The Dollar Will Continue To Move Lower

This will take its toll on the dollar, which risks losing global appeal in a situation where we must print our way out of a problem.

By Parke Shall

Yellen's Testimony Last Week Sets the Stage for Dollar Declines

The last thing we want to do is rehash an article we already wrote last week about why the Fed's testimony last week was ridiculous. For that, you can read this full writeup that we published on Wednesday of this week. For the purposes of this article, we want to examine the mechanics of what could make the dollar weaker based on the Fed's updated monetary policy.

To start this year off, in January of 2017, we had already called nonsense on the dollar's strength:

As the FOMC has finally hiked rates and talks about plans for future rate hikes next year, the dollar has gotten stronger. This is strength that we do not believe is going to last. As Donald Trump looks to repatriate a lot of cash that is overseas, he will be adding a lot of new cash to the domestic money supply. The only way the dollar can keep moving higher is if the Federal Reserve continues to be clinical in hiking interest rates and stays out of the picture when it comes to the equity markets going forward. We have so many bubbles that are close to, or in the midst of bursting, that we feel this is going to be a near impossibility.

We believe that the Fed's openness to again reinstate QE if necessary will ultimately negatively affect the dollar in the future. The Fed's commentary (and monetary policy track record) has basically made it clear that they will sacrifice the value of the dollar to maintain inflation and rising equity prices.

Why Has the Dollar Been Strong?

To identify where we think the dollar is going to go, we have to understand how it got where it is. The dollar has strengthened significantly during the course of the economic recovery not only as a result of renewed confidence in the United States, but also as confidence that productivity was going to continue to grow and that the economy is sound. Of course, we believe the recovery was mostly an engineered fallacy and, in turn, the tailwind behind the dollar over the last few years has been unwarranted. You can see the strength in a chart of the dollar index:

(Source: Marketwatch)

The rest of the world didn't really seem to notice that the economic recovery here in the United States was mostly just a result of printing more money and more economic stimulus. Simply the fact that the dollar got stronger as we used it as our parachute to basically stop the global economy from collapsing is a wonder in and of itself. But that was the case.



As you can see from the chart above, strength in the dollar has picked up significantly over the last few years despite a number of factors that we believe should be preventing it from gaining in strength.

Trump Ran on a Weak Dollar Policy. Did We Forget?

It's funny that sometimes we have to remind readers that President Donald Trump actually ran on a policy of a weak dollar. Throughout most of his campaign he consistently complained about China devaluing their currency and the negative effect it had on the US when it came to exporting goods and trade. Mr. Trump essentially ran on the policy that if the dollar was weaker, we would be able to reduce our trade deficit. However, the opposite happened when he stepped in the office and the dollar, along with equity markets, continue to rise in strength and confidence.



We view the strength in the dollar very much the same way that we view the strength in equity markets. We mostly believe that the strength is delusional and based on a false sense of confidence that everything is going just fine. As with equity markets, we believe that the dollar will soon see a steep correction stemming from not only a shifted world perspective and profoundly different outlook by the rest of the world, but also from the Federal Reserve's consistent abuse of the currency: using it as a backstop for all global economic problems and printing it aggressively in order to help the government continue to spend.

(Source: Shadowstats)

Short the Dollar

We know the rate at which printed currency outstanding continues to rise is at levels the likes of which we haven't seen since we unlinked our currency from gold. The amount of money that the Federal Reserve has printed has far exceeded a "normal" amount that would be printed commensurate with inflation. While printing currency may now serve us as the solution to some of our economic troubles, when viewed through a longer-term perspective, what we are actually doing is creating a larger problem for ourselves going forward.

Loss of confidence in any type of market, whether it is stocks, currency or any other asset, can be a funny thing. Nobody ever really sees it coming before it happens and this is how people get caught in a spot where they are forced to deleverage or sell assets, causing prices to fall further. At that point, you become part of the problem, instead of part of the solution. We believe that the loss of confidence in the dollar will happen in the same way. One morning we are going to wake up and everything, global confidence and the media narrative most importantly, will have changed profoundly and the dollar will be viewed in a different light. All of the steps that the Federal Reserve has taken over the last 20 or 30 years will eventually catch up to the currency and, when that happens, the dollar will lose significant value.



For the shorter term, however, we believe the dollar will lose value as the market begins to correct and the rest of the world starts to understand that the economic shape that the United States is in isn't worthy of us having the "reserve" currency. After enjoying profound success over the last few years, we believe the dollar is set for a meaningful decline over the next 12 to 18 months and we would continue position ourselves accordingly.

