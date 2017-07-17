Buckeye Partners: Just Getting Warmed Up

The combination of current yield and growth should return 11.5% or more annually. This is an attractive low-risk return.

VTTI B.V. purchased 2 terminals that closed at the end of January and another begins operations in the second quarter. So VTTI B.V. should grow earnings throughout the year.

Management will follow up by investing another roughly $250 million into VTTI B.V. to allow the acquisition of public partnership units and a simplified corporate structure.

Finances appear conservative enough that the company was in a position to make an accretive acquisition in the latest seller's market.

This partnership has a reputation for significant growth as well as a decent distribution. As such, the stock is suitable for a wide variety of portfolios. The growth rate Buckeye Partners (BPL) was slowing down. But now the slowdown appears temporary. Management appears ready to hit the gas peddle which should lead to above average growth in distributions and stock price appreciation in the future.

Source: Wells Fargo Kick The Tires Presentation May 18, 2017

Management has again made a fairly sizable acquisition in the fiscal year 2016 that closed at the beginning of the first quarter. The company has an excellent track record of translating acquisitions into accretive per unit profits. The company will follow up with a further $250 million or so to allow the new acquisition to acquire some public units in a subsidiary and simply the corporate structure. The new acquisition itself is rapidly growing as two acquisitions closed near the end of January and a fifteenth terminal is not expected online until the second quarter. Therefore, the new acquisition will be reporting increased earnings throughout the year. Management also expects some internal growth from businesses already owned. So if things go according to the plans of management, the next twelve months could show some significant growth.

Management managed to avoid the "Kinder Morgan (KMI) setback" by investing in marine terminals. The global marine terminal business kept the earnings growing right through the industry downturn that affected the pipeline business.

Source: Wells Fargo Kick The Tires Presentation May 18, 2017

This management was in a position to increase its borrowing ratio slowly while others in the industry such as Kinder Morgan were still selling assets (and maybe issuing stock) to decrease their debt ratios. In this buyer's market, Buckeye Partners was in the rare position of being able to consider acquisitions and expansions.

The combination of three new terminals in the joint venture plus the addition of several organic growth projects makes significant growth of the distribution a good bet for the foreseeable future. Management managed to grow EBITDA and cash distributions per unit during some of the hardest years in the industry. So growth during some relatively better times should not be a problem.

Management has grown distributions about 4% a year. The dividend yield is about 7.5% when the unit price is $66. The combination of that yield plus the growth is rather attractive. Especially since the growth rate could expand a little more as the latest acquisition is assimilated. This stock is suitable for a wide variety of investors due to the dividend and growth component. The company has and will continue to have an attractive growth record.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.