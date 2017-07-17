IBM Earnings Prediction: Disappointment Or Enjoyment?

Thesis

IBM’s (IBM) earnings results are skewed to the downside. I believe that the company will miss on revenue, while EPS should come in according to expectations or slightly lower. Since IBM has been buying back a lot of stock, the company could even beat EPS expectations, given that the difference between my EPS estimate and that of Wall Street is $0.02. However, as I will explain, the metric to watch is revenue and I believe that IBM will most likely miss on this metric.



Introduction

IBM’s earnings are always exciting. For the bulls there’s the hope that things will finally turn around. For the bears, there’s the expectation of volatility. Bears love nothing more than a company that reliably disappoints. It was a very profitable endeavor for bears to short IBM in the most recent quarter when the company missed on revenue, but beat on EPS. On the surface, this looks like “mixed results,” since the company beat on at least one of the two metrics.



Inflated EPS and why revenue is the metric to watch

This is the problem with looking at earnings in a superficial manner. A beat on EPS would normally imply higher margins of some sort. At least, that is the first assumption. However, this is not the case with IBM as the company has been heavily buying back stock, which has the effect of spreading earnings over a fewer amount of shares and thus inflating EPS.





Source



In the slide above you’ll find the results from the first quarter of 2016 which we will compare with the first quarter of 2017 displayed below.



Source



So IBM encourages investors, analysts and media to focus on the operating NON-GAAP EPS number. To illustrate my point, see below how Seeking Alpha reported IBM’s 1Q17 results.



This creates the impression that IBM’s bottom line actually improved, but when we just simply look at net income results, we can see that net income came in some $500 million lower in 1Q17 as compared to 1Q16.



The higher EPS is simply a result of stock buybacks since it is clear that the company isn’t earning more money. So while results may look “mixed,” they were most definitely not. IBM’s revenue declined as well as the company’s profits.



Understanding this dynamic will clear up a lot of confusion. IBM took a hefty beating if you believe the company just reported “mixed” results. For investors who find this too cumbersome to track or investigate, I suggest focusing on revenues. Most already do, which is why the metric to watch is IBM’s revenue.



Incorporating seasonality

Historically, IBM’s results have been very seasonal - producing a weak first half and making up for most of that in the second half of the year. Roughly 60% of IBM’s earnings are generated in the second half of the year. In that second half, roughly 60% of earnings are generated in the fourth quarter.



This is very important because IBM does not guide quarterly. Our estimates will be incredibly off if we get the seasonality wrong. To get the quarterly revenue, we’ll use a “bottom up” approach.



Our first assumption is that 37% of IBM’s full-year EPS guidance earnings will be generated in 1H17. This is based on management commentary:



“[..]we're not adjusting our guidance, we've reaffirmed that we see an at least $13.80 number for the year.”





We can figure out how much the second quarter EPS should be since we know the full year guidance is $13.80 and the 1Q17 result is $2.38. Like stated earlier, this EPS number could very well be inflated by buybacks. Since I have no way of finding out much stock the company did or did not repurchase in 2Q17, I will have to apply my own net income estimate and subtract that from the buyback net income.



Bottom up – starting with EPS

Let’s start with the company’s full-year guidance. This implies that 17% of 1H17 earnings have already been earned in 1Q17. Meaning that 2Q17 EPS should come in at $2.73 if we round down the weighing (from 17.23% to 17%).



As of 1Q17, the company had 939,496,884 shares outstanding meaning that IBM is expected to earn $2,508 million in non-GAAP operating as compared to 2Q16’s 2,800 million. Put differently, earnings are expected to be flat on a year over year basis.



If we further assume that IBM buys back $900 million worth of stock at an average price of $152, we get to reduce the share count by 5.9 million and arrive at a non-GAAP operating income of $2,549 million. OF course, these numbers are based on non-GAAP operating EPS. We need to use this number to figure out a realistic revenue assumption.



Estimating revenues

We can start by applying 2Q16’s non-GAAP operating margin, which was 13.86%, which creates a revenue of $18,388 million. This revenue estimate is far too low in my opinion because it implies a year over year revenue decline of 9.1%. The last time IBM saw declines of these levels on a year-over-year basis was in the fourth quarter of 2015. We’ll have to try and figure out what’s skewing this number.



Indeed, our base case is being a bit too optimistic on the margin side. While IBM does improve margins sequentially, our 13.86% implies a sequential improvement of 3.5%. While not out of the ordinary, it's still high.



“But again in total the margin picture on a sequential basis as we always do will grow from first to second, third and fourth as well, and depending on the mix of business that growth that we typically see from first to fourth, could be three, four points higher and it's been as high as 10 points in some years.”



So, the company states three to four points i.e. 300 to 400 basis points higher. I find this a little bit rich, as this is clearly referring to IBM’s better days. The non-GAAP operating margin was 12.64%, so I will apply a 13.14% margin, resulting in a revenue of $19,400 million.



Final estimates and conclusion



My final EPS estimate is $2.73 versus Wall Street consensus of $2.75, but EPS could come in higher due to buybacks. I am expecting an EPS meet to miss. I expect revenues to miss slightly since Wall Street is estimating $19,465 million versus my own $19,400 million.



Based on my results, I do not see much upside potential on the back of earnings. When we take a look at IBM’s price movement since the last earnings, we can see that the market isn’t expecting too much either. IBM declined to $155 p/share as a result of disappointing 1Q17 earnings. Since then, the stock has been range bound between $150 and $155, while currently trading at $154.

In other words, the market isn’t expecting even more disappointing results. I think they should and that we could see $150 on an earnings miss, possibly even lower depending on how severe the revenue miss is.