Background - risks to consumer spending to the upside

This article explains why the latest press release from Target Corporation (TGT), projecting an upside surprise to the ongoing Q2, has catalyzed a bullish view toward this venerable name.

The reason I have been looking into TGT, along with establishing a core position in Home Depot (HD) last year and several other consumer-facing names, comes from two bits of data that suggest that any surprises in consumer spending will be to the upside. One comes from ChangeWave Research, for which I have been a panelist for almost 10 years. For the last couple of months, ChangeWave has been seeing great spending strength.

The other comes from Gallup, which reports in real time on its survey of what looks like a good proxy for discretionary consumer spending. It does this daily, with interactive results viewable by placing the cursor over the table. It shows the 3-day and 14-day average spending reported by interviewees.

The 14-day average spending is more reliable, of course. As of Sunday's data, it is at a record going back to January 2008, $118, or else about tied with peak spending set after the government passed out tax rebate checks in Q2 2008 to fight the spreading economic weakness. This was a survey that only began in 2008, at least so far has been revealed publicly, so whether 2007 data were higher, I cannot say.

The other is a summary version of the daily update, namely Gallup's presentation of monthly average daily spending. As of July, data for all Junes from 2008-17 are presented. These show much stronger yoy data than official US government retail spending data, namely:

The only comparable period of greatly increased spending came in 2013, following many months of QE3, which is generally thought to have begun in October 2012.

Tracking through July, strong yoy comps are seen, even though July spending was unusually strong last year versus June (see separate table in above linked article).

Further background - investing against the Amazon.com (AMZN) craze

A further reason to be brave is that AMZN is trading at $187X TTM EPS. When it announced the deal to acquire Whole Foods Markets (WFM), competing retailers, especially those in the grocery business, sold off sharply, and it was not just a one-day knee jerk reaction. It's my thesis that we are pretty well into the AMZN disruption, and the weaker and stronger competitors have been winnowed out and in. Nothing against AMZN's many strengths, but even if one looks at it as a hybrid retailer and Internet ("tech") stock, its P/E is an order of magnitude greater, i.e. 10X, than that of many good retailers. And it is 10X higher than that of Apple (AAPL) and about 6X greater than that of Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) net of cash.

Yet AMZN was expected to have revenue of at least $200 B next year, and that's without WFM's revenue. Let us say that AMZN's forward EPS is $7.50, so that if it doubles and then doubles again at some rapid pace, in the foreseeable future, it will be showing EPS of $30. How does anyone know which side of 33X P/E AMZN will then be at? GOOG does not trade there. AAPL has fallen to single-digit P/Es when excluding cash more than once since rebounding to about $29, split-adjusted, in 2010.

Given the uncertainty of if and when AMZN will reach EPS of $30, and of what P/E Mr. Market will give it if it gets to that immense level of sales and earnings any time soon, my judgment is that AMZN is like Cisco Systems (CSCO) in the terminal phase of the 1999-2000 bubble period. Similar P/Es, but similar acquisitions of ordinary companies that magically deserved much higher valuations just because of the acquirer's 150X or higher P/E. Great companies, but very overpriced momentum stocks.

When this happened in the late bubble years, there was an equal and roughly opposite negative momentum to the Old Economy stocks. Many of them bottomed in March 2000, just as the Nasdaq peaked.

Whereas in 1999-2000, the positive and negative momentum stocks were largely divided by whether the sectors were glamorous or not, now it just may be that in retailing, the differentiation is AMZN versus everyone else.

So following that analogy, the question is whether the "others" such as TGT have enough staying power to eventually do what so many Old Economy stocks did beginning in Y2K: hold their own in the mild 2001 recession and then grow during the expansion, so that patient shareholders saw what we all want from a stock chosen to provide alpha: higher EPS and a higher P/E on those earnings.

Here's why I think that while TGT does deserve a lower P/E than Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco (COST) and HD, and certainly lower than AMZN, its GAAP TTM P/E of 11.1 as of Friday's close is attractive on a risk-reward basis.

TGT - two consecutive upside surprises

The first upside surprise came with the Q1 earnings release, which Bloomberg News reported this way on May 17:

Target Gains After Sales Signal Comeback Bid Is Taking Hold Target Corp.’s turnaround plan gained some much-needed momentum as its latest sales beat estimates, bucking the trend of gloomy results from bellwether U.S. retailers. The stock rose the most in six months after Target’s first-quarter sales decline was less severe than analysts projected. Earnings also sailed past Wall Street’s most optimistic estimates, helped by a sales uptick in March, and the company gave a brighter [i.e., less downbeat] outlook for the full year.

The stock opened just below $57 but closed at the low of the day, at $55.04. So the Street did not love the conference call or the implications of the earnings release.

