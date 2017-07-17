Why High-Yield Investors Should Choose Closed-End Funds Over BDCs

Choosing CEFs over BDCs can more easily provide a superior total return and a high income stream while also providing much greater diversification and a lower risk profile.

Yield-hungry investors have driven up the price of BDCs despite their average underperformance of the S&P 500.

Business development corporations (BDCs) have seen a tremendous inflow of capital in the last few years as a result of incessant investor demand for a strong income stream in the face of low interest rates.

Few investors have focused on what BDCs actually do - that is, providing financing to middle-market companies. Additionally, investors have often failed to consider whether other similar or higher yielding investments can provide superior total returns. On this metric, several BDCs fail to outperform high-quality closed-end funds which also boast a more diversified strategy and exposure to firms less likely to default.

To provide a long-term comparison, we need to focus on BDCs and CEFs with a long track record. The failure rate for BDCs is worryingly high, and many newer BDCs lack the track record to demonstrate how they would perform in a market downturn, since they have only gone IPO in the last seven years or so.

Failure for a CEF is rather different; while it's possible for a fund's net asset value to go to zero, it is much more common for the fund to merge with another fund or liquidate at its net asset value. If you buy a CEF at a discount and the fund then liquidates, this means an instant and sizeable capital gains return.

Additionally, many CEFs offer lower fees than BDCs, which have clutched on to the "2 and 20" fee model that is quickly being abandoned by underperforming hedge funds. In some cases, BDCs will charge even more.

10-Year Returns: BDCs vs. CEFs

While there aren't many BDCs that have a 10-year track record, those that do have a varying track record. While this is not a comprehensive list of 10-year old BDCs (and a couple are slightly less than 10 years old), a look at these 10 larger and more popular BDCs' total returns over the last decade paints a picture of uneven performance:

Let's look at a chart of total returns and annualized total returns for each fund.

BDC Ticker Starting Price Ending Price Total Return Annualized Return Apollo Investment (AINV) AINV 6.62 6.34 -4.2% -0.4% Fifth Street Finance (FSC) FSC 4.46 5.44 21.9% 2.0% Gladstone Capital (GLAD) GLAD 7.67 9.86 28.5% 2.5% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) GAIN 5.25 9.44 79.8% 6.0% KCAP Financial (KCAP) KCAP 4.69 3.41 -27.2% -3.1% Main Street Capital (MAIN) MAIN 6.12 38.68 532.2% 20.2% PennantPark Investment (PNNT) PNNT 4.37 7.41 69.4% 5.4% Prospect Capital (PSEC) PSEC 5.39 8.14 50.9% 4.2% TICC Capital (TICC) TICC 3.95 6.90 74.5% 5.7% Triangle Capital (TCAP) TCAP 4.92 17.57 257.0% 13.6% AVERAGES 108.3% 5.6% * Prices are on a total return basis * Main Street Starting Price from 10/5/07 * Fifth Street Starting Price from 6/12/08 * Annualized returns compounded on 10-year basis

From the chart above, it becomes clear that care must be made in choosing a BDC. A diversified approach to BDCs results in a lackluster return which is only bolstered by two clear outperformers: MAIN and TCAP. Removing these outperformers, you get a CAGR of just 2.8% over a decade.

Even buying all 10 results in a disappointment. With those BDCs, you get a 5.6% return over the last decade, which is less than the 6.9% annualized return (95.46% total return) from buying the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

What's even more stunning is that the average 10-year total return for BDCs has substantially underperformed the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF total return over the same period, which has even beaten the S&P 500:

The extra risk one takes when buying BDCs a decade ago did not result in excess returns, although it did result in a higher income stream. For anyone "seeking alpha," a choice to blindly buy BDCs was the wrong one.

What about CEFs? While these funds can outperform the S&P 500 and have over the last decade, care is necessary when choosing from this group of assets. Some funds' focus on energy has dragged down returns, resulting in a 5.4% CAGR for funds with a 10-year track record.

While a basket of all CEFs has not beaten the combined basket of 10 BDCs over the last decade, the majority of CEFs have beaten BDCs. In total, 368 CEFs contributed to a 5.4% CAGR (the other ~140 funds in the CEF Insider total database of funds are less than 10 years old and thus have not been included just as I have not considered newer BDCs) with wildly varying investment strategies and returns, from the 13.9% annualized return of the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities Fund (PTY) to the -10.65% average annual return of the Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV). A full list of these funds is attached as a spreadsheet.

Dividends

In addition to providing a higher total return, CEFs also offer significantly greater diversification and exposure to many more asset classes than just U.S. middle-market companies. But CEFs are less popular than BDCs for yield-hungry investors - an indication that the demand for BDCs is more a "reach for yield" decision than a rational decision based upon sound financial principals.

Currently, CEFs yield an average 6.4% annualized excluding special dividends, which is far short of the 10.5% average yields for the 10 BDCs under consideration here.

Every investor should consider whether the superior dividend stream and lack of diversification is worth the long-term underperformance. However, there are three further considerations investors should keep in mind.

At the moment, the BDCs with the longest track records and best performances are highly priced. Main Street Capital is currently priced at a 72% premium to its NAV (as of March 31), which is significantly higher than the highest premium-priced CEF. TCAP is priced at a more reasonable 14.9% premium to NAV, while others are priced at small discounts to their NAV.

The average CEF, on the other hand, is currently priced at a 5.03% discount to NAV, and many are priced at significantly lower discounts. This is despite the fact that many of these funds invest in safer large-cap firms and are more diversified both geographically and in assets.

Additionally, many CEFs focus in municipal bonds that offer tax-free dividends. This is significant. If you are an American taxpayer, it is quite possible that municipal CEFs will provide you a substantially higher tax-equivalent yield than you would get by investing in BDCs alone. There is also the fact that municipalities' default rates are substantially lower than middle-market companies, many of which are not geographically diversified and are thus as exposed to regional downturns as are the tax revenue streams of the municipalities in which they operate.

Finally, there is the opportunity for outperformance by selectively investing in just those BDCs or those CEFs that you believe will provide a superior return. This appears to have already driven up the pricing of BDCs like MAIN, which is now trading at a very high premium to NAV.

For CEFs, however, this has not necessarily happened. Many of the top performing CEFs trade at a substantial discount to NAV, even if they have 10-year returns that far exceed the average return of BDCs over the last decade. While there are no CEFs that have beaten MAIN's performance, over 100 have beaten the average BDC's performance, and when excluding MAIN, there are 274 funds that have so beaten the other BDCs. Remove TCAP as well and there are 299 CEFs that have beaten these BDCs.

There are also over 100 CEFs that have beaten the S&P 500 over the last decade while yielding over 7%, providing both income and the "alpha" that this website is named after. BDCs have failed to offer investors as much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.