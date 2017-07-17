Revisiting The ProNAi/Sierra Oncology Thesis 1 Year Later: Still Not Dead In The Water?

This article will focus on a second look at the company, updating the due diligence from June 2016

Back in June 2016, we took a look at ProNAi Therapeutics (DNAI), a relatively recent addition to the world of oncology biotech, and one with a rocky start. At ASCO 2016, DNAI announced only modest response rates for their lead drug in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

This caused DNAI to shutter the development of PNT2258, which targeted the expression of Bcl-2.

At the time of this news, DNAI lost 70% of its value overnight and sat at $2 a share at the time of that writing. I outlined some parameters for investors to keep an eye on.

Termination of its most advanced program created significant near-term risk, as DNAI's pipeline did not have anything at that same level of development



The small molecule inhibitor of Cdc7, a kinase that controls cell division, looked to be the most important drug candidate moving forward off disappointing results

A large cash balance of $141 million left about 14 quarters of cash left in the tank would help keep the company afloat for a long time

Head fake

In January 2017, ProNAi changed its name to Sierra Oncology (SRRA) due to a shift in focus away from DNA-based inhibitors toward targeting the DNA damage response as a means of controlling cancer cell growth. Today, the company sits at a market capitalization of $64 million.

Let's turn now to whether this valuation is appropriate.

The fate of PNT2258

In a move that was not too surprising, SRRA has terminated development of PNT2258. The name change was probably a pretty good hint of them moving away from the flagship strategy of DNA knock down.

The pipeline

Last year, I focused my attention on PNT-141, a small molecule inhibitor of the kinase Cdc7, which helps control the cell cycle. They licensed this compound from Cama Biosciences in Japan. Still, to date we have not heard much on the progress of this agent, as no preclinical data have been published, no IND filed, and (of course) no trials initiated.

SRRA's main focus is now on an inhibitor of a molecule called Chk1, another kinase involved in the cell cycle, as a mediator of cell cycle checkpoints. Chk1 defects occur in certain forms of cancer, including colorectal and endometrial tumors.

Parts of the cell cycle mediated by Chk1 and Chk2. Image from Bartek, et al.

Now, SRRA are developing SRA737, having acquired the rights from the CRT Pioneer Fund last September. This gave SRRA the responsibility of running the phase 1 clinical trial for SRA737, which was initiated in May 2016. Of course, the most important goal of this study was to assess the safety of the agent, while exploring signals of efficacy.

2017 has been an exciting year for the development of this agent, as well. Two posters at the Annual Meeting of the American Society on Clinical Oncology outlining the modifications to the phase 1 study, as well as a second clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy.

Study design of the monotherapy clinical trial for SRA737, presented at ASCO 2017.

This clinical trial is now recruiting patients, and the poster highlighted the steps SRRA is taking to rapidly enroll patients into different tumor-specific cohorts at potentially therapeutic doses. In the dose expansion phase of the trial, patients will be enrolled if they have relapsed solid tumors. Then, in the cohort expansion phase, patients with one of five tumor types (colorectal, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, and head/neck squamous cell carcinoma) with mutations in tumor suppressor genes and/or oncogenes conferring dependence on DNA damage response, as mediated by Chk1.

The hope here is that SRRA can capitalize on recent reports in the use of PARP inhibitors to discover a novel approach to obtaining "synthetic lethality," whereby a single drug is able to turn a cancer-causing defect into a highly deadly condition for the cell, while largely sparing normal cells.

With this trial design, SRRA might be able to rapidly identify which tumor types and defects work to confer sensitivity to the Chk1 inhibitor.

In the second clinical trial, SRA737 is being combined with either gemcitabine/cisplatin or gemcitabine alone for patients with advanced cancer. The rationale behind the study is that gemcitabine, a standard chemotherapy option in tumor types like pancreatic cancer, induces replication stress, and cells need Chk1 to help survive under this insult.

In tumor cells harboring drivers of tumor formation, increased reliance on Chk1 could theoretically make them highly sensitive to combined challenge by gemcitabine and SRA-737. This mimics the approach taken by PARP inhibitors in ovarian and breast cancer, where addition of the PARP inhibitor to chemotherapy enhances the cytotoxic activity and prolongs progression-free survival, especially in BRCA-mutated cancers.

Study design of the combination clinical trial for SRA737, presented at ASCO 2017.

As you might imagine, the exploration of safety is going to be very important in this study, as it's difficult to predict how toxic the combination will be for normal cells. Gemcitabine is generally understood to have mild toxicity, with transient myelosuppression being a potential concern.

So a careful dose escalation will be pivotal here. However, an aggressive "cohort expansion" is also planned specifically in patients with bladder or pancreatic cancer harboring one of several defects that are hypothesized to confer sensitivity to SRS-737.

All told, though it's early days for this science, SRRA has a promising plan moving forward, which is a notable difference from the last time we took a look. It will be essential for would-be investors to keep an eye on the progression of these two clinical trials, as early signs of efficacy in any of the studied tumors or any of the genetic defects could signal major inroads for the company toward relatively quick drug approval.

In essence, they're casting a wide net, and that's a very hopeful sign for the company. In the news release describing their poster presentations at ASCO, SRRA offered details about enrollment and early dosing, suggesting that SRS-737 has been well tolerated, and the cohort expansion phases have been enabled. The combination study has almost moved to stage 2 of its design.

The company expects to have a data report from these studies by early 2018.

The cash position

When last we left SRRA, they had a huge cash position in the tank. As of their Q1 filing with the SEC, this has not changed much. The company maintains $125 million in cash and cash equivalents, making up the bulk of its $126 million in total assets.

Compared with Q1 2016, the burn rate has increased only modestly, up to $11.1 million from $10.6 million total loss. The increase is due entirely to enhanced R&D, as the company has managed to reduce its general and administrative costs by $800,000 since 2016, both as a result of tightening up personnel and business development costs.

To me, this is a good sign that the ship is tightening up as the company moves into aggressive clinical study. The R&D costs will not go down in the future as the trials get more expansive, so it is highly encouraging to see that the company appears to have its priorities aligned with the scientific end of the business.

The company completed an underwritten stock offering of 19.5 million shares of stock back in February 2017, netting an addition $27.4 million, which explains why the cash position has not shrunk quickly while operating losses have begun to accelerate since our last look at ProNAi.

This suggests that SRRA will not likely need to take another trip to dilute the shareholders in the near future, as they maintain 3 years of operating capital at the current burn rate. With positive results, they would be well positioned to move forward with alternative modes of funding future clinical trials, as we can be nearly certain that 3 years will not be enough time to bring SRS-737 to market, even if the results are good.

Conclusions

So, compared with June of last year, the picture for SRRA now looks quite a bit more optimistic than I expected, given the setbacks they suffered. Their phase 1 trials are moving forward aggressively, and they have a large cash position to fall back on.

I'm honestly surprised that they sit at a market capitalization of 50% of their current cash holdings, as the company has some interesting potential near-term catalysts in play with these trials. Time will tell, and investors should be very careful with their decisions here, but at this moment, SRRA looks pretty tilted in favor of benefit over risk.

Of course, they remain many years from drug approval, assuming everything goes right. They are a highly speculative play at this time. But that doesn't mean there aren't growth catalysts for the speculation. I'd highly encourage you to take a second look at SRRA.

