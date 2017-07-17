Centrica, Bayerngas Norge to Create E&P Joint Venture

| About: Centrica Plc (CPYYY)

The following slide deck was published by Centrica Plc ADR in conjunction with this event.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , Water Utilities, Earnings Slides, United Kingdom
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here