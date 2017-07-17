3D Systems - Still A Short

DDD has long been an over-loved stock in an over-loved space (3D printing). It's recent rally though has brought it back into bubble territory though, despite it being down ~80% off all time highs 4 years ago. The stock today still trades at a multiple of 3x Sales and ~33x non-GAAP EBIT for a company that has produced no growth in four years and has cut expenses to the bone meaning bottom line margins are maxed out for now (this was demonstrated in their Q1 miss based on OpEx over-runs; our article on Q1 discussed). We'll repeat ourselves here on the numbers from our last article: (Revenues: CY14 $656M, CY15 $666M, CY16 $633M, CY17E $662M). This represents an annual CAGR of of approximately zero over 4 years. We'll say less than 1% to be fair, ie less than GDP growth either in the US or worldwide.

What prompted this update?

You may be asking why we're writing only a month and a half later on the same company which we correctly recommending shorting at the time (down ~15%). Fair question. The answer is simple. We still believe the company is massively overvalued the more work we do. We believe the competitive threat that will most evidently start to emerge for DDD's new CEO, former HP executive in printing (VYOMESH I JOSHI, goes by 'VJ') are competition (not ironically really) from HP. Why would a printer company with $Bs at stake cede a market...especially when a competitor is now piloted by one of their former middle-execs? They wouldn't. Our channel checks have turned up several notables items. Before getting into them specifically, 3D printing is predominantly in 2 categories: ('SLS' or Selective Laser Sintering and 'SLA' or Stereolithography). Now onto the key points here:

We have heard that a number of DDD distributors have switched from DDD SLS printers to HP's SLS printers based on substantially better performance and utilized production cost. Needless to say this is huge and not embedded at all within DDD's astronomical trading multiple. We believe 3/4 or more of the market for 3D printers are SLS or SLA...with the high magin materials being the 'razor-blade'. Losing the 'razor' is a big deal.

While we have been unable to ascertain an industry or company specific mix between SLS and SLA, they are clearly the two dominant technologies within industrial 3D printing. For what it's worth, DDD's latest 10-K mentions SLS once more than SLA. We think this is of little value add other than to point out that they both are vitally important to DDD's business

We failed to point out just how awful their Q117 report was. Beyond the headline inlines revenues and large EPS miss we have: Systems (largely their 3D printers) were down Backlog down Y/Y by 10% - this is largely printers, a leading indicator of their of their core business, so probably not a good sign for bullet #1 here turning around

DDD's guidance for CY17 (at the mid-point) is $663.5M (consensus $662M so not much different) implies a mild acceleration in growth rate in 2H (Q117 growth was 2.5% but that includes inorganic growth from the Vertex acquisition (~100bps+) with some some GM benefit also (undisclosed other than saying the company would add ~$1M/mo to revenue. While that Vertex inorganic growth benefit carries through the year (and into early next year), we still need a little pick-me-up in 2H for the full year guide to be met/exceeded. The HP headwind could make this highly unlikely as they're just ramping into channels per our checks.

Summary

Short and sweet. A tech-driven bull market has sent shares of DDD up to insane levels. Hyped as recently as Friday on CNBC Fast Money by Brian Kelly, we're in stupid bubble territory still I'm safe in saying. At over 35 un-taxed non-GAAP EBIT for no growth, any company is insanely valued, but especially one with the noted headwinds. I can't think of a worse place to put long capital (if I were forced) across my short book than DDD.