What Should I Sell: Alphabet Or Microsoft?

Investment Thesis

In the event of a major stock market correction, Microsoft shares have the potential for a greater fall than those of Alphabet.

Janet Yellen’s testimony before the U.S. Congress has partly revived optimism in the stock market, but, in my opinion, the situation is still far from "stable growth."

The changing attitude of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England toward monetary policy and their readiness to tighten it potentially threaten with a decline in the market liquidity creates a risk of a correction.

In whatever light we view it, the stock market is currently at its historic highs, which is definitely exacerbating the situation.

For example, the current ratio between the stock market capitalization and the GDP of G7 member states is deviating from its 25-year average by 1½ standard deviation and almost reaches the maximum edge of the historic range of deviations:

Or here's another interesting perspective of the market. The required number of hours of work to buy the S&P 500 is now the highest over the past 70 years and coincides with that of the year 2000 before the start of the recession:

In general, I am not thrilled with the current revival in the market, therefore, I'm asking myself: If a hypothetical investor has to choose between Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which one should he remove from his portfolio in the event of a market correction?

As the first step, I compared the key multiples of both companies with those of their direct competitors. To my surprise, the result was quite straightforward.

On the one hand, Alphabet demonstrated a steady potential for growth of capitalization by at least 11%. The values of all the company’s selected multiples were below the average level of its competitors.

The result of Microsoft has proved to be precisely the opposite. All analyzed multiples exceed the average level of the competitors, assuming the overvaluation of the stock price.

I briefly looked through the history of prices three months ago, and it turned out that this situation already existed. In other words, Microsoft's multiples have recently been stably traded above market while those of Alphabet which are below the market.

I couldn't help but wonder: How often in the past were the investors wrong assessing the multiples of those two companies?

To answer this question, I compared the historical values of P/E and so-called "fair" P/E.

I explained in detail the methodology for calculating the "fair" P/E in one of my previous posts. Now I’ll just briefly remind you that "fair" P/E is the past value of P/E multiple based on the current discounted share price. I.e. “fair” P/E represents the boundary values of P/E that investors ought to pay in order to secure a return at the level of acceptable cost of capital.

I also would like to show you the UBS Bank chart, which graphically explains how the normal multiples are prone to behave relative their "fair” values over time.

So, here is the result of Alphabet:

As you can see, throughout the entire history of trading on the stock exchange, the "fair" P/E of Alphabet’s shares was lower than the actual P/E, i.e. the total return on its equity was greater than the investors expected based on the actual P/E.

In the case of Microsoft, approximately from 1995 to 2005, its "fair" P/E was below its actual P/E. In other words, the investors who bought shares in this period of time and held them until today got a return lower than the actual level of P/E assumed based on the acceptable cost of capital.

However, this information is not enough to draw conclusions. Let’s dig deeper.

I believe that in the case of a market correction, investors tend to keep those shares in their portfolios, and the return on which remains above the average market return (risk-free rate + risk premium) while getting rid of those that fall below that level.

Now let's see how these charts will change if the share price of both companies falls by 30% from the current level overnight.

Here’s what will happen to Alphabet:

In this case, the "fair" P/E, almost without exception, will remain lower than the actual P/E value throughout the whole analyzed time interval except for the last year. I.e. the investments of long-term investors in Alphabet will still exceed the minimum required return.

Here's what we get in the case of Microsoft:

The “fair” P/E value has been steadily falling below the actual P/E level since 1994, except for the last five years, when "fair" P/E has practically coincided with the actual P/E. Probably, from the point of view of a long-term investor, such a perspective is a substantial reason not to keep these shares in case of problems in the market.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

I don't want to act like a financial adviser caricatured at the beginning of this post, but I'll take the liberty to conclude that, in the event of a major market correction, Microsoft shares are more likely to be dumped at fire sale prices than Alphabet shares.

The reasons are as follows: (1) Microsoft multiples unlike those of Alphabet already are traded above the market value; (2) for long-term Microsoft investors, a hypothetical market fall would mean that the return on their investments will fall below the level, expected on the basis of the actual P/E and the acceptable cost of capital while (3) the investments in Alphabet shares are less exposed to this risk.