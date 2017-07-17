How To Enlarge The Middle Class: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Jeff Miller has got some interesting stats, and helpful observations regarding the legions of investors who have sat out the long market rally.

Kevin Wilson discusses the causes and potential solutions to the plight of the shrinking middle class. Your humble correspondent offers his thoughts.

America has been exceptional among the nations of the world in so many ways, but perhaps has merited the most admiration globally for its unique ability historically to absorb people from around the world into its seemingly unlimited prosperity. Rich people abide everywhere. It’s just that in America people from everywhere, no matter how humble their backgrounds, have been able to achieve an unprecedented degree of material comfort.

Enter Kevin Wilson who, in an analytical tour de force, assembles historical data and charts that together strongly tend toward the conclusion that the U.S. middle class is rapidly contracting. You really must read the entire article, but here is a particularly telling snippet:

It appears that the middle class is surviving on a hand-to-mouth basis (in many cases, paycheck-to-paycheck), supporting their life-style with a semi-permanent and growing pile of debt, with little ability to pay it off. The average mortgage in America is now $106,132 (Student Loan Hero blog, 2017), but about one-quarter of households are still underwater on their mortgages. The average household credit card debt in 2017 has been estimated at $6,662 per family; about one-third of new car loans involve owners with negative equity from the previous car (average loss of $4,500; Philip Reed and Ronald Montoya, 2015); the average new car loan is now $30,032. A startling 42.9 million people have overdue medical debt in the US right now. The average 2016 college graduate owes $37,172 and will likely spend a decade or more paying it off. Many of these people haven’t even gotten jobs in their chosen fields. From all sides, the middle class is being pummeled by debt, job uncertainty, soaring medical and education costs, and low or stagnant real wages.”

The above quote, to an extent, does a disservice to Wilson who takes pains to show causes and possible solutions to the crisis of the middle class, but I thought the above quote offers a good static shot of the pain that is felt. Sure, some of it is self-inflicted: $30,000 for a car loan, when you’re struggling, and when excellent cars can be had for so much less, new or used?

But leaving that aside, Wilson’s point is that long-term structural problems and trends have reduced the economic horizons of the middle class. I think he’s right, and herein offer my own Occam’s razor approach to the problem, seeking the simplest, briefest explanation and solution.

If you look across the economy over the most recent decade, one sees a persistent deflationary trend. Despite all the talk about inflation or reflation, I’m not convinced that we have exited deflation. Grains are down, metals are down, energy prices… down. Real wages are down. Employment is down.

Yes, there are certainly exceptions. Wilson points out how much radically higher education and medical costs have risen. Since these are items that people feel they absolutely need – the former to regain one’s health and the latter as a supposed ticket to prosperity – the inflation in these areas all but guarantee a curtailing of the middle class’s standard of living. Reduced opportunity plus increased expenses is a bad combination.

Politicians of both political parties have tried to address these problems, but quite ineffectively – in that healthcare and education costs have only risen while the quality is perceived to have declined. While it’s become popular to knock the government, in the aggregate it seems that it (again, both parties) has mainly concerned itself with keeping the system going until a hoped-for change in the direction of the economic pendulum. Hardly visionary, but perhaps less demonic than people assume.

Wilson suggests that the government do more to re-train displaced workers, to improve education and to launch a national service program. There may be merit in these ideas, but none of them, in my view, will get the pendulum moving back in a growth-oriented direction.

So what will? I’m prepared for hurled tomatoes and snickering, but to my mind, the way to turn the economic ship around is for people to have larger families. Immigration will also help accomplish this end. The former cannot be legislated and the latter will not be legislated in the current environment. So what is needed here is a cultural revolution – though not of the Chairman Mao variety.

If deflation is essentially the economic expression of narrowing horizons, then the solution needs to involve expanded horizons. What’s more, parenting inherently shifts a naturally selfish perspective to one of responsibility and empathy – precisely the qualities upon which successful businesses are built.

For the foregoing reason, I think larger families will be more economically fruitful than immigration – because increasing family size would change the culture. In most of my lifetime, America was favorably contrasted with Europe. The New World’s upbeat optimism was characterized by larger families, larger sandwiches (anybody ever buy a sandwich in London?) and economic growth – in contrast to Old World austerity.

But if we continue to adopt European cultural mores, as has been evident over the past decade, then why expect different results? We are even now heir to Europe’s testy political quarrels.

To those who may say it’s expensive to raise a family and thus unaffordable, I would recall that most of our grandparents somehow managed with far less money and education. In short, our economic problems are not unrelated to our cultural ones. If we change our attitudes and behaviors, we’ll change our results.

The U.S. fertility rate of 3.7 in the late 1950s presaged mass affluence for a generation. Today’s fertility rate is less than 1.9. And that below-replacement-level rate is one of the highest in the world – Canada’s is 1.61, China’s 1.56 and Japan’s is 1.42. No wonder the world is so glum!

Demographics is indeed destiny, and it’s almost pointless fretting over the little things when one very fundamental thing capable of reversing fortunes remains neglected.

As always, we welcome your thoughts in our comments section. And here are additional financial advisor-related links:

