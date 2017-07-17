What To Expect From Bank Of America

Bank of America (BAC) has a good chance of beating estimates again when it reports its second quarter results on Tuesday morning, which, in addition to a favorable long term outlook, makes its shares attractive.

Analysts are forecasting an earnings per share number of $0.43 for the company's second quarter, which would represent a small increase from the company's Q1 EPS number of $0.41.

When we look at the company's past results, we see that the company gets underestimated a lot:

In eight of the last nine quarters the company beat estimates, by an average of $0.05, whereas the company hit estimates exactly about a year ago.

This alone does not mean that Bank of America will perform better than expected again, but it shows that the analyst community is usually pretty conservative with its estimates for Bank of America's earnings.

There are more factors that show that Bank of America's earnings could come in better than many believe:

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

Both the target FED Funds rate as well as the effective FED Funds rate have risen a lot year over year as well as compared to the first quarter -- the target FED Funds rate is now twice as high as it was at the beginning of the first quarter. This should have a substantial positive impact on Bank of America's net interest margin, which, in turn, will drive Bank of America's net interest income -- a key contributor for the company's top line growth as well as its bottom line growth.

Growth in the company's loan portfolio should help Bank of America increase its earnings as well, and last but not least, a lower share count will help drive earnings per share growth further:

BAC Stock Buybacks (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

With a lower share count the company's earnings get distributed over a lower amount of shares, thus increasing each share's portion of the total, thus increasing the EPS number further.

Since Bank of America has recently announced that its capital return plan, which includes the permission to repurchase $12 billion worth of stock over the coming year, was approved, investors will likely see even more buybacks going forward. Those increased buybacks should prove even more effective in fueling Bank of America's earnings per share growth.

Bank of America has also announced that it would increase its dividend by a whopping 60% going forward, which brings the company's dividend yield to an above market average 2.0%. This alone does not make Bank of America's shares extremely attractive for income investors yet, but combined with the fact that the dividend growth rate has been very high in the past and accounting for the company's pretty low payout ratio, it seems that investors who buy here could see a very nice yield on cost in a couple of years.

Bank of America is expected to grow its earnings per share by 12% annually over the next five years, which would bring the company's EPS to $2.86 by 2022. If the company pays out about 50% of its earnings in dividends in five years, investors would get a quarterly dividend of $0.36, or an annual dividend of $1.44 -- the yield on cost for those buying at the current price would be a very juicy 6.0%.

The high expected earnings growth rate over the next few years obviously also is a positive for those investors seeking capital appreciation primarily, especially since Bank of America trades at a relatively low valuation:

BAC PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

At a forward price to earnings ratio of just above 11 Bank of America looks cheap relative to the broad market (which trades at all-time highs), the valuation hasn't changed much over the last six months.

Looking at the company's cash flows, we see that the bank trades at 14 times trailing free cash flows, which is equal to a free cash flow yield of about 7% -- a very solid number in today's environment of high share prices, and especially so if free cash flows as well as earnings are expected to grow substantially over the coming years.

Takeaway

Analysts are forecasting that Bank of America will increase its earnings slightly from the previous quarter, but analysts have a history of underestimating the company. Due to higher interest rates and growth in the bank's loan portfolio it seems possible that Bank of America's actual results will be better than expected.

The long term outlook for the company looks very solid, due to a low valuation, high shareholder returns and a solid earnings growth rate (aided by the FED's tightening).

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.