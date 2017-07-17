Let's Go Indexing: Taking A Different Approach

The best rule of thumb, in my opinion is to "keep it simple" regardless of your investing strategy.

There is an index for just about any financial idea you can imagine, from broad indexes to very specific and minute stock market categories.

Index investing also offers an attractive alternative to older investors who may want to transition out of individual stock portfolios.

Index investing offers an attractive alternative to investing in the stock market, for investors who are just starting out.

Introduction:

I never quite understood why there is so much angst with investors, when it comes to investing with individual stocks vs. investing through an index. But, there seems to be two camps in regard to investing and both seem to suggest that “their way is the best way.”

Well, when you think about it, that’s a little like saying that Chinese food is better than Mexican food. You can’t say one is “better” than the other, but you can prefer one over the other and that should be fine with everyone else.

But it’s not.

You see, it would appear that at least on sites like Seeking Alpha, the investing world is divided into two camps. Those who prefer to invest in those individual stocks and those who prefer to use an index, instead.

What You Should Know:

Today, you can find an index for almost anything. There are the standard indexes that track the S&P 500. There are indexes that track The Dividend Aristocrats. There are indexes that track individual market sectors, like Consumer Durables, Utilities, Energy, Technology and whatever else you are interested in.

The choices of indexes are almost infinite and new ones get created almost every day. One example of that “creative license” is an offering by Guggenheim, which offers up an equally weighted version of the S&P 500 Index, so that no holding within the index holds a larger percentage share of the index than another holding in that index. Kind of an index for those who like to “rebalance their portfolios”, but this one does it continually.

How Expensive Are Indexes?

Indexes should be the least expensive investment vehicle that you can purchase. But, sometimes they are not, so you should be aware of management fees or associated brokerage fees that you might have to pay.

If you go to your own brokerage house, in my case, Schwab, there are a number of traditional indexes (mutual fund investments) and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF’s) that you can purchase if you desire to become an indexer.

If you have a 401k plan at your job, the odds are very good that your company plan offers up one, if not more, index investments for you to choose from. When you factor in the ease of investing in those index offerings like money invested with every paycheck, potential company matching funds, and your ability to move in and out of these investments without any cost, then you can begin to realize the attractiveness of index investing.

So, What Do We Have, Here?

Indexing allows you:

The opportunity to invest a very small amount of money, in some cases as little as $1 for an initial investment. To invest on a regular basis, either weekly, every two weeks, monthly, or quarterly with, again, a very small amount of money per additional investment. To have your investment grow until you have enough money to consider purchasing individual stocks, if you should desire to do so. To invest in all kinds of baskets from the S&P to almost anything else you can think of. To have an easy way to long term growth of wealth, with little or no need for studying and understanding individual companies.

What’s The Point, Here?

Some people really don’t want to become “experts” and I use that term very loosely, in stock market investing. Well, guess what? You can still invest in the stock market and instead of spending time in front of the computer, studying financial statements and all that comes with stock selection, you can invest in an index and just get on with your day to day life.

So, we are going to begin an adventure here. I am going to begin taking a portion of my Roth IRA and investing some money through indexes that are sold at Schwab. Now, before we get all out of sorts with the arguments pro and con, the indexes that I’ve chosen at Schwab are simple ones. They are not ETFs, so you can dig into those investments someplace else.

They are mutual fund (old school) index investments that I am very comfortable using, have low management costs, and their performance matches other similar index investments very well, since the nature of indexing is to “match the underlying index.”

This should be fun.

What's The Catch?

There is no agenda to compare results against individual stocks. There is not agenda to suggest that one is better than the other. It just, “is what it is.” Take if at face value.

But, whatever. I will be updating you on this adventure and you can choose to follow along or not. It’s up to you. But, in my opinion, for investors who are just starting out with their investment journey, this could be a worthwhile series to get those potential investors started on the path to creating long term wealth in a way that eliminates any excuse to not be investing right now.

Fair enough?

What Are We Buying?

My broker is Schwab. Your broker might be another company and that’s fine and dandy. If you want to purchase their equivalent funds, then simply look at the Schwab fund description and choose the twin fund at your own brokerage or through your 401k plan at work.

It doesn't get much simpler than this. Five index funds.

The S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX), the Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund (SWTSX), the Schwab 1000 Index Fund (SNXFX), the Schwab Small Cap Index Fund (SWSSX), and the Schwab International Index Fund (SWISX).

For a bit of historical reference:

What Are The "Rules" Of This Game?

Schwab allows investors to create an automatic investment system in their mutual funds, as I am sure that most brokerages do. So, in the methodology of a 401k, for example:

I will be automatically having Schwab invest in these 5 mutual funds on the 20th of each month, starting with my first "contribution" on July 20th and continuing each month as we move forward. A complete, "set it and forget it" approach.

Like my managed portfolio, I have told you what I am going to do, before I do it as that pertains to making any investment. So, you have been told. Every month, moving forward, on the 20th of the month, Schwab will automatically invest a set amount of money into each index.

So, please, at some point in the future, do not accuse me of "cherry picking" or whatever else people like to use as criticism.

Next, when the purchases are made, I will share those with you as I do in my managed portfolio, via "Trade Notifications" from Schwab.

At any time should I change the amount invested in each fund, I will tell you, via an article, ahead of that change.

At any time, should I decide to sell any shares in any of these indexes, I will notify you, via an article, ahead of that change.

Complete and total transparency, good, bad, or ugly.

Conclusion:

The intention, here, is to invest $500 a month into each fund with the exception of the international index, which will be funded at the rate of $250 per month.

The account where these index funds will be held is a Roth IRA and the money to fund the index investments will come from cash that is currently not being used in the market (idle) and from new annual contributions in the future.

In all transparency, this Roth IRA also holds individual Dividend Growth stocks. The stocks held in this Roth IRA are the same companies that are in The Perfect Portfolio, that were purchased in 2016. That list of purchases can be found here.

Those companies are Cisco Systems (CSCO), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Emerson Electric (EMR), International Business Machines (IBM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Harley Davidson (HOG), Monsanto (MON), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) and Western Digital (WDC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, JPM EMR IBM QCOM ADM HOG MON MPC SWM WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be initiating investments into the five Schwab index funds mentioned in this article on Thursday, July 20th, via automatic contributions that have been set up at the brokerage