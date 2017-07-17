The Selloff In Tractor Supply Is Overdone

Still, the company is now at a historically low valuation on multiple metrics; we think the selloff has been overdone.

This seems an overreaction to what are mostly cyclical factors, although there are some mild structural ones at work as well.

We are curious about what's going on with Tractor Supply (TSCO), which is a sort of Home Depot (HD) for country folks:

There are two important questions:

What has caused the selloff?

Are the shares bottoming out?

The selloff has been a rather substantial 50%, so one expects something quite bad must have happened to the company. It's not earnings misses:

In fact, of the last quarters:

Q1 2017 EPS met expectations of $0.46, although Seeking Alpha is reporting a 1 cent EPS miss and a $10M revenue miss. Revenues still grew 6.1% for the year at $1.56B and a $10M miss is less than 1%, not quite something to worry about unless it becomes a trend.

Q4 2016 EPS exceeded expectations by 2 cents at $0.94.

Q3 2016 EPS exceeded expectations by 1 cent at $0.67.

But it guided lower a couple of times so this isn't entirely capturing it. The company aims to grow revenues in the high single digits and earnings in the low double digits. It also aims to increase returns on invested capital by 20 basis points a year. How is it doing?

Apart from revenue growth, it seems to be falling a bit behind the other goals as earnings growth has decelerated and ROIC has actually declined a bit. However, these are not the latest figures. Q1 2017 revenue growth is still on track at 6.1%, sort of, but EPS growth was actually negative in Q1.

The company had some problems with shifting inventories, unexpected warm weather and less firm growth in agricultural and energy markets.

Basically, management summed things up during the Q1 CC:

"we know our business performance has been a bit choppy over the past year and we know that the retail environment is rapidly evolving... Some of the tailwinds to the business over the past several years, such as the C.U.E. expansion, some of the big ticket sales, some of the benefit of the oil and gas markets and the impacts of inflation have either slowed or become headwinds today."

It has slowed down the progress towards their long-term goals, but whether the problems are serious enough to warrant a 50% selloff remains to be seen.

Q1 2017 Results

Once again, challenging weather influenced the results negatively, here is management at the Q1 CC:

"a very mild January and February and cooler spring temperatures throughout most of March accompanied by March winter storms. The demand for both winter and spring seasonal products was clearly diminished for the quarter."

Comparing it to Q1 2016 is especially unfortunate as the circumstances were exactly the reverse, boosting sales. But in April, the weather improved and sales as well. And in the end, the weather is the weather which rarely stays bad for more than a quarter, so:

"We know from our many years of experience, the spring sales can shift between the first quarter and second quarters and that is why we have consistently stated that our financial performance can be best accurately assessed, by the halves and not by the individual quarter's business."

Same-store sales in Q2 decreased in Q1 by 2.2% (versus Q1 2016), but this was due to a calendar shift without which they would have increased by 2.6%.

Big ticket items also declined high single digits, but this was also the result of the bad spring weather, and there had to be some discounting to keep inventories at reasonable levels. Even so, there was a notable increase in inventories of $288M (which turned cash flow negative as well). From the Q1 CC:

"The consolidated average inventory per store decline of 3.4% reflects the impact of Petsense stores on the chain average. Exclusive of Petsense average inventory levels per store increased 4.2%, principally due to the timing of our spring seasonal build and to some extent, the timing of seasonal sales."

As a result of these adverse conditions, gross margins declined 60 basis points to 33.1%. We'll have to see whether margins can expand again in Q2 and beyond.

When asked whether Q2 is shaping up like the typical spring season, with same-store sales increasing 2%-3%, which was guided for the full year 2017, management responded affirmatively, but they did say that they were only 2.5 weeks into the quarter.

However, they are confident 'normality' will return. Since this is a pretty crucial judgement, we quote management at some length (from Q1 CC, our emphasis):

"why do I feel, we've got a more normal looking setup for second quarter and maybe beyond, and yes, there's some challenges. Simeon, when you see the business respond as we had hoped in the early part of April that we didn't see happen in the first quarter, it gives us great confidence. We've been in this business, all of us, Steve's been here 19 years, I've been here 10 years, Kurt's been here 15-plus years, and the rest of the team, we're not rookies to this, we've seen this before. I can remember a year, when the weather didn't break until Memorial Day weekend, and we blew the numbers away for the entire year. It was just, we were off to the races and never looked back. So, I think we're a little less concerned now that we've seen the business open up, and it's more in line with what we had expected. But as I said before, this is not a linear path. We could see some coolness, some softness, but we really feel good about what we're seeing right now, and our inventory levels have really come down quickly because of the amount of sales that we generated in the first two-and-a-half weeks... We also believe that the acceleration of our business in the digital space is feeding and fueling some of the things happening in the four wall store... Greg both talk about the growth of our Pet business in Q1. I think we're going to get the benefit of that later in the year, because that reset happened about midway toward the back half of Q1."

We'll discuss these digital initiatives below, but note that the decline in inventory levels is quite encouraging, so is their expectation of positive results from their Petsense acquisition. Management hasn't updated its full-year guidance.

Structural headwinds?

There is just a slight tailing off in same-store comp, apart from the quarterly variation though. Again, this is very important so we quote management at some length (from the Q1 CC, our emphasis):

"First of all, there were tailwinds. No question, there were few tailwinds helping us. Inflation is a good thing. A few categories that had some tailwinds behind it saves and a few other things of that nature, which goes slowly kind of work their way off, okay, out of the comparable sales numbers. I don't believe – because we track this very closely with competitive intrusion, and we don't believe that it is anything that we had done to not refresh the business or bring newness to the business. I do believe, however, that the entire four wall retail businesses around the country and many segments have seen some decline. And maybe, we were part of some of that, but because I think the consumer has fallen in love with digital, which our consumer has as well. So, we have seen some shifting, as Steve mentioned earlier, we could see as much as 2% of our business this year bring down on the digital side. So there's been some shifting moving between four wall and digital, but in general I would tell you that some of those tailwinds became headwinds. And we didn't anticipate honestly the difficult business in the Texas, Oklahoma, and I'll call it the coldest regions as it's often due to the pullback in the oil markets, that was very, very difficult to overcome."

If you look at the first graph in this article, you indeed see some tapering off of both revenue and earnings growth that seems to be structural, and some of that might be related to brick and mortar woes.

Retail

Part of the selloff is also likely to have been part of general retail woes with the inexorable advent of e-commerce in general and Amazon (AMZN) in particular.

There are actually few, if any, signs that Tractor Supply is suffering from any of this, but management nevertheless has embarked on proactive initiatives to shore up their strategy, with three initiatives:

A loyalty program called Neighbor's Club, which has been off to a promising start with 1.5M members, who shop twice as often as non-members and spend notably higher on average as well.

The Buy Online, Pickup In Store program also seems to be going well. It completed in May and has boosted the company's e-commerce business as these transactions carry a higher average order value and "many customers are adding purchases to their cart when picking up their online orders in our stores" (per Q1 CC). Its web visits were up 26%, but even so, it's still just between 1% and 2% of sales.

A new distribution in the State of New York (Herkimer, to be more precise) is expected to be completed in the middle of 2018 and operational at the end of that year. It will both enable store expansion in the Northeast as well as support its e-commerce efforts with the aim of fulfilling 90% of electronic orders within 2 shipping days.

It is also building kiosks (called stockyard) in the stores where customers can order special items or quantities (when stuff is out of inventory), so it doesn't lose the sale.

There is also room for it to take its acquisition Petsense digital and grow that business (as well as increase its retail presence).

Choppiness

As you can see for yourself, sales really are choppy and there is a clear pattern that must be related to the weather. In fact, the Q4 2016 quarter can be regarded just as much of a positive outlier as Q1 2017 is a negative one and the company does argue that it's better to judge two-quarter periods compared to a single quarter.

On the basis of this, one wonders about that 50% selloff. The situation doesn't seem to warrant that much panic, so let's see what the valuation metrics say.

Valuation

Here is a handy little table:

It basically shows that on most metrics, Tractor Supply is considerably below its historical average. The fact in itself isn't terribly surprising given the choppiness in performance of late, but the magnitudes involved are pretty significant.

Below you see how EV/EBITDA has correlated very well with the share price, and on this metric, the shares are at a 5-year low and really by quite some margin.

Conclusion

This valuation picture is something we like to see, because it sort of limits the downside quite a bit. There is still downside, of course, but this requires either a market selloff or a further deterioration in the company's performance.

For us, it looks like if the company manages to even just stabilize performance, the shares are due for a rebound. From what we gather from the company, most of the headwinds were cyclical, not structural, that is, caused by bad weather and resulting promotions and inventory increases.

That is, one can expect normal performance to return (it's very much what management expects), and if that is the case, the shares could move up quite a bit as far as we are concerned.

We even think the shares could rally a bit in advance, that is, in anticipation of a better (or 'normal') Q2. On the other hand, we should not be oblivious to an ever so mild structural decline in growth that might have to do with retail woes, or it might be that former tailwinds have become headwinds.

Could these accelerate? Not impossible, the company could also benefit from increasing online sales, and the oil market seems to have stabilized so that headwind has softened.

