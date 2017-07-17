General Electric Q2 2017 Earnings Preview - Pay Close Attention To These 3 Things

I will cover the three things that investors should be paying close attention to when the company reports its operating results.

On July 21, 2017, General Electric (GE) is scheduled to release its Q2 2017 financial results and analysts are expecting for the conglomerate to report adjusted EPS of $0.25 on revenues of ~$29b. For comparison purposes, GE reported adjusted EPS of $0.51 on revenues of ~$33b in the same period of the prior year.

The anticipated YoY declines in revenue and earnings should not be a complete surprise because the Street's numbers have been coming down over the past few months. Furthermore, management has tried to communicate the fact that the next few quarters are likely to be a challenging period of time for this industrial conglomerate. The direct result has been a stock that has greatly underperformed the broader market and its peers so far in 2017.

Source: Nasdaq

While I am not expecting for GE to report outstanding Q2 2017 operating results, I do anticipate for the company to show improvements in several key areas. To this point, I will be paying close attention to the following three items when GE reports its results for the most recent quarter: 1) cash flow metrics, 2) industrial margins, and 3) organic revenue growth.

1. Cash Flow Metrics

The market has been concerned about GE's weak cash flow metrics over the last six plus months and it has caused a great deal of pressure for the company's stock price. For the first three months of 2017, GE reported a significant YoY decline in cash flow from operating activities, or CFOA, from its industrial businesses.

Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation)

During the Q1 2017 conference call, management mentioned that the negative $1.6b in industrial CFOA was mainly a result of timing related to collecting several large accounts receivable balances and the need for the company to build its working capital. I do not believe that the market will be so kind if GE reports weak cash flow metrics for Q2 2017 later this week.

More importantly, management also mentioned during the conference call that the company is still on track to meet its 2017 operating framework guidance -- total CFOA of $18b-$21b and industrial CFOA of $12b-$14b -- so this means that GE should report substantially better cash flow metrics for Q2 2017. In my mind, however, CEO Jeffrey Immelt and company will soon be singing a different tune so investors should not be surprised if management talks down GE's near-term cash flow prospects. Remember, this company has a lot of activities going on that require a substantial amount of investment dollars (i.e., Alstom, oil and gas merger, additive manufacturing and other digital projects, etc.).

Immelt retiring later this year gives GE an out, in that management will have the opportunity to talk down the company's 2017 guidance during the conference call (this will happen either during the Q2 2017 call or shortly after the earnings results are released, in my opinion). I believe that the previously communicated cash flow targets will likely be one of the areas that will get ratcheted down.

For Q2 2017, I am expecting for better industrial operating cash flow metrics but nothing to write home about. The more important thing to listen for is management guidance, as a significant reduction in the company's cash flow targets has the potential to materially move GE's stock price. It would be wise, however, for investors to view any near-term cash flow pressure as a short-term headwind because the dollars being invested today will go a long way toward supporting the strong future growth prospects that are currently in place.

2. Industrial Margins

The margins for this company's industrial businesses have also been a topic that GE bears have been highlighting for some time now, and it is actually an area that Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund has focused on. The Trian Fund was recently successful in forcing management to link executive bonuses to cost cutting efforts and expanding margins, as described in this article. GE is expected to reduce structural costs by over $1b this year and then cut out additional costs in fiscal 2018.

For Q1 2017, the company's industrial margins grew by 130bps as prior restructuring efforts are already bearing fruit.

On the other hand, when taking a step back, the company's margins have been trending in the wrong direction over the last three years.

PROFIT MARGINS 2016 2015 2014 Chg '14 to '16 Power 18.6% 20.9% 21.8% -3.2% Renewable Energy 6.4% 6.9% 10.8% -4.5% Oil & Gas 10.8% 14.8% 14.5% -3.7% Aviation 23.3% 22.3% 20.7% 2.6% Healthcare 17.3% 16.3% 16.7% 0.6% Transportation 22.6% 21.5% 20.0% 2.6% Energy Conn. & Lighting 2.1% 5.8% 4.3% -2.3% Total Industrial 15.6% 16.5% 16.2% -0.6%

Source: Data from GE's 2016 Annual Report; table created by W.G. Investment Research

The one thing to highlight here is that the oil and gas (O&G) segment was recently separated out and combined with Baker Hughes. The newly created company -- Baker Hughes, A GE company (BHGE) -- is projecting for material cost synergies that will have a significant impact on the profit that will be reported to GE. The numbers for the O&G segment not being rolled into the consolidated results will go along way when GE reports its results, in my opinion, because it will take the focus away from the fact that the company is highly levered to an industry that has seen better days. It may just appear better but, in my opinion, this will pay huge dividends in the long run.

For Q2 2017, I am expecting for an improvement over the most recent quarter but I fully anticipate for margins to be another area that management will need to re-baseline at some point in the next few months. However, similar to the cash flow concerns, any near-term pressure on the company's margins does not change GE's long-term story.

3. Organic Revenue Growth

The company's declining top-line revenue continues to be a hot topic for many pundits, and rightfully so, as the company's revenue is substantial below where it was a few short years ago.

GE Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Remember the phrase, "If you're not growing, you're dying"? Well, I do not believe that this phrase applies to GE in its current state. This company has sold over $200b in financing assets -- i.e., risky businesses, over the last three years and management's long-term strategy is now geared toward returning GE to its industrial roots. Therefore, GE has been better off shrinking than trying to grow its non-core businesses.

As such, the company's organic numbers should be the focus because they cut out some of the noise related to the restructuring efforts. With this in mind, GE reported an impressive 7% organic revenue growth for Q1 2017.

The company also reported organic revenue growth of 4% for full-year 2016, if the Alstom assets are factored into the last two months of 2015 and 2016. Not great, but also not as bad as what some pundit would have you believe either.

Additionally, GE reported strong organic order growth (5% for equipment and 9% for services) for the first quarter of 2017. Therefore, Immelt and team have been making great progress in growing the businesses that will play a significant role for this company in the years ahead. In my opinion, organic revenue growth will likely be a metric that GE bulls will be able to hang their hat on through 2018. For Q2 2017, I am expecting for low single-digit revenue growth and the same for organic orders.

Bottom Line

There are without a doubt other important things to consider when GE reports its Q2 2017 results -- Power & Aviation results, Alstom integration, digital revenue growth -- but, in my opinion, analysts will likely spend a significant amount of time covering the three items mentioned in this article because all of them play a significant role in the bear case for this company. It is important to remember that GE's long-term story is not about the second quarter of 2017 but, instead, it is about 2018 and beyond.

John Flannery (the incoming CEO) is not expecting to lay out his long-term strategy for GE's portfolio of businesses just yet but I hope that he begins to lay the groundwork in the near future for what should be another significant restructuring plan. Looking ahead, I expect Flannery to announce significant restructuring plans that will include spinning off or selling businesses that are currently viewed as core assets within the GE portfolio. There are many question marks about what the new management team may do later in 2017, but I would contend that this uncertainty is creating a buying opportunity.

