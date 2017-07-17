Why Have Major Offshore Oil And Gas Drillers Given Up On The ONGC Jackup Tender?

One positive is that the ONGC rig tender will help resolve the present over-capacity, which is now overwhelming, specifically in the jackup class.

The oil crash that began late in 2014 has delivered a terrible blow to the oil industry, especially to the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (RIG), Seadrill (SDRL), Rowan Companies (RDC), Ensco PLC (ESV) or Noble Corporation (NE), and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown due to a basic lack of drilling contracts, dismal day rates at below-breakeven levels in some cases, and lingering concerns about rig oversupply that continues to worsen as work is vanishing.

Nonetheless, the growing sentiment in the offshore drilling sector is that the market has stopped degrading, prompting oil producers to look ahead for new opportunities in order to increase their fast declining oil & gas reserves.

Still, despite a difficult environment, there is always a silver lining in every dark cloud, and it is the jackup segment rebounding recently. The contracting activity in the jackup segment has shown clearly a nascent recovery shaping up during the first half of 2017.

Hence, it is perhaps time to look at this sector as a potential opportunity for the long term through a constant monitoring of the contracting situation.

Recent tendering from ONGC

On July 12, 2017, Upstream announced the following:

Work-starved rig owners have offered India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) a choice of 27 jackups in response to a bid process that will see the state-controlled player charter eight drilling units across four separate categories. Industry sources called the response to the jackup tender as “overwhelming”, pointing out that aggressive bidding could lead to ONGC benefiting from rock-bottom dayrates. It is understood that at least 10 domestic and international contractors recently submitted bids offering more than two dozen drilling rigs to the Indian giant.

Most of these rigs were offered in the three categories below:

ONGC wants five independent-leg, cantilever type jackups capable of drilling in up to 300 feet of water. ONGC wants to charter one 300-foot cantilever type unit of Friede & Goldman L780 Mod II design. ONGC wants one 300-foot slot or cantilever rig. ONGC's final requirement covers a single 300-foot slot or cantilever-type jackup able to operate in high-pressure, high-temperature conditions.

Contractors will have 180 days from the date of notification of award to mobilize these rigs for the ONGC contracts, which could happen by mid-2018. I believe the contracts are for three years.

Category ONGC Tender Offshore Companies Company base Rigs offered Additional information First 5 Rigs Jackups - Independent leg cantilever type. Capable to drill in 300 feet of water Aban offshore India 5 Deep driller series jackup The rigs touted in this category are either of MLT, BMC, or Levingston III-C designs Dynamic Drilling India 3 JU Victory Driller? JU Dynamic momentum? Greatship group India 1 Jindal Drilling India 1 Shelf Drilling UAE 3 Resilient Energy Ltd. USA 1 The Noah's Ark Jackup Total 1 15 One more rig offered by no information available. Second 1 Rig ONGC wants to charter a 300-foot cantilever type unit of Friede & Goldman L780 Mod II design CNPC Offshore China 1 Dynamic Drilling India 1 Shelf Drilling UAE 1 Total 2 3 Third 1 Rig One 300-foot slot or cantilever rig. Hallworthy Shipping (Representing Foresight Drilling) UK 1 Shelf Drilling UAE 1 Total 3 2 Fourth 1 Rig Single 300-foot slot or cantilever-type jackup able to operate in high-pressure, high-temperature conditions. Aban Offshore India 1 Dynasty Drilling India 1 Greatship India 1 Jindal Drilling India 1 Hallworthy Shipping (Representing Foresight Drilling) UK 1 Shelf Drilling UAE 1 Tulshyan Group Singapore 1 Total 4 7 8 rigs/4 categories Grand Total 27

Note: Dynamic Drilling probably offers rigs owned by international contractors and bid on a bareboat basis.

Note: ONGC conducted a 2016 tender for Eight Jackups in 2016. Please read the he Oil pro very interesting article.

ONGC issued tenders for four separate jackup requirements; two high spec 300ft water depth rated jackups, two 250ft mat supported jackups, one 250ft mat supported HPHT jackup, and lastly, three 300ft standard units. All were for three years charter periods. As expected and reflective of the trend towards regionalization in the jackup sphere, the vast majority of bidders were Indian Drillers, most of whom have been on a new build buying spree over the last few years. Jindal, Hallworthy (representing Foresight Drilling) and Dynamic Drilling are going head to head to find first contracts for their new builds Jindal Pioneer, Jindal Explorer, Vivekanand 1, Vivekanand 2 and Dynamic Momentum all competing in two categories for the five independent leg 300ft requirements. Altogether fourteen different rigs were proposed, eight of them in both categories. Also into the fray for these same five slots are the other main Indian contractors Aban, offering six rigs, and Greatship offering one, all of which have been built since 2007.

Commentary:

The Indian market for offshore drilling rigs is highly oversupplied, and consequently, day rates are expected to be below the average indicated by IHS Markit. The actual day rate for is now about $55k/d down from about $90k/d a year ago.

According to M. Ian Craven from Icarus Consultants last year:

As expected and reflective of the trend towards regionalization in the jackup sphere, the vast majority of bidders were Indian Drillers, most of whom have been on a new build buying spree over the last few years... ... Somewhat hopeful bids were submitted by only three international contractors, the rest tacitly accepting that it will be the preserve of the domestic players.

It is getting even worse now, and most of the offers come from Indian or Asian companies desperate to contract their stacked rigs. Observers have qualified the ONGC bidding as "aggressive" and I expect dismal day rates as the unavoidable result of this unsettling over-capacity situation.

International contractors such as Noble, Ensco, Atwood Oceanics (ATW), Rowan, or Seadrill, who owns many jackup rigs, cannot really compete, and are not interested to commit to a three-year contract, on a below-breakeven day rate basis. I am expecting day rates, excluding tax, probably below $45k/d.

Even Vantage Drilling Inc. (OTCPK:VTGDF), which recently was awarded a three-year contract for its 6G drillship Platinum Explorer with ONGC, for a whopping $110k/d - about 50% below the average day rate in the drillship class - is not offering any jackup while having the Aquamarine Driller, the Topaze driller, and the Vantage 260 (Ex Hercules) available for mid next year?

One positive is that the ONGC rig tenders will help resolve the over-capacity, which is overwhelming, specifically in the jackup class. Recently, utilization has jumped from 35% in December 2016 to over 60% (See graph above). I estimate another 12 months for the rig market to re-balance looking at the present rig attrition rate and perhaps even sooner for the jackup class.

