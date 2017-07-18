3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 18, 2017

Welcome to the new edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest designed to help you with your due diligence in the fast-moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical research!

Allergan and Johnson & Johnson making more inroads for IBS

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have one of the latest approved therapies for irritable bowel syndrome, an opioid receptor agonist/antagonist called eluxadoline, which diverges from the mechanism of action of other approved therapies in this space.

Of course, further characterization is essential to further define the patient population that is most likely to benefit from therapy. After the warning from the FDA back in March about the risk of severe pancreatitis in patients who have had a gall bladder removal, some good news was needed.

Now we have some more encouraging news from AGN, which announced the publication of a paper describing the efficacy of eluxadoline in patients who had previously received the anti-diarrhea drug loperamide. The results showed that the proportion of patients with a complete response (improvement in both abdominal pain and diarrhea) was more than doubled compared with placebo.

Looking forward: Over-the-counter medications often do not help to sufficiently control the diarrhea many patients experience with IBS. So it's an encouraging sign that eluxadoline is able to help these patients.

Amgen refines the use of its flagship multiple myeloma drug

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is one of the key players in the multiple myeloma space, as its proteasome inhibitor carfilzomib is one of the most widely used second-generation agents that can be used in an increasingly wide range of settings.

So it's no surprise that AMGN is looking to expand the use of this agent in myeloma, as it faces significant competition from all sides, both in terms of other proteasome inhibitors and in novel therapeutic options for relapsed/refractory disease.

Recently, it announced the submission of a supplemental NDA to the FDA that incorporates overall survival data from the phase 3 ENDEAVOR study, which compared bortezomib and carfilzomib for patients experiencing their first relapse. Carfilzomib improved survival in all patients in this setting, even those with prior exposure to a proteasome inhibitor.

Looking forward: Carfilzomib has already been approved in combination with lenalidomide/dexamethasone or as monotherapy in patients with relapse after one to three lines of therapy. The observed improvement in overall survival, recently presented at EHA, cements the use of carfilzomib in this setting as a standard therapy, and it should help AMGN continue to carve its own crucial niche in the expanding world of treatment options for multiple myeloma.

Spark Therapeutics drives the stake into inherited degenerative eye disease

Many people are most excited for Spark Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ONCE) exciting developments in hemophilia, as this is a disease that is firmly planted in the public conscious.

It almost makes it easy to forget that ONCE has a therapy being considered right now, as back in May the company finalized its rolling BLA with the FDA for the treatment of Leber's congenital amaurosis, which is caused by a mutation in the RPE65 gene leading to progressive vision loss.

In order to address this, ONCE's gene therapy voretigene neparvovec attempts to reconstitute the defective gene in the retina through viral delivery.

Recently, ONCE announced the publication of a paper in The Lancet detailing results of a phase 3, placebo-controlled trial for this therapy in patients with RPE65-mediated retinal disease. After one year, patients saw significant improvements in functional tests compared with placebo, suggesting that patients treated with the vector had improvement in light sensitivity, visual field, and overall visual function, with no serious adverse events being observed.

Looking forward: Certainly this publication bodes well for the drug application with the FDA, as the results provide an unambiguous argument for the benefit of voretigene neparvovec in patients with RPE65-mediated degeneration. Given the safety, it wouldn't surprise me at all to see that this drug gets approval.