The stock then bounced a little bit but, buffeted by AMZN's deal for WFM and general psychology in the retail sector (XRT), entered a renewed downtrend. TGT then came out with this surprise announcement on Thursday:

TGT today updated its guidance for second quarter 2017 comparable sales and earnings per share (EPS). As a result of improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter, Target is now expecting to report a modest increase in its second quarter comparable sales. In addition, the Company now expects to report second quarter GAAP and Adjusted EPS1 above the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15. Both GAAP and Adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by the net tax effect of the Company’s global sourcing operations. In addition, GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to the unfavorable resolution of tax matters. Target plans to report its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 16. “Target’s recent progress reinforces our confidence and commitment to our strategy as we build an even better Target for tomorrow. Following better-than-expected results in the first quarter, we’ve seen additional, broad-based improvement in traffic and category sales trends in the second quarter, despite continued challenges in the competitive environment” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.

"Broad-based improvement" is nice.

What's also nice is that with more than two weeks left in the quarter, the company was confident enough about the pace of business to issue that upside surprise.

Yet here the stock sits at $53.23, lower than when it reported its Q1 beat.

But the evidence is that TGT may be in the process of being winnowed in as a survivor and perhaps a significant winner as the world of retail adjusts to its major shakeout.

In other words, two upside surprises suggest that a turnaround is in place right now; in addition, the company has laid out a further growth and turnaround plan that needs discussion.

What is TGT doing right?

Per the above press release, it points to the following in addition to the points quoted above:

The launch of Cloud Island in May was a success, and our team will be rolling out four more exclusive brands across Home and Apparel in the next few months, in support of our plan to launch 12 new brands by the end of 2018. We are also pleased with initial results of the Twin Cities rollout of Target Restock, providing next-day delivery of a shopping-cart-sized shipment from an assortment of more than 10,000 essential items.”

That's a start. If TGT can get back to promoting lots of "cheap chic" private brands, it may well be able to get its mojo back with the public and with investors.

Some of the five priorities that TGT laid out in its detailed slide show accompanying Q4 earnings may have begun to bear fruit. These are, with my comments in brackets:

digital performance [we'll know more with earnings]

small format stores [higher sales per square foot]

reimagined stores [not yet]

improvement in supply chain [a priority]

exclusive brands [Cat and Jack, others].

We will know more next month with the earnings release and conference call.

In the meantime, TGT has provided us with additional information about its vision for a renewed success in the years and decade ahead. I think it's realistic and could be differentiating.

Looking forward

The growth plan has several parts, and I like the expansion plans. Rather than going into a shell, TGT is planning to grow. Part of the growth will come from small format stores. From the March slide show (slide 77):

The small format stores could be urban, by colleges, etc. Since the locations mostly overlap existing Target stores, the incremental costs to supply them will be low.

The company is also planning upgrades to about 30% of its store base by 2019, as shown (slide 85):

Management expects about a 3% sales gain from this process. Based on limited commentary during the Q1 conference call and elsewhere, I expect that if the sales baseline is permanently ratcheted up that much, the redesigning process will have a very satisfactory return on invested capital.

TGT put out a press release on this topic on March 20, titled Target Reveals Design Elements of Next Generation of Stores. This sounds like what TGT should have been doing rather than throwing away billions of dollars chasing after expansion in Canada:

To create an experience that’s uniquely Target, the modernized design features will include glazed, large glass windows at the front of store, stenciled concrete floors and unique lighting throughout. Additionally, the new design offers two entrances, each with a specific guest need in mind. Guests can enter through one entrance to find displays of exclusive brands and inspiring seasonal moments, and the other for easy pick-up of online orders and groceries. Illustrations of the elements that make up Target’s next generation store design are below. Additional features include: Elevated, cross-merchandise product presentations will amplify Target’s exclusive style assortment across apparel and accessories, home, jewelry and beauty, encouraging guests to browse.

For time-starved guests, the second entrance will offer easy access to grocery, a Wine & Beer shop, self-checkout lanes and a dedicated Order Pickup counter within steps from each other. o Outside this entrance, guests will find dedicated parking spaces where team members will bring out online orders. o An enhanced grocery department design will feature woodgrain fixtures, a robust assortment of fresh produce as well as quick grab-and-go options and meal solutions.

New for Target, curved, more circular center aisles will feature merchandise displays to engage guests with compelling products in unexpected places.

Store team members will be equipped with new technology - available in all stores this fall - to search inventory, take payment from a mobile point-of-sale system and arrange delivery, all from the sales floor.

The linked press release has schematic renderings of the reformatted stores.

Even if the prior CEO was not very forward-looking, if TGT can get 40 reimagined stores completed this year and then many hundreds by the end of 2019, it will have plenty of experience to continue to improve the existing stores or else build new ones.

No guarantees, but I like the look of these changes as a sensible way to grow sales and profits.

Basically, TGT's plan is to improve its blocking-tackling supply chain performance, enhance e-commerce, and expand and modernize its store base; all the while furnishing its customers with what made TGT such a fast-growing and successful discounter: more unique brands. While it is a different business, perhaps the turnaround that McDonald's (MCD) began about 15 years ago - cleaner bathrooms, better service, etc. - could be a general sort of template for what TGT can do. It's much easier to improve your core business than do what Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is doing - namely trying to move into adjacent fields at a time of business stress.

I'm hopeful that TGT is, more or less, on the right path with these plans. With the first reimagined store planned to be opened in Houston in about three months, with 3-4 dozen more this year alone, we'll know sooner rather than later.

Valuation allows upside even if results are just "OK"



One of the attractive aspects of low P/E investing is the percentage upside from just one turn higher in P/E. Even for a low double-digit 11X P/E, namely TGT's, an increase to 12X implies a 9% gain. Add the 4.6% payout and one gets a 13-14% total return. Then, if even mildly optimistic, factor in some EPS gain, and a 20%+ total return in perhaps one year looks reasonable.

In contrast, though, E-Trade (ETFC) is showing consensus EPS estimates for TGT as flat through 2020, projecting $5.01 for FY 2017 (this year), $4.37 for next year, and only $4.48 for 2021.

Even those weak projections could work out well for shareholders, just depending on P/Es along the way.

Another way to look at TGT's valuation involves price:sales, or P:S. Currently, TGT has a market cap of $29 B and projected sales of $70 B for both this fiscal year and next year. This is low for this stock. Even in 2009, the company had sales per share of $88 and a high stock price for the year of $52. Looking back over Value Line's (VALU) array of data on TGT going back to 2004, no year with a peak price:sales level near today's about 0.4X was seen, though in depressed markets, such as 2008-9, TGT traded down to a 0.3X ratio.

As a first upside target, a P:S ratio of 0.5X looks reasonable, which would translate to the low $60s. If that occurred one year from now, a 20%+ total return would be achieved from buying and holding TGT at Friday's closing price.

One detail in thinking of valuation is that over 1500 of TGT's stores are owned rather than leased, so there is at least some real estate value inherent in the company's assets.

Technical status is weak

This is challenging, to say the least. The stock has largely been underperforming the market (SPY) since TGT's relative strength peak in 2005, approximately, the same time as the housing stocks were peaking. In price, TGT shares are back to their 2004-5 level. And for almost all this 12 to 13-year period, the dividend yield was nothing special.

I see almost nothing positive in TGT's technical status. One point that could be a positive is that 8% of the stock has been reported as having been sold short. If short sellers cover en masse, that could help move the stock up fast.

Risks

The poor technicals presage the point that there are company-specific risks, sector risks, general economic risks, and even if all those categories perform well, there is the general risk of owning any stock in a high P/E stock market.

TGT lays out a number of risk factors in its regulatory filings.

To pick just one risk, I would focus on the general point that retail turnarounds are not easy. Doing this one when the Fed is planning on taking the punch bowl away from investors may provide extra challenges.

Concluding remarks - this turnaround may have some momentum

Since it is still July, we have several weeks before we learn the details of TGT's second quarter. Also important will be seeing how WMT, COST (August fiscal year), Kroger (KR), TJX (TJX) and other retailers have fared. Is TGT keeping up with, outperforming, or lagging its peers? We need to know that as well.

Simply beating very low guidance does not mean that a fundamental improvement in sales and/or profit margins is underway. Overall, though, I find the positive pre-announcement in the first half of July, not just the end of the quarter, of an upside Q2 surprise to be encouraging. Broad-based improvement in traffic is also a specific positive. That this would be the second consecutive "beat" is the key factor that got me to take a chance on TGT shares.

Another positive is that TGT has plans to grow its store base, not to shrink it. I like that spirit. In addition, TGT is planning to upgrade its stores, giving them two entrances. One entrance will focus on "order online, pick up in store" along with a convenience store aspect.

In a bigger sense, TGT is going back to its roots as not just a price-focused WMT. The first TGT opened in 1962, and Target Stores was nurtured well by the department store chain that eventually transformed from Dayton-Hudson to Target, smartly or luckily getting out of the department store business long before it was viewed as a very challenged business. It's possible that what is really happening is that TGT's board and CEO have realized that cheap chic worked for years, and that TGT can regain its growth posture by differentiating itself as the national chain with such a focus.

Risks are many here, and should be considered fully. I like TGT on a relative value basis, given the possibilities that the Gallup and ChangeWave data on consumer spending could be more accurate than the dreary government data, and given the chance for TGT to re-establish itself in its once-famous big box niche. and grow. If so, perhaps the stock can see, over time, both higher earnings and a higher P/E, providing good price appreciation plus a growing dividend. Whether TGT will prove to be on target with its growth and renewal plans should, at the least, be an interesting story to watch, whether one owns the stock, or shorts it, or not.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.