, 6.7% premium, 8.6% current market yield, at a -15.6% discount. The Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy/Write Income fund (NYSE:ETB), $16.53 current market price, $16.05 NAV, 2.9% premium, 7.7% current market yield, went for a -15.5% discount. And, the Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Buy/Write Opportunities fund (ETW), $11.68 current market price, $11.35 NAV, 2.3% premium, 9.4% current market yield, was being given away at -16.5% discount.

Or how about this article, Why EXG Is A Better Fund Than You Think, written about the same time when the Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global fund (EXG), $9.32 current market price, $9.50 NAV, -1.9% discount, 9.8% current market yield, was at one of the widest discounts of any CEF at a mind boggling -17.2% back in late 2011.

My, how far we have come today. The Eaton Vance option income and leveraged equity/preferred CEFs have been, without a doubt, the most popular equity CEFs for income investors since that time as evidenced by their premium to only slight discount valuations virtually across the board.

NOTE: The Eaton Vance CEFs at current premium market price valuations are shown in red in the Premium/Discount column below.

Some of the discount narrowing has been nothing short of dramatic. Here is a five-year Premium/Discount chart of ETW, which, along with ETB, ETV, ETY, and EXG, I recommended more than any other CEFs during this 2011 to 2012 period. I even called ETW The Best Global Option-Income CEF For Value back in September of 2011.

Even the three more aggressive leveraged equity/preferred CEFs from Eaton Vance (shown in table above), the Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunity fund (ETO), $25.53 market price, $24.39 NAV, 4.7% premium, 8.5% current market yield, the Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income fund (ETG), $17.28 market price, $18.03 NAV, -4.2% discount, 7.1% current market yield and the Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income fund (EVT), $22.34 market price, $22.65 NAV, -1.4% discount, 7.8% current market yield, all trade today at multi-year high valuations.

But back in 2011-2012, you could buy ETO at a double-digit discount too, even though the fund has gone on to raise its distribution three times, from $1.40/share annually to $2.16/share, since I wrote this article in April 2011, ETO: Ripe For A Raise. And, how has ETO done since it bottomed later on that year in 2011? Well, here's a five-year Premium/Discount chart of ETO showing the narrowing of the discount from -12% to a 4.7% premium today.



Though I was a bit early both in market price and on its distribution raise schedule, ETO has still been THE best market price performer of all of the Eaton Vance CEFs since the end of 2011, up 119.5%, including all distributions and capital gains added back. For a global equity/preferred fund to have a better five-year market price performance (not NAV performance) than the S&P 500 with only half of its portfolio invested in US stocks is pretty amazing.

Are Any Eaton Vance CEFs Buys Now?

By the end of 2012, my articles on the Eaton Vance CEFs dried up as the funds started to recover in popularity in 2013, and I moved on to focus on other undervalued or overvalued CEFs. It wasn't until exactly one year ago on July 13th, 2016, I wrote this article, How To Play The Eaton Vance Option CEFs, still recommending a few but rather neutral on the group as a whole due to already stretched valuations. ETY, EOS, and EXG were my favorites in the article due to their wider discounts and their upside capture potential. Not only were the funds more tech-heavy in their portfolios but they also had a lower percentage of options written against their all stock portfolios, allowing for more appreciation potential.

As it turned out, ETW has had the best one-year market price total return percentage, up 23.45% (1-Year MKT Tot Ret column) while my picks EOS, ETY, and EXG have still handily outperformed the S&P 500 (all shown in green). However, on the NAV total return performance side (column to immediate right), only one fund, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income fund II (EOS), $14.89 market price, $15.31 NAV, -2.7% discount, 7.0% current market yield, has actually outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. And, herein lies the problem of recommending the Eaton Vance option-income CEFs now. Their market prices have done so well in comparison to their NAVs, you wonder how much more valuation increase is left?

I included only one sell in the group from that article, the Eaton Vance Risk-Adjusted Equity Income fund (ETJ), $9.53 market price, $10.12 NAV, -5.8% discount, 9.6% current market yield, and if you go to the table in the article link above, you will see that only ETJ's market price and NAV are actually lower today than one year ago (after distributions). I would encourage you to read the article, How To Play The Eaton Vance Option CEFs, as it describes each fund briefly as well as why I favored the Eaton Vance option income CEFs back in 2011 over other fund sponsors such as from BlackRock, Nuveen, and ING, now called Voya.

