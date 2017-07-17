Church & Dwight To Acquire Water Pik For Oral Care

The deal promises to be accretive to CHD in 2018 despite the large addition of debt.

Consumer brand holding company Church & Dwight has greed to acquire Water Pik for $1 billion in cash.

Quick Take

Consumer brand company Church & Dwight (CHD) has announced an agreement to acquire Water Pik from its private equity firm owner MidOcean Partners for approximately $1 billion in an all cash transaction.

Water Pik sells a family of ‘Waterpik’ brand oral care flossers and shower head products to consumers worldwide.

CHD will issue debt for the deal, which will impact its balance sheet, but I believe the potential positives will outweigh the negative balance sheet impact.

Target Company

Fort Collins, Colorado-based Water Pik was founded in 1962 to develop powered flossing devices to improve oral care for consumers.

Management is headed by president and CEO Richard Bisson, who has been with the company since 2006 and was previously at Black & Decker (SWK) and Philips (PHG).

Below is a brief video about Waterpik’s oral care approach:

(Source: Waterpik)

In 2013, MidOcean Partners acquired Water Pik from its previous owners, EG Capital and Zodiac Marine & Pool, a Carlyle Group company. The amount of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

CHD is paying $1 billion in cash for Water Pik’s trailing twelve months revenue of $265 million, for a Price/Sales multiple of 3.77x.

As of January 2017’s NYU Stern basket of publicly held Healthcare Products companies valuations, the category had a 3.34x multiple, indicating CHD’s proposed acquisition price is within range of that comparable.

Water Pik’s trailing twelve months EBITDA was $80 million, so CHD wants to pay a 12.5x multiple and says, ‘Once the business if fully integrated, Church & Dwight expects to leverage its distribution network and operating discipline to achieve an estimate $10 million in operating synergies by 2019.’

What that means is likely layoffs and adding Waterpik products to its distribution.

CHD already has 10 ‘power brands’ in its portfolio, which it divides into three segments:

Consumer Domestic – Arm & Hammer, Trojan, First Reponse, Nair, OxiClean, Spinbrush, Orajel, and XTRA.

Consumer International – some of the same brands and some others, sold internationally

Specialty Products -- the largest U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate for industrial, medical, food and institutional markets

CHD is acquiring Water Pik primarily for its oral care business, and less so for its shower head products.

As CEO Matthew Farrell stated in the deal announcement,

Oral care is important to us strategically. Waterpik represents a powerful addition to our existing oral care portfolio which includes ARM & HAMMER toothpaste, SPINBRUSH battery-operated toothbrushes and ORAJEL oral analgesics. The flosser products business is a fast-growing platform and capitalizes on the trends of increased gum disease, oral care awareness across all demographics and expansion of the middle-class in emerging markets. The Waterpik brand has a strong reputation among dental care professionals. Our oral care portfolio gives Church & Dwight a leading position in a growing category with tailwinds as the population ages and consumer interest in oral health continues to expand.

CHD intends to finance the purchase with debt and says the deal will be neutral to 2017 EPS, but in 2018 it expects a 3% EPS accretion from Water Pik, but it is not clear whether that is inclusive of a one-time transition cost of 1%.

As of CHD’s March 31, 2017, 10-Q, the company had $140 million in cash and equivalents and $2.55 billion in total liabilities, so the addition of $1 billion in debt will have a material impact on the health of its balance sheet.

The broader market seems to like the deal, as a stock snapshot shows an upward bump in price upon deal announcement,

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given a reasonable price to be paid, management’s forecast of EPS accretion, the current low-cost environment for issuing debt, and the opportunities for cost savings and distribution expansion, the deal appears to make sense for CHD.

