Yandex Will Combine Its Taxi Business With Uber

On July 13, Yandex (YNDX), the Russian internet company, revealed it would combine with Uber (UBER) its Taxi business into the entity NewCo. As a result of the transaction, a new company will be established, with an estimated post-money valuation of $3.725 billion. It is stated Yandex will own 59.3% of the NewCo, while 36.6% will be owned by Uber. The reaction of the market was more than positive: The stock price of Yandex soared from about $27 on July 12 to more than $31 the next day.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

The main aim of the deal is to increase the efficiency of operations and cut costs. Thus, it is claimed by Yandex the merger with Uber will increase vehicle utilization, enhance network effect and lead to faster pick-up times. Moreover, both sides will have better capabilities in R&D, as Yandex and Uber have “high-quality technical expertise” in the markets they operate in.

The addressable market is huge

As for the market for the taxi business, the new company will cover significant territory with its operations. It is stated the ridesharing businesses will be combined in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, and include 127 cities. Therefore, the addressable population will amount to a hefty 190 million people, with a possibility for Yandex to offer other services in collaboration with Uber in the future. These include UberEATS and an option to “deploy the ride-sharing platform into logistics solutions markets in the future.” As a result, both players are likely to gain from the deal significantly.

Moreover, it is important to note that the deal, if executed, will mean that two of the three major Russian taxi aggregators (Yandex.Taxi, Uber, and Gett) will combine their businesses. It is reported (the link is in Russian), in 2016, Uber and Yandex.Taxi managed about 700,000 rides a day only in Russia, compared with about 150,000 managed by Gett. In June 2017, the gross bookings annual run-rate of Yandex.Taxi and Uber amounted to more than $1.5 billion. As a result, the competitive strength of the new company will be enormous. However, from here a monopoly risk emerges. Thus, it is claimed (the link is in Russian) that Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service had not received any application regarding the merger. Igor Artemiev, the head of the Service, noted there can be a competition issue if the two main aggregators merge.

What is it important for Yandex

Clearly, the Taxi business is not a primary source of revenue for internet giant Yandex, since almost 92% of income is attributed to search and portal. However, it is important to note the pace of growth is impressive: in 2014, only 0.6% of income was from Taxi, in 2015 the number was 1.6%, in 2016 3% of revenue was attributed to Yandex.Taxi. In the first quarter of 2017, Taxi revenue amounted to 778 million rubles (or about $13.2 million), demonstrating 75% increase year over year.

(Revenues attributable to the Taxi segment; Source: Annual report)

Moreover, the collaboration with Uber opens many promising possibilities for Yandex. First of all, it means the corporation will have access to the UberEATS infrastructure, which is a new market for the company. Therefore, it can be expected Yandex will offer food delivery services in the near future, which can potentially become a sound source of income.

Secondly, Yandex claimed in the statement the deal provides an opportunity to implement the combined ride-sharing platform in the logistics market. This can become a huge step for the company, as the Russian logistics and transportation industry is considered to be the least developed in Europe, providing an ability for new players to appear with innovative solutions.

In addition, the NewCo’s platform of Yandex and Uber is likely to be based on Yandex’s mapping and navigation technologies. Among other benefits, this will open avenues for Yandex to have more car data for developing its self-driving solution. Thus, in May 2017, Yandex showed its first self-driving vehicle prototype developed by Yandex.Taxi and based on a Nvidia GPU. Yandex.Taxi Head of PR Vladimir Isaev explained to TechCrunch:

"We use anonymised data that we receive from Yandex.Navigator users, which allows us to understand how to drive in a city with its traffic congestion, accidents, speed limits, road closures and other traffic events…We have been using computer vision technologies in a number of our services for quite a while. We use them to find vacant parking spaces or read road signs, for instance, in our geolocation services."

Conclusion

Overall, the merger of Uber and Yandex.Taxi is going to be beneficial for both companies. As the NewCo will account for more than 70% of the ride-on-demand market, the advantage of the monopolistic position will appear once the deal is executed.

Additionally, it can be expected the costs of operations are going to decrease as the combined platform will grant enhanced efficiency and economy of scale. The deal will also provide an opportunity for Yandex to enter the food delivery segment and implement the combined platform in logistics. Moreover, applying Yandex’s mapping and navigation will allow the corporation to have more data for developing its self-driving solution, thus enabling Yandex to become an autonomous-driving player in Russia and neighbor countries.