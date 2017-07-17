In Case Goldman Sachs Cracks

Our system is no longer bullish on Goldman Sachs, but in the event you still are and want to limit your risk, we present two ways of doing so.

As the Financial Times reported on Saturday, the decline in volatility has weighed on trading revenues, and Goldman is more dependent on trading than other Wall Street firms.

Goldman Sachs was one of four banks our system was bullish on in January, and it's the only one of the four that's posted a negative return since.

Low Volatility Weighs Trading Businesses

Six months ago, Goldman Sachs (GS) was one of four banks our system was bullish on, along with Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC), and PNC (PNC) (this is the same system Bulletproof Investing draws on). Since then, Goldman is the only one of those four that's posted a negative return:

Saturday's Financial Times noted that low volatility has weighed on Wall Street banks, particularly Goldman, which is more reliant on trading than other firms -- Strain Shows On Wall Street's Big Money Makers (paywalled here):

Two of the U.S.'s biggest banks [JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (C)] reported that revenues from their trading business dropped sharply in the second quarter of the year, the latest sign that one of Wall Street's most reliable money makers was in the midst of an extended slump because of low volatility [...] But the slump in trading business could bode ill for other Wall Street banks more reliant on the sector, particularly Goldman Sachs, which was the sole big bank to underperform last quarter because of trading performance.

Our system is no longer bullish on Goldman, but if you still are, we'll look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk below.

Hedging Your Bets On Goldman

If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" here.

Hedging GS With Optimal Puts

When scanning for an optimal, or least expensive put, a key question is the maximum decline you are willing to risk (the "Threshold" field in the screen captures below). This will vary depending on your risk tolerance. For the purpose of the examples below, we've used a threshold of 15%. If you are more risk averse, you could use a smaller threshold. And if you are less risk averse, you could use a larger one. All else equal, though, the higher the threshold, the cheaper it will be to hedge.

Here are the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of GS against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-January:

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $5,050, or 2.21% of position value. Two points about this cost:

To be conservative, the cost was based on the ask price of the put. In practice, you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and ask). The 15% threshold includes this cost, i.e., in the worst-case scenario, your GS position would be down 12.79%, not including the hedging cost.

Hedging GS With An Optimal Collar

When scanning for an optimal collar, you'll need one more number in addition to your threshold, your "cap," which refers to the maximum upside you are willing to limit yourself to if the underlying security appreciates significantly. One starting point for the cap is your estimate of how the security will perform over the time period of the hedge: you don't think the security is going to do better than that anyway, so you're willing to sell someone else the right to call it away if it does better than that.

Goldman currently doesn't pass our two screens to avoid riskier investments so our system didn't calculate a potential return for it on Friday. The potential return over the next six months implied by Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target for Goldman (via Nasdaq, below) was about 5%.

We were able to use a cap as high as 13% while eliminating positive hedging cost, so that's the one we used below.

As of Friday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of GS against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-January, while not capping an investor's upside at less than 13%:

As you can see in the first part of the optimal collar above, the cost of the put leg was $4,100, or 1.79% of position value. But if you look at the second part of the collar below, you'll see the income generated by selling the call leg was a bit more, $4,300 or 1.88% of position value:

So, the net cost of this optimal collar was negative, meaning an investor would have collected an amount equal to $200, or 0.09% of position value when opening it.

Similar to the situation with the optimal puts, to be conservative, the cost of the optimal collar was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls. In practice, an investor can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (again, at some price between the bid and the ask). So, in reality, an investor would likely have collected more than $200 when opening this collar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.