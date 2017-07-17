Cheniere's Growth Story Is Just Starting

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about this stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is at the early stages of its growth and will be an excellent long-term investment. Shareholders will start to see the fruits of hard work and patience management has put into the company. The export of only 24 cargos was enough to turn negative EBITDA into an adjusted EBITDA of $483 million for the quarter and more than $150 million for the full year.

Cheniere Energy has a distinct advantage over most of its competitors. The company is getting low-cost U.S. shale gas, and the expansion of Panama Canal has given it a shorter route to Asia and Europe. As I have explained in my previous articles, we are yet to see the full extent of Cheniere Energy's growth potential. It's growing its market share at an impressive rate. Before most of its competing North American projects (mostly in Canada) come online, the company will most likely have long-term contracts with all the major LNG importing countries.

Cheniere's long-term contract with South Korea started last month. U.S. LNG had been exported to South Korea on spot rates before this cargo. However, this was the first cargo to be shipped to South Korea under the long-term supply agreement. South Korea is one of the largest consumers of LNG, and the demand is expected to rise. The new president is making an effort to decrease the country's dependence on coal and nuclear energy. This should push the demand for LNG higher.

Cheniere has now shipped more than 100 cargoes of LNG. Twenty-four cargoes were enough to give the company an adjusted EBITDA figure of more than $150 million for the year. If we take into account the impact of full year of exports and train 4 and 5 coming online, Cheniere can easily meet its targeted full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.4-1.7 billion. Over the next three years, Cheniere Energy will have both export terminals operating at full capacity. As the company secures more contracts from China, Europe, and India, we are going to see solid growth in EBITDA and cash flows.

Management is expecting more than $500 million in distributable cash flow by the end of the year. At full capacity for both terminals, the company will have distributable cash flows in excess of $1.5 billion. These estimates are backed by the long-term contracts and rising demand from China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Keep in mind that Cheniere Energy is not generating positive free cash flows at the moment.

The company is actively seeking new buyers. China is also looking to expand its LNG consumption (explained in my last article) as the country moves toward cleaner energy sources. India wants natural gas/LNG to have a 15% share in total energy mix of the country. Bangladesh is also going to import significant volumes of LNG. In fact, South Asia is becoming one of the fastest growing markets for LNG. It's true that the market is facing the prospect of oversupply.

However, in LNG's case, demand is expected to follow supply. A market flooded with LNG will prompt the consumers to grow its share in their domestic energy mix. It will also become attractive for the countries relying on more expensive fuels. LNG exporters are, in fact, expecting the demand to exceed the current capacity in the next 10-15 years. This is one of the key reasons that Cheniere Energy is already looking at new expansion projects. The company wants to stay ahead of the curve. At the moment, management is looking at financing options.

Cheniere's growth story is just starting. The company has not even completely used its full capacity. As more trains come online and it starts to work at full capacity on both of its export terminals, we will see cash flows and revenues take a big jump. Its South Korea contract alone is worth more than $540 million in annual revenues. If management starts to expand post-2020, we will see this growth continue into the next decade as well. This is a stock to hold for the long term as the potential for growth is immense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.