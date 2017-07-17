SAExploration Holdings: An Interesting Speculation

SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) is an extremely beaten down oil field services company, which, at today’s stock price, I believe, offers an interesting speculative long opportunity. Since there hasn’t been much recent coverage of the company here at SA, I’ll begin with a brief overview of the company and then explore why it’s currently priced as it is. But I do also recommend that readers review the two latest articles here at SA as the first gives some details of the debt restructuring that occurred around this time last year, and an earlier article outlined some of the problems the company faced at the time, many of which still exist to some extent today. Indeed, I believe one reason the stock is trading at (split-adjusted) all time lows is that the market no longer believes that any positive developments or turnaround is possible. And, this uncalibrated, blanket pessimism is a big part of what can create a substantial up move if any such positives do materialize.

The Company - A Quick Overview

SAEX’s latest corporate presentation is from the Jeffries energy conference in Nov 2016 (and thus not very current), but the descriptive language in the first quarter 10-Q is actually very readable, so let me quote the company description from it and supplement that with two slides from the investor’s presentation:

We are an internationally-focused oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa and Southeast Asia to our customers in the oil and natural gas industry. Our services include the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. In addition, we offer a full suite of logistical support and in-field data processing services. Our customers include major integrated oil companies, national oil companies and independent oil and gas exploration and production companies. Our services are primarily used by our customers to identify and analyze drilling prospects and to maximize successful drilling, making demand for such services dependent upon the level of customer spending on exploration, production, development and field management activities, which is influenced by the fluctuation in oil and natural gas commodity prices. Demand for our services is also impacted by long-term supply concerns based on national oil policies and other country-specific economic and geopolitical conditions. We have expertise in logistics and focus upon providing a complete service package, particularly in our international operations, which allows efficient movement into remote areas, giving us what we believe to be a strategic advantage over our competitors. Many of the areas of the world where we work have limited seasons for seismic data acquisition, requiring high utilization of key personnel and redeployment of equipment from one part of the world to another. All of our remote area camps, drills and support equipment are easily containerized and made for easy transport to locations anywhere in the world. As a result, if conditions deteriorate in a current location or demand rises in another location, we are able to quickly redeploy our crews and equipment to other parts of the world. By contrast, we tend to subcontract out more of our services in North America than in other regions, and our North American revenues tend to be more dependent upon data acquisition services rather than our full line of services.

Why the Stock is Down

The overarching reason for which SAEX’s stock is down is because the company was built - and leveraged - to service the oil industry with oil prices significantly higher than where they’ve been over the past two to three years.

Spending in many of the niche markets shown in the slide above were the first to be cut by explorers when the price of oil turned down, and hence SAEX bore an incommensurate loss of revenue and cash flow. Couple this with a leveraged balance sheet - where interest payments are fixed even as cash flow declines - and it’s a recipe for financial disaster. And even with a significant debt restructuring, the market continues to expect more of the same.

The situation is further compounded by a lack of visibility on future revenues. Despite the fact that recently the company has landed various contracts and had a profitable first quarter, Wall St considers the company’s backlog as an essential metric. Yet as the company explains, even though it has been winning contracts, its customers are letting these contracts out in shorter time frames, such that they don’t meaningfully increase backlogs (my emphasis):

Mr. Hastings continued, “We continue to engage in discussions with customers about longer term agreements, as evidenced by the signing of our three-year agreement with Hocol to provide all of their geophysical services in Colombia. We expect the Hocol agreement to add incremental revenue potential of about $40 million a year on a normalized annual basis through maturity. Because of our constrained visibility, however, our formal bids outstanding are relatively low. This is not necessarily reflective of the overall level of activity, but instead, is due mostly to timing and the lack of producers’ willingness to plan projects as far in advance as we’ve become accustomed to in the past. Conversely, early stage, pre-bid opportunities that we see coming into our markets, but that haven’t officially been tendered yet, suggest that future prospects may be brighter.”

The first two items explaining the company’s stock price slide I would deem “macro” considerations that would have affected any company in the industry that also leveraged its balance sheet. But in SAEX’s case, there’s also a company-specific reason for its stock swoon, namely that it provided services to an Alaskan firm, with that firm expecting to pay its bill via Alaskan Tax credits. However, as of yet, this customer hasn’t been able to monetize these credits (and has even assigned them to SAEX), all of which has left SAEX in a liquidity crunch for several years now. The tax credits are still expected to be paid out (at least in large part), but the timing is uncertain and hence SAEX is still cash strapped. Because this company specific event is crucial to the speculative long position I’ve taken (and explain below), I think it’s worth quoting an extensive account of these credits provided in the most recent 10Q (with my emphasis):

