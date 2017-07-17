Noble Corporation - Enormous Long Term Growth Potential

I anticipate that oil prices and the offshore drilling market will both escape the trough that they are in soon and begin to recover significantly.

Noble Corporation has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash, however, the company's assets and financials show how undervalued it is right now.

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) has had a difficult time since the start of the crash, however, the company's impressive assets and strong financial position, along with an upcoming recovery in the offshore drilling markets make it a strong investment.



Noble Corporation Drilling Rig - Noble Corporation Assets

Noble Corporation Overview



Noble Corporation has an impressive asset composition spread across major oil drilling locations in the United States.

Noble Corporation Fleet Utilization and Age - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Noble Corporation has a total of twenty-eight rigs, with an average fleet age of six years. The company has eight drillships, the most profitable of the company's rigs. Of these, five are contracted, two are idle warm, and one is idle cold. Idle cold stacked rigs have the lowest maintenance expenses, however, they are much more expensive to bring back online. That means the more rigs a company cold stacks, the lower its outlook for the future of the market is.



However, the five contracts show that the company is still working to keep profits high.



Moving on to discussing the company’s semi-submersibles, the majority of the company’s six rigs are cold stacked with only one contracted and one warm stacked. This outlook shows that the company sees little opportunity in the semi-submersible market and plans to keep these rigs stacked for a long time. The company also has fourteen jackup rigs. While it is impressive to see that these are contracted, it is important to keep in mind that these are likely shorter contracts with noticeably lower dayrates.



The strength and young age of Noble Corporation’s assets means that the company will be able to survive the crash without needing to spend significant cash on newbuilds. This helps to support the company's financial picture. The young age of the company's fleet also means that the company will remain competitive for contracts that will generate it significant cash flow.



Noble Corporation Financials



Now that we have discussed Noble Corporation’s impressive assets, it is time to continue by discussing the company’s strong financial position.



Noble Corporation Backlog - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

At the end of 1Q 2017, Noble Corporation had a backlog of $3.5 billion. The company used $0.37 billion of this backlog in the first quarter, but through three contract extensions, managed to increase its backlog by $0.6 billion. That enabled Noble Corporation's backlog to reach an astounding $3.5 billion from $3.3 billion at year-end 2016. It has been a long time since we have seen companies in the offshore sector increase their backlog over a quarter and this bodes well for both Noble Corporation’s future financials and the offshore drilling market.



More importantly, Noble Corporation’s backlog is well spread out. The company’s backlog will drop by 50% until 2021. However, it is unlikely that the company will find no new contracts in this time frame, and as a result, we can expect the company's backlog to remain strong with, in my opinion, at least $0.6 billion in revenue annually for the foreseeable future. This backlog should allow the company's profits to remain strong for the next several years at least, by which time, I anticipate the oil markets should have recovered significantly.

Noble Corporation Backlog and Expenses - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Comparing Noble Corporation to its peers we can see that the company has the second highest backlog with an astounding $2.8 billion in backlog. The compares to $0.96 billion in calls on cash until 2023, giving Noble Corporation an impressive contract backlog to call of cash ratio of 2.93. That compares to Peer 1, likely Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), given newbuild expenses, which has a ratio of 1.80 and Peer 2, likely Transocean, (NYSE:RIG), given its size, which has a ratio of 1.31.



The strength of Noble Corporation’s financial position is highlighted by the fact that it has managed to single-handedly beat its peers in a backlog to cash call ratio. That means that it is incredibly unlikely that the company goes bankrupt, especially before the majority of its peers. This shows the company’s financial strength and helps to highlight why the company is such a good investment at the present time. More importantly, it shows that the company can handle a drawn out crash in the offshore drilling markets.



Noble Corporation Fleet Expenses - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking deeper at Noble Corporation’s expenses, the company has managed to decrease its contract drilling service costs significantly from $1.5 billion in 2014 to roughly $0.6 billion for 2017. The company has kept its downtime incredibly low at just 2.8% and expects its 2017 drilling costs to be a further 31% lower than 2016. This decrease in drilling costs will support the company’s financials and allow the company to handle out a drawn out oil crash with maximum profits.



Noble Corporation Liquidity and Debt - Noble Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking deeper at company’s liquidity and debt management, we can see from now until 2022, by which time the crash should have more than ended, the company has an average of $190 million due annually. As we saw above from now until 2020, the company anticipates averaging roughly $0.75 billion in revenue from its backlog, not counting any new contracts. That should leave the company with more than enough cash to handle its debt expenses.



After that, the company has no debt due until 2024 and 2025 when it has a very significant $1.45 billion of debt due. The company can choose either to pay this debt or to try and roll back the notes, either way the company has almost a decade before it needs to worry about significant debt repayments. That means that the company can handle the oil crash and continue to generate strong profits, supporting a future recovery in its share price.



Offshore Drilling Market Recovery

Oil markets have had a difficult time since mid-2014, however, the markets are well on their way to recovering.



Oil Market Demand / Supply Balance - Ask Ja Energy

The demand / supply balance of the oil markets first went out of balance in late-2013 when supply overtook demand leading to a surplus of several million barrels per day. At that point, as a result of the crash, the balance recovered by early 2016 as supply dropped off. They then stayed fairly even before demand recently overtook supply.

It is important to note how fast the oil markets can change. It took roughly three quarters from the first surplus before prices began to drop but within a few quarters after that they had dropped by more than 50%. That means it can be anticipated for prices to remain low for the next few quarters. However, this means when the recovery happens, we can expect it to be quick and strong. This strength should lead to a rapid recovery in capex spending and therefore the offshore drilling market.





Oil Market Pattern - Ensco Wells Fargo Conference

Looking at the definition of each phase in the oil market, we can see that the market has moved past the decline phase, and moved well into the trough phase. This is evidence by the fact that Noble Corporation managed to increase its backlog over the past quarter and currently has all of its jackups contracted. After the trough, comes the recovery phase, which will bring a significant recovery to the offshore drilling environment.

However, despite this upcoming recovery, Noble Corporation's stock price has remained near all-time lows. That means the market is starting to move into the recovery phase with Noble Corporation’s stock price still at 10% of the company’s pre-crash highs. Commodity prices are anticipated to increase soon, and they are already almost 50% above their early-2016 lows. This recovery should result in an increase in day rates allowing Noble Corporation to utilize more of its fleet while increasing the company’s profits.



Conclusion



Throughout this article, I discussed Noble Corporation as a strong investment at the present time. The article centered around Noble Corporation’s impressive assets, with all of the company’s jackups contracted, and most of the other company’s assets contracted in major oil producing areas. The importance of assets in major oil producing areas is even throughout a crash investment continues.



Past the company’s assets, the company also managed to increase backlog in the last quarter. The company has minimal debt repayments due over the next half a decade and the highest backlog to cash requirements ratio among all of its peers. This shows the strength of the company’s financials, and along with its assets helps to cement why Noble Corporation is a strong company. This, combined with an overall recovery in the oil markets which is reaching the end of the trough period, helps to show why now is the time to buy.



I recommend investors load up on Noble Corporation stock at the present time. I anticipate that oil prices will recover significantly over the next 24 months and lead to Noble Corporation’s price roughly at least tripling to where it was in early-2017. While I could see additional recovery past that, this points to a rapid reward for shareholders who invest in the company today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.