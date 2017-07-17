IBM Earnings Preview: Patience Is Running Thin

"Strategic Imperatives" segment is key, but even that segment's revenue growth rate has slowed to mid-teens.

The flip-side is with expectations so low, ANY sign of future growth - even mid-single-digits could catalyze the stock.

Mr. Buffett's sale removes his imprimatur from the stock - not sure how much he holds currently.

It's a well-worn statistic, but its been 22 straight quarters of year-over-year revenue declines for Big Blue.

IBM (IBM), the iconic, old-line technology company that has managed to navigate every major technology transition of the last 40-50 years, is in a very precarious spot as we approach 2nd quarter, 2017 earnings on Tuesday, July 18th, 2017.

Analyst consensus is expecting or looking for earnings per share of $2.75 on $19.74 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 7% in earnings but still a 1% decline in revenue.

And there is the issue: lots of the mainstream financial media have picked up on the 22 straight quarters of lack of revenue growth (sometimes flat y/y, but mostly low-single-digits declines) and given the estimates it looks like more of the same for Q2 '17.

Here is a quick look at the numbers for readers:

Q2 '17 est Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 2019 est EPS $14.32 $14.53 $14.78 $16.63 2018 est EPS $13.90 $13.96 $14.16 $14.64 2017 est EPS $13.70 $13.71 $13.80 $13.97 2019 est EPS gro rt 3% 4% 4% 14% 2018 est EPS gro rt 1% 2% 3% 5% 2017 est EPS gro rt 1% 1% 2% 3% 2019 P.E 11 (x) 12 (x) 12 (x) 9 (x) 2018 P.E 11 (x) 12 (x) 13 (x) 10 (x) 2017 P.E 11 (x) 12 (x) 13 (x) 11 (x) 2019 est rev ($'s bl's) $78.1 $78.9 $78.3 $81.0 2018 est rev's $78.1 $78.6 $78.6 $80.0 2017 est rev's $78.2 $78.7 $78.9 $79.3 2019 est rev gro rt 0% 0% 0% 1% 2018 est rev gro rt 0% 0% 0% 1% 2017 est rev gro rt -2% -2% -1% 0%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates as of 7/17/17

For readers' benefit, there have been companies with declining revenue estimates going forward that have performed quite well - McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is one of them in the last year, as they have "re-franchised" their business and continue to take costs out of their P/L.

The key for IBM though is the "strategic imperatives" business which is the Cloud and Watson and basically any business that isn't tied to their legacy Global Tech and traditional Software/Hardware businesses that powered the stock through the March '09 market lows through the stock peak in 2012-2013 near $115 per share.

Here is the recent history of Strategic Imperatives (SI) revenue growth:

Qtr SI % of IBM's total rev's Q1 '17 13% cc 38% Q4 '16 11% 38% Q3 '16 15% 40% Q2 ''16 12% 38% Q1 '16 17% Q4 '15 16%

Source: Street research reports, Morningstar research

Readers can quickly see that like the Cloud offerings at the major software forms, Strategic Imperatives is growing nicely, but it needs to get to the tipping point in terms of the percentage of the business where revenue cans start growing year-over-year.

IBM is experiencing exactly what Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) did up until last quarter: the legacy, core business was eroding faster than the growth of the new initiatives thus keeping a lid on the stock.

IBM could help this process through margin's (as McDonald's) did and even showing some stabilization in the legacy businesses, but I think the Street would like to see even faster revenue growth from Strategic Imperatives than "mid-teens" given the secular growth of the Cloud and its adoption rate.

Technical analysis:

Here is the weekly chart of IBM showing the topping of the stock in 2012 and 2013.

A recovery in the stock above the $165 area would indicate that the stock is repairing itself technically after Mr. Buffett announced he sold the shares near $180 in the Q1 '17 13F, but to be upfront with readers to get that kind of a pop in the stock, the street would need to hear that revenue growth is expected to resume or that EPS estimates will increase sharply as a result of margin improvement, sale of some legacy businesses, etc.

Analysis/conclusion:

IBM was a major holding for clients in the 2011-2013 period when IBM and Apple were the only two large-cap tech stocks that worked in a very tough market period (2011 saw the 20% correction in the SP 500 and Financials remained very out-of-favor) and IBM was cut in half around mid-2013 in the low $180's for clients.

Clients are still long that "half position" and the stock represents a 1.5% position relative to total assets.

In the low $150's, IBM is trading at 11(x) forward EPS with just 1%-2% EPS growth expected and STILL declining revenue growth.

There is nothing about the trends in estimates or the fundamentals yet, that would warrant a sizable position in the stock in front of earnings.

That being said, expectations around the stock and Q2 '17 are so low and so subdued, if management said anything remotely positive about margins and/or revenue growth-particularly revenue growth, the upside for IBM could be substantial.

One thing that has bothered me about the last few earnings reports is that IBM has used an artificially low effective tax rate to boost EPS. IBM was aided by a $500 ml boost thanks to a lower tax rate last quarter, and the quarter before that, a $0.13 EPS beat should have been a $0.19 miss per my post-conference call notes from the quarter, without that same artificially-depressed tax rate.

IBM hinted last quarter that 2017 would be back-end loaded, so the Street needs to hear something positive about 2h '17 revenue growth.

I think revenue growth is key and better margins, and naturally higher EPS will follow both.

Over the years I've never advised readers to buy in front of an earnings report since it's a bit of a fools game, and "pre-earnings" is as much about trend-following and sentiment than fundamentals. If IBM can turn the fundamentals and the core business here, investors will have plenty of time to get into the stock, as IBM is trading nearly $65 below its previous all-time-high.

I can safely say this though - and it's just an opinion - no one is expecting anything remotely positive to be heard or seen in IBM's numbers or call.

Big reversals can occur when expectations get too one-sided.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.