Be Careful When Considering Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is the largest among oilfield services companies, thanks to its extensive global footprints and the portfolio of up to date technologies. The company has shown the resistance against the cyclical headwinds that started from the mid-2014 to the beginning of the second half of 2016. Following OPEC output cut deal, oil prices started stabilizing, resulting in improving revenue and backlog for oilfield services companies, including Schlumberger.

Despite the recent rally, Schlumberger appears like a risky play for defensive investors, in my opinion, even though short-term value investors can make gains due to the cyclical nature of its business model.

Oil prices started improving in the second half of 2016 and Brent oil hit almost $60 a barrel in the beginning of this year, supported by OPEC led strategy to cut output in the first half of this year. However, oil prices are currently trading close to 16% lower from their 2017 opening levels, as OPEC led output cuts have created lower than anticipated impact on global oil markets. In addition, stabilization in oil prices has provided a substantial support to U.S. oil producers that were struggling to break even at lower prices.

The improvement in North American operations was a great sign for producers like Schlumberger, as it has generated 6% sequential growth in the first quarter and the company is likely to report strong growth rate from North American operations for the second quarter this year, driven by a rapid growth in oil rigs.

However, a robust growth in U.S. operations has negatively impacted the oil prices and OPEC’s initiatives, resulting in a significant decline in oil prices from their 2017 opening levels. Currently, U.S. oil prices are trading around $45 a barrel, significantly lower from this year high of $57 a barrel.

Although Schlumberger is likely to report positive results for the second quarter this year, the company’s future fundamentals appear bleak, due to the potential slump in oil prices. OPEC has recently decided to extend their output cut agreement for the next nine months, which could have a negative impact on SLB’s revenue from intentional operations.

In Q1, its revenue from international markets declined 7% sequentially, driven by a greater than expected decline, particularly in China, Russia land, and the North Sea. Moreover, the company also experienced lower sequential activity in the Middle East. Moving ahead, the company is likely to report negative revenue growth from international markets considering the output cut agreement among the largest producers, including Russia and the Middle Eastern players.

In the first quarter, the Middle Eastern Region, which is the largest revenue generating region for Schlumberger, fell massively by 7%. Several Middle Eastern players, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE have agreed to sustain their output at their current level for the next nine months, which could further impact Schlumberger’s revenues in the following quarter.

On top, now North American growth also appears under a lot of pressure, as oil prices are likely to lower for longer, resulting in lower investments from E&P companies. Consequently, the Energy Information, Administration has also recently lowered their U.S. production outlook for this year to 9.9 million barrels per day. Several analysts, including Goldman Sachs, have also reduced their crude oil output forecast to below $50 a barrel for this and the next year.

In Conclusion

Schlumberger’s revenues from international markets are likely to decline in its upcoming second-quarter report, while it will generate robust growth from North American operations. However, the growth rate from U.S. operations could start soothing from the third quarter and predicted to remain under pressure in the next year, thanks to unstable oil markets. Unfortunately, oil prices have very limited upside potential, as a growth in oil prices allows producers to generate higher volumes, which creates disequilibrium in already tightening demand and supply dynamics.

Investors have realized that the market fundamentals for Schlumberger are likely to remain challenging in the coming days. Consequently, its share price has been declining at a higher rate than the drop in oil prices. Schlumberger’s shares declined 20% since the start of this year. The dip in its share price does not offer a buying opportunity, due to limited upside in oil prices and the potential downturn in demand for oilfield services and products.