One thing I want to make clear is that I'm not saying to sell the Eaton Vance CEFs since they will probably continue to go up with the market even if they don't see their valuations increase much from here. I'm just saying on a comparative valuation and NAV performance basis, there are better funds to be considering.

Have We Come Full Circle Yet?

I have already gone on record as preferring the BlackRock option CEFs now over the Eaton Vance option CEFs. My top aggressive pick at the beginning of the year, the BlackRock Science and Technology fund (BST), $23.65 market price, $24.91 NAV, -5.1% discount, 5.6% current market yield, has absolutely blown the cover off the ball, up a whopping 35.8% YTD market price total return (47.2% on a one-year total return) and 27.5% YTD NAV total return (33.9% on a one-year total return). That leads all equity CEFs in both categories.

The primary reason why I like the BlackRock option CEFs over the Eaton Vance option CEFs is not just because of more reasonable valuations (see tables above) but also because the BlackRock CEFs are all quite different whereas all of the Eaton Vance option CEFs have a lot of overlap in their top holdings. In fact, the primary difference in the Eaton Vance option CEFs isn't so much in their stock portfolios (though EXG and ETW have global portfolios) but rather in their option overlays. Some like ETV, ETW, ETB, and certainly ETJ have much more defensive overlays, and this is the primary reason why all of these funds lag somewhat in their NAV performances in a bull market environment, particularly ETJ.

BlackRock, on the other hand, has generally lower option overlays which essentially means that its funds, by and large, can capture more market upside. The real difference in the BlackRock option CEFs, though, is that their all stock portfolios can be sector stock focused, value-stock focused or more aggressive stock focused. As a result, you see wider performance results both at market price and NAV, which to me means better opportunities in the BlackRock CEFs.

Besides BST, other BlackRock CEFs I like here are the BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income fund (CII), $15.12 market price, $16.07 NAV, -5.9% discount, 6.6% current market yield and as a global fund alternative, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend fund (BOE), $13.48 market price, $14.51 NAV, -7.1% discount, 6.9% current market yield. If you go to the tables above, you'll see that CII has actually outperformed all of the Eaton Vance option CEFs at NAV over the past year, including the S&P 500, SPY.

Conclusion

So, why are the Eaton Vance CEFs so popular right now? I think it's a combination of their higher yields and just more institutional money flowing into CEFs as an alternative to ETFs finally. Because the Eaton Vance CEFs are generally quite large in total assets, it's easier for institutional investors to get involved with the Eaton Vance CEFs with their higher liquidity. I believe that has contributed to narrowing discounts in funds like ETW, EXG, and ETY, all with total assets between $1.2 billion to $2.8 billion, making them very large CEFs.

But the higher market and NAV yields can come at a price, and earlier this year, Eaton Vance actually cut the distributions of ETW, EXG, and ETJ, something we haven't seen since 2012. Although none of the Eaton Vance CEFs have excessively high NAV yields anymore (which I describe as 12% or higher), you can see from the two tables immediately above that the BlackRock CEFs have much lower NAV yields now compared to the Eaton Vance CEFs, meaning it's a lot easier for the BlackRock funds to cover their distributions while still being able to grow their NAVs. Covering distributions may not be an issue in this ever upward market environment even with just average NAV performance, but it certainly could be if the markets go into a prolonged downturn.

Investors may not think in five-year or longer cycles, particularly in a market that has no memory from day to day, but that's about how long it can take for option-income CEFs to run a full cycle in valuation. So, are we at such an inflection point? Who knows, but I will leave you with this one final table I put together back in May of 2011 from this article, Which Option Income CEFs To Buy Now.

At the time, it was the BlackRock option CEFs (list does not include all of the BlackRock funds today) that were being showered with affection by trading at premium valuations and high NAV and market yields while the love that Eaton Vance enjoys today was nowhere to be seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BST, CII, BOE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.