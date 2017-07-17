FibroGen: Update To Thesis - IPF Data In Focus

Duration of patients on the drug from the first phase 2a study bodes well for the outcome of the current randomized trial.

Shares have risen 30% since my last update, with much of the run-up attributable to progress with roxadustat and anticipation of IPF data with pamrevlumab.

Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) have risen over 30% since my last update on the company in April, where we commended management on a skillfully pulled-off secondary.

In that article, we also commented on encouraging data from the dual clinical studies in China for lead asset roxadustat, revisited economics including partnerships with Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), and reminded readers that future gains were likely due to upcoming data for FG-3019 (pamrevlumab) in IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) in the third quarter and results from a phase 2 study in pancreatic cancer by year end or early 2018.

IPF Opportunity and Expectations

According to the company, IPF prevalence in the United States is estimated to grow to over 120,000 patients in 2019 and is characterized by irreversible loss of lung function with high morbidity and mortality rates. The median survival following diagnosis is three to five years, and previously approved treatments (pirfenidone and nintedanib) for the indication have not been outright cures, but instead simply slowed down the loss of lung function and as well as disease progression. Neither treatment has been shown to reverse the disease and both have side effects that must be managed by the physician.

In the ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled trial for which we are awaiting data, 103 patients were enrolled for a 48-week duration. Two sub-studies (n=53) were enabled to allow investigators to examine the effects of combining pamrevlumab with pirfenidone or nintedanib with a 24-week duration. Key endpoints for the trial include change in FVC (forced vital capacity) from baseline and fibrosis by HRCT (high resolution computed tomography).

Figure 2: IPF preclinical and phase 2 data (Source: Corporate Presentation)

While preclinical results should be taken with a significant grain of skepticism, one can't help but be a bit excited when noticing that reversal of fibrosis was actually observed in a mouse model of lung fibrosis. In a phase 2a open label study, reversal of lung fibrosis at week 48 was observed and correlation to improved lung function was established. In fact, some patients were treated for up to five years on the study (and we note it is still ongoing) from which we can deduce that the drug is still having a significant effect.

On the conference call, CEO Tom Neff pointed out that current annualized sales of IPF medicines amount to over $1.5 billion, giving investors an idea of the commercial opportunity being addressed. Head of pamrevlumab anti-CTGF and fibrosis therapeutics program Seth Porter highlighted the strong safety profile of pamrevlumab, noting that if approved, it could become the standard therapy for IPF to which other medicines could be added.

Final Thoughts

With $429.3 million in cash and equivalents (includes $115.1 million from secondary offering) and a quarterly net loss of $33.2 million, I assume management won't need to tap capital markets until late 2018 at the earliest.

As for other catalysts that readers should be aware of, the company is readying the submission of its roxadustat China NDA for the treatment of anemia in non-dialysis and dialysis CKD patients and remains on track to submit its NDA for the drug in the United States in 2018. Additionally, in the near term, look for the company to initiate a phase 3 study for the treatment of anemia in MDS.

For readers who bought shares since my first mention of the company, I see no reason to sell and would continue to hold them. However, if shares do skyrocket prior to IPF data, it could be wise to take partial profits to remove risk, while retaining shares to continue to participate in upside longer term.

For those who don't currently own the name and have done their due diligence on the story, there are several possible courses of action. Extremely conservative investors could wait on the sidelines until after IPF data, with the risk being that the stock takes off without them. Those who wish to get on board could do so in the near term by initiating a small pilot position or amassing a medium-sized stake (more aggressive investors) prior to IPF data.

The good news is that I still believe even without IPF and pancreatic upside drivers, shares still appear to be slightly undervalued. In the worst case scenario, if IPF data is disappointing, I'd expect shares to dip moderately, but then make up lost ground as the anemia opportunity comes back into the limelight. On the other hand, if pamrevlumab really does show the potential to stabilize or even reverse disease progression, expect shares to be revalued accordingly. If Roxadustat could do over $3 billion in peak sales, just think about what the stock could be worth if pamrevlumab shows the potential to become standard of care.

Risks to the story are many, with the most significant being disappointing data in the near term for pamrevlumab in IPF. Disappointing data in pancreatic cancer in the medium term is another risk while dilution appears to be off the table for the near to medium term as a result of the recent secondary offering. Clinical setbacks, regulatory downthumb, competition, and an ongoing patent dispute with Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) are other potential risks. Now that the latter has a deep pocketed partner in the form of Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) and exclusive license agreement with Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS), investors should keep an eye on its progress with vadadustat even if it is quite a bit behind in the clinic.

