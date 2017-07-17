'Triple-Threat' Could Send Mondelez Shares Higher

Two catalysts could lift shares over the coming months, including higher revenues and margin expansion.

It’s one of my favorite dividend stocks around, and apparently, billionaire George Soros agrees with me.



The company is Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), one of the world’s largest food conglomerates. The snack giant sells everything from cookies and chocolate to coffee and cheese. Its portfolio includes a number of brands I’m sure you’ve heard of, including Halls, Tang, Oreo, Cadbury, and Toblerone.



For Soros, Mondelez is an unusual bet. Sales have pretty much flatlined. And, with American waistlines bursting, management can’t push more food on existing customers.



Such stagnation has disappointed owners. Shares have increased only 9% over the past five years, badly underperforming peers and the broader market. But while most investors might want to throw in the towel, a “triple-threat” of catalysts could send shares higher in the months ahead.



This Could Send Mondelez Higher

First, Mondelez has a combination of projects to reignite sales.



Management’s initiatives include: 1) raising prices on popular products, 2) exploiting new e-commerce tools to build brand awareness, and 3) shifting the product mix to healthier snacks with higher margins.



In response to the growing appetite for more nutritious food, management wants at least half of its product portfolio to include healthy options over the next few years. With help from acquisitions, product innovation, and market expansion, Mondelez should be able to return to revenue and earnings growth.



We can already see these efforts pay off in the company’s financial results. During the first quarter, Mondelez reported $6.4 billion in revenues. This figure easily beat the $6.3 billion analysts’ consensus.



Second, management can squeeze more profits out of sales by slashing costs.



In 2014, Mondelez announced a $3.5 billion restructuring plan. This initiative called for reducing overhead costs through layoffs, accelerating supply chain savings, and implementing a zero-based budgeting system. The savings from these investments can be reinvested back into the business to grow revenues or paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.



Once again, these efforts have really paid off. In 2013, Mondelez earned $9.50 of operating profit on every $100 earned in revenue. Today, this number has hit $11.60.



Management may have a lot more fat left to slash. Cost cuts will grow earnings per share at a 10% annual clip over the next five years, according to analysts’ estimates compiled by Reuters. That should provide a nice tailwind for shareholders.



Finally, and perhaps this is what has Soros so excited, Mondelez could be a buyout target.



Last year, private equity giant 3G Capital raised billions to fund a new round of acquisitions. Analysts have speculated on a number of potential targets, including Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB), or the Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).



Mondelez would make a lot of sense, too. 3G could further slash costs and spin off underperforming businesses. There could also be a lot of synergies between Mondelez and 3G’s Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) snack-food operation.

Of course, you can poke a lot of holes in this thesis.



Mondelez could struggle with market share declines, higher-than-expected commodity costs, and a strong U.S. dollar. Acquisition chatter is purely speculative and might not happen after management’s cost cutting efforts.



That said, I’m not too worried. Executives have taken a number of proactive steps to address these problems. And, even if a takeover never materializes, we get to own a wonderful business at a reasonable price.



The Bottom Line on Mondelez



An investment from George Soros represents a big endorsement.



The billionaire investor has accumulated a position over the past few quarters, right around the $45.00 per share range. That means, we can get this deal on the same terms as one of the world’s smartest money managers.



What could he see in this stock? I’d say it means one thing. He sees shares going a lot higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.