At March 31, 2017, our largest account receivable from one customer was $78.1 million, representing 58% of total consolidated accounts receivable. This customer was relying on monetization of tax credits under a State of Alaska tax credit program (“Tax Credits”), either from proceeds from the State of Alaska or from third party financing sources, to satisfy the accounts receivable. There remains substantial uncertainty regarding the timing of reimbursement from the State of Alaska and the availability of third party financing to the customer, or us, in order for us to collect our accounts receivable. Due to the customer’s inability to monetize the Tax Credits, our customer has assigned $89.0 million of Tax Credits to us so that we can seek to monetize these Tax Credits and apply the resulting cash, as monetization occurs, toward the customer’s repayment of its overdue account receivable. We have recorded a total reduction of the accounts receivable balance of $3.5 million related to the monetization of Tax Credits during the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Based upon the uncertainty regarding the timing to monetize the Tax Credits as of March 31, 2017, we have classified $38.0 million as a long term accounts receivable in the March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, condensed consolidated balance sheets. As of March 31, 2017 the state of Alaska had completed its audit of approximately $30.2 million of Tax Credit applications. This audit resulted us receiving approximately $24.4 million of Tax Credit certificates during 2016 from the State of Alaska. The State of Alaska disallowed approximately $5.8 million of what we believe should otherwise be eligible expenditures. Our customer filed an appeal of this decision on October 18, 2016, seeking a reversal of the disallowed amount. The Corporation expects additional Tax Credit certificates from the State of Alaska representing approximately $58.8 million to be issued on a rolling basis in 2017. There continues to be significant uncertainty regarding the timely payment by the State of Alaska of its obligations on issued Tax Credit certificates as well as our ability to accurately estimate the time frame for such payments. We continue to explore options to monetize the Tax Credit certificates, including the option we have utilized to sell the certificates in the secondary market at a discount to purchasers that are able to apply the certificates to reduce their own Alaskan tax liabilities. There is a risk that any monetization of the Tax Credits certificates, however, will reflect a substantial discount and may be insufficient to fully repay the customer’s outstanding account receivable. Should this result, we may be required to record an impairment to the amount due from our customer. In addition, we believe the secondary market has been negatively impacted by the uncertainty about future political developments or legislative actions. This has currently delayed our ability to monetize our Tax Credit certificates. The outcome of future legislative actions could restrict our ability to monetize Tax Credits in the secondary market which may require us to record an impairment to the amount due from our customer. We also believe that rising oil prices would increase the market for our Tax Credits, but there can be no assurance that prices will increase sufficient to improve the market or when it might occur.

Speculative Turnaround Play

All of these negative developments, as well as what I believe to be uncalibrated, blanket pessimism regarding the company, has resulted in SAEX trading at a market cap of only $27M and an enterprise value of $140M. (And for reference, an EBITDA of about $26M on TTM revenues of 200M).

This very low market cap means that any positive developments could cause meaningful stock price appreciation. On the other hand, if things remain generally unchanged, there’s a good chance the market cap is about as low as it will go, resulting in an asymmetric reward/risk scenario. Moreover, there are several reasons why I think future developments will be positive including:

Increased sales

After several years of exploration cutbacks, due both to depressed oil prices and to the political environment, there are reasons to think that may be changing. For example, this news of the Trump Administration approving Eni’s plan to drill in federal waters in offshore Alaska. Not only does this signal an important political shift, but Alaska is one of SAEX’s prime markets, such that this development could disproportionately affect SAEX.

Similarly, in April SAEX signed a three-year agreement with Hocol to provide geophysical services in Colombia, an agreement which SAEX forecasts will add about $40M in normalized annual revenues through maturity. This is another sign of activity ramping up after a long downturn.

Sales without Capex

The company has also highlighted its expectations of keeping CapEx below $5M for the year which aids in conserving cash and thereby more readily servicing debt. Part of its ability to do so is by generating sales that require no incremental CapEx spending, see for example this $35M contract which it completed in the Q1, or this news release announcing $20M in new project awards which notes “SAE will provide a full suite of in-house logistical services in advance of and throughout the life of these projects, which will utilize currently available equipment and personnel. No new capital expenditures are required to execute these projects.”

Monetize tax credits

The biggest positive development would be for SAEX to monetize some or all of the tax credits on its balance sheet and then use the proceeds to pay down debt. Doing so would greatly improve the company’s debt to equity ratio and would meaningfully improve net cash flows. It would also make debt rollover and/or extension much less costly which in turn would also further reduce future interest costs.

On top of the timeline provided in the 10Q excerpt I provided above, the CEO also had this to say on the earnings call:

Currently, we are still waiting several of the applications that are with the Department of Revenues, State of Alaska, tax division and several pieces of legislation that are the both house and the senator in session in Alaska and expected to be in session through middle of May. There are several pieces of legislation there that look like they will expedite those application processes. But it's like any other legislative -- piece of legislation needs to be voted on and we expect that vote to come sometime near the middle or end of May of this month.

I believe that any positive developments on this front have the potential to move the stock substantially upward.

Kicker: Short Interest/High Borrow Cost

This final point has no bearing on the company’s fundamental performance, but the fact that SAEX has been an expensive borrow for months now DOES have implications on future trading. The chart below shows the annualized rate to borrow SAEX in order to short it. Now obviously shorts have been right so far and their capital gains likely greatly outweigh their borrow costs to date. But if the stock languishes, or as I expect, begins to trend upward, then the high borrow cost will be an additional trigger for shorts to cover. In a stock with only 9.36M shares outstanding (and only 3.63M in the float) this can greatly accelerate the speed of a move.

My Trading Plan

Based on the information above, I have taken a speculative long position in SAEX at today’s prices (about $3 per share), and I hope/intend to sell increments of my position up to an ultimate target market cap of $100M (about $10 per share with today’s share count). Based on the current timeline of the monetization of the tax credits, I’m expecting this move to occur over the next 18 months (roughly to the end of 2018), and I'll be eagerly watching future company and oil market developments.

