Alibaba: Far From Peaking

With impressive growth in 2017, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is moving fast but far from peaking. In several ways, Alibaba has all the important qualities investors should look for in a company including a healthy business, increasing revenue, growing margins, steady revenue and strong momentum. In fact, revenue was RMB38, 579 million (US$5,605 million), an increase of 60% year-over-year. What is driving this growth? The short answer is core commerce, cloud computing and digital media and entertainment. Now, let’s take a closer look.

Company Advantages

There was a lot to like about the fourth quarter earnings including the revenue from cloud computing increasing 103% year-over-year to RMB2,163 million (US$314 million). At this time, profitability for cloud computing is not a top priority at Alibaba. Instead, the company is looking to expand market leadership. In the next couple of years, we believe Alibaba Cloud will continue to gain more paying customers and eventually deliver impressive operating margins.

The core commerce remains strong for Alibaba with revenue increasing 47% year-over-year to RMB31,570 million (US$4,587 million). Both Taobao and Tmall have seen significant progress in China. Altogether, the mobile MAUs for Taobao increased to 507 million in March 2017. Furthermore, Taobao’s GMV transactions reached RMB2,202 billion (US$320 billion), an increase of 17%. Tmall continued to be a leading brand-building platform with GMV transactions totaling RMB1,565 billion (US$227 billion), an increase of 29%. We believe the high profitability of core commerce will give Alibaba’s further incentive to push their investment in new businesses such as cloud computing and digital media and entertainment. Today, revenue from digital media and entertainment is at RMB3,927 million (US$571 million) primarily due to Youku Tudou and value-added services provided by UCWeb. We believe if Alibaba is successful in leveraging synergies between core commerce and digital media and entertainment, their eye popping growth will only accelerate.

We share management’s bullish view on the use of mobile. In the quarter, mobile GMV transacted on their China retail marketplaces was RMB2,981 billion (US$433 billion), or 79% of total GMV, an increase of 49% year-over-year. Mobile revenue from the China commerce retail business was RMB90,731 million (US$13,182 million), or 80% of our China commerce retail revenue, an increase of 80%. It seems Alibaba is in the perfect position to capitalize on the trend of customers utilizing mobile devices instead desktop computers. In fact, the mobile monetization rate in fiscal year 2017 reached 3.04%, surpassing the non-mobile monetization rate once again.

In total, Alibaba spent roughly $18.3 billion to invest in 65 companies, including acquiring eight companies and investing in 15 overseas businesses. The goal is to expand its reach beyond China and get businesses hooked on its services early. Essentially, we think startup investing is a great way for Alibaba to get insight on emerging technology, build relationships and import new tech to China.

The big news coming of Alibaba’s 2017 investor event was the updated revenue guidance of 45%-49% growth. The updated revenue guidance was well ahead of the expected 36% growth. Alibaba's latest guidance puts the company on track for its best yearly jump in sales. We view the revenue guidance as achievable since there are no signs of slowdown in Alibaba's growing businesses including core commerce, cloud computing and digital media and entertainment.

Company Risks

One of the biggest risk to Alibaba is other Chinese competitors including JD (Nasdaq:JD), Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY)and Vipshop (Nasdaq:VIPS). All three companies are smaller but specialize in specific products that could limit Alibaba growth in certain areas. A nightmare scenario involves these companies expanding and beginning to slow growth in core commerce.

A second concern involves Alibaba’s expansion into peripheral businesses and the international market. If this expansion fails to materialize, management could potentially get distracted while Alibaba’s ecosystem weakens. Our hope is for management to stay ambitious while preserving its wide economic moat.

Another concern is China’s slowing growth. The world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.8 percent in the April-June period, compared with a year ago. It is expected that GDP growth will trend down in the second half of 2017 on slowing property sales and tight liquidity. This slowdown could affect Alibaba though consumption driven growth remain strong at this time.

Our last risk for Alibaba is the pending investigation by United States securities regulators over its accounting practices. The investigation appears to focus on how the company deals with a web of companies in which it owns stakes or has some say in the operations. Also, Singles Day is being scrutinized for how data is reported. In response, Alibaba said that it was voluntarily cooperating with the commission, and that the investigation was not an indication it had violated any laws. We think it's hard to predict the outcome but investors should stay updated on the investigation.

Conclusion

On Aug 9, Alibaba is due to report their next earnings report. After earnings results, the stock price increased 7 times out of the last 11 quarters. This suggest a 63% probability that the share price will rise after earnings. The average reaction stands at 7%. In summary, we believe the chances are high that Alibaba will continue to meet market expectations. The company has shown incredible growth with multiple businesses that are dominating in China. We see major upside potential and investors should consider a long term position in Alibaba.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.