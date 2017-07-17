Western Energy Services As Measured Against Precision Drilling Corporation





Introduction

I tend to focus my writing on the Canadian energy services industry, especially the drilling and production services sector. I have avoided writing on Western Energy Services Corp (OTC:WEEEF) until now because I believed that up until this year, the shares had not presented as a good value. Currently, Western Energy Services is floating around a 5 year low, despite releasing a fantastic Q1 2017 report. This article will overview why I just made a position in Western Energy Services, and why I think there is significant future upside. For a more general understanding of my investment thesis into the oil and gas services sector, feel free to review my recent article outlining my strategy.

It can be difficult to compare a company such as Western Energy Services to others in a different industry, as most of the energy services sector tends to trade together as they follow the price of oil. I wanted to specifically highlight how Western Energy services looks in comparison to Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), the biggest drilling company in Canada. The market cap ratio between the two companies is around 10:1 and the enterprise value ratio is about 8.4:1, with Precision being the more valuable company. Once we compare Western Energy Services to Precision Drilling on a number of valuation metrics, a compelling valuation gap emerges. Although I believe that the contract drilling and production services sector will outperform other parts of the oil and gas industry going forward, I believe that Western Energy currently has the best relative valuations in the sector. I wanted to highlight this valuation by directly comparing it to the largest drilling company in Canada, Precision Drilling.

Western Energy Services

Source: January Investor Presentation, WRG

Western Energy Services (OTC:WEEEF) is a Canadian energy services company which focuses on three divisions: contract drilling, production services, and rentals. Contract Drilling is operated through Horizon Drilling in Canada, and Stoneham Drilling in the United States. Horizon Drilling has a total fleet of 51 rigs, making it the 6th largest contract drilling company in Canada. Horizon’s fleet consists of mostly telescopic doubles which have been upgraded to compete with the high demands of the producers in 2017. They recently introduced two double pad rigs and purchased their first AC triple pad drilling rig which is rated for 7500 psi.

Precision Drilling

Source: PD July Investor Presentation

Precision Drilling is the largest oil and gas contract drilling company in Canada, and they also maintain a significant foothold in the United States. Precision Drilling leads the country in both the number of drilling rigs, number of well servicing rigs, and in technologically advanced rigs. Precision Drilling has moved its fleet towards pad drilling, which has led to significant operational efficiencies. They also operate the most technologically advanced fleet in Canada, with 93% of their rigs classified as tier 1. If the move towards increasingly deeper and more complicated wells emerges, Precision Drilling will be the clear winner in that category.

Western Energy Services vs Precision Drilling

Although Western Energy Services is much smaller than Precision Drilling, I find a direct comparison between the two companies to be helpful as Western is essentially a smaller version of Precision. Both companies receive the majority of their revenue from contract drilling, which is supported by both production services and rentals (although Western has a larger proportion of revenue from production services). Both companies are facing significant levels of debt, which are maturing in a few years; both companies have shown that their creditors have been, and will continue to be flexible in the future. Despite these similarities, Western Energy Services is selling at a significant discount to Precision Drilling. In fact, Precision Drilling’s market capitalization is exactly 10 times that of Western. The enterprise value comparison between the two companies shows a relative ratio of 8.4. I highlighted some key information in this article to suggest a significant relative valuation gap between the two companies, with Western presenting as fairly undervalued and Precision appearing overvalued. It is of note that when I started writing this article, the ratio was greater than 10:1, however, the market seems to have decreased this gap since then. Despite this improvement in the valuation gap, I believe there is more room to improve further.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Market Cap (July 14) 111 1110 10 Enterprise Value (July 14) 344 2872 8.4

Operating Highlights Q1 2017

Sources of Revenue

To highlight just how comparable these two companies are, I wanted to highlight how they obtain their revenue by different sectors. It is of note that both companies show their rental revenue under production services. We can see that Western Energy Services receives almost a quarter of its revenue from the production services division (based on Q1 2017), while Precision earns just over 10% of its revenue from this segment. This is worth noting because, everything else being equal, the production services industry has been outperformed by the contract drilling services with respect to changes in dayrates and EBITDA since the downturn. However, it is also worth noting that many companies believe that production services dayrates may outperform when compared to the drilling dayrates for 2017.

Q1 2017 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Total Revenue 84.2 346 4.1 Production Services 20.3 46.4 2.3 Contract Drilling 64 301 4.7 Percent of Revenue Contract Drilling 76 88.7 --

Geographical Exposure

Another point of comparison that should be noted between the two companies is that Western Energy is much more of a ‘Canadian’ company than Precision Drilling. Precision Drilling has a much larger footprint in the United States, in addition to an international division that Western lacks altogether. This adds up to two more points for Precision Drilling, as dayrates for both contract drilling companies and well servicing companies are notably higher south of the border. Furthermore, this offers more year round stability for cash flow, as the United States oil industry does not have a seasonal shutdown every spring. Precision Drilling’s international division is it’s most successful division with respect to margins and dayrates. This offers a significant advantage over Western as this activity occurs in the Middle-East, where Precision is likely to continue getting contract renewals. The international division should offer Precision more of a cash flow buffer compared to Western’s mostly Canadian operations.

Currency Exposure

However, one downside to Precision's international presence, is that all of its senior notes are in USD. The recent rate raise by the Bank of Canada has caused the CAD to appreciate relative to the USD, which has benefited Precision. However, Precision does have additional risk purely as a function of a decline in the CAD. Keep in mind that although there are a large number of variables that can influence the Canadian dollar, arguably the biggest predictor of the Canadian dollar is the price of oil, hence why it has been referred to as a 'petrocurrency'. Thus, in the event of an extreme oil price decline, Precision faces the added difficulty of their debt actually growing in this scenario as their cash flow declines. This makes the likelihood of failing financial covenants much higher. Western Energy Services has all of their debt in CAD, and does not face the same problem. We saw how much the oil decline impacted the Canadian over the last year, as is highlighted in the chart below. On the same note, in the event of a sustained oil price rally, the Canadian dollar appreciation would decrease Precision's debt. In short, Precision's debt structure essentially exposes them to more of the swings in the price of oil.

Western Energy receives the vast majority of it's revenue in Canadian dollars, although it does have a small exposure to the US market. Therefore, Western Energy Services does not face much of an impact with respect to currency fluctuations. In the event that the Canadian dollar outperforms the US dollar in the future, Western Energy Services would be at a slight disadvantage as their US margins would contract.

Production Services

Western Energy runs a relatively small production services division through Eagle Well Servicing, which historically has accounted for approximately a quarter of it’s revenue. Eagle Well Servicing currently has 66 servicing rigs, which include both singles, doubles, and slant rigs. Eagle Well Servicing has a relatively new fleet, which has allowed them to remain competitive. Western Energy does not have any well servicing rigs in the United States. I believe that this makes Western Energy the third largest company in the country, behind Precision and High Arctic Energy Services.

In addition to Eagle Well Servicing, Western Energy Services operates it’s Aero Rental Services under the production services. Aero Rental Services was responsible for $3.5 million of Q1 revenue, or approximately 15% of its production services revenue.

Precision Drilling owns the largest well servicing company in Canada. It operates a fleet of 210 well servicing rigs, of which 202 are in Canada and 8 are in the United States. For simplicity, the US data was excluded from the comparison. Although most of Precision’s production services revenue is earned from it’s well servicing rigs, it also obtains revenue from snubbing, rentals, camp, catering, and wastewater divisions.

- Production Services Hourly Rates (Canada)

Let’s start by noting that Precision Drillings service rig rates were slightly lower than Western Energy Services. It is also worth mentioning that both of these companies have dayrates that are above average for Canada, although not by much.

Q1 2017 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Percent Difference (%) Operating Hourly Rates as published 688 636 -7.6

- Production Services Operating Hours and Utilization

Looking at the total hours hired for the well servicing rigs, we see that Precision Drilling has more than double the total hours, although at 10% lower utilization than Precision Drilling. It is also worth noting that both companies are below the country utilization average for the quarter by 40% to 41% (depending on the source).

Q1 2017 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Percent Difference (%) Total Hours 22,457 52,057 131.8 Utilization (%) 38 28 -26.3 (10 absolute)

- EBITDA & Earnings/Losses of Production Services

The most important metric to consider when comparing the production services segments of these companies’ balance sheets, is the EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; it is largely used as the most effective measure of a drilling/completions companies’ profitability and competitiveness going forward. Despite Precision Drilling having more than double the operating hours for their well servicing division, EBITDA between the two companies for this segment was almost identical. While some of this difference can be attributed to the higher rates from Western, I believe that most of it can be accounted for by a proportionately higher representation of rental revenue being earned from Western Energy, as this revenue typically has a higher margin than well servicing.

Since well servicing rigs depreciate slower than drilling rigs, EBITDA was not overly different from the earnings or losses. Western Energy Services was able to produce a small profit of $1 million dollars, while Precision Drilling lost almost $3 million dollars.

Q1 2017 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) EBITDA 4.5 4.6 1.0 Earnings/Losses 1.0 (2.8) --

Contract Drilling

Both companies make the vast majority of their revenue from providing contract drilling services, and therefore I spent more time going over the details in this comparison. Although both companies operate in the United States, due to Western’s significantly smaller position in the US, more emphasis was placed on comparing Canadian operations, as well as the aggregate international numbers.

Although I will discuss both companies’ fleets under the ‘asset’ section, I wanted to briefly introduce them here to place the following tables in context. Precision Drilling has 256 land drilling rigs, of which 135 are in Canada; Western Energy Service owns 56 drilling rigs, of which 51 exist in Canada. It is of note that Precision Drilling has 8 international rigs, while Western has zero; this is another significant advantage for Precision Drilling that will be missed in this comparison, as Western does not have any international rigs (non US or Canada).

- Contract Drilling Dayrates

Dayrates continued to decline in the first half of 2016 until stabilizing for a few months, when the OPEC announcement brought about a 10% increase (approximate average) in dayrates across the industry. Despite a significant rebound in activity, most of these contracts were signed before the OPEC announcement, and thus, are not reflective of the contracts that are currently being signed.

When comparing the day rates and utilization achieved between Precision and Western, it is important to note that these companies do not post equivalent numbers. Western excluded from their dayrate calculations a total of $6.4 million in contract shortfall payments that was received in the quarter as contracts rolled over, as the total revenue was less than the minimal guaranteed in the contract. Precision, on the other hand, includes their contract shortfall revenue in their dayrate calculations, and their US division included contract cancellation payments in their calculation, which amounted to $9 million for the quarter. This has the ultimate effect of inflating the day rates for Precision over Western in a direct comparison. To adjust this somewhat, I recalculated dayrates to show these adjustments.

What I found to be particularly interesting, is the comparison between Canadian contract drilling dayrates specifically when excluding the impact of the contract shortfall revenue. Western’s dayrates were just shy of $19,000 per day, while Precision’s drops to almost $17,000 per day. This is a very significant gap, and I don’t like how I had to calculate this to see just how low their real dayrates are right now. Precision management stated during their Q1 conference call that much of the decline in dayrates can be attributed to a large number of shallower wells being drilled in Q1, so hopefully this was a temporary blip in the trend. Precision has talked about, at great lengths, the trend towards drilling deeper and more complicated wells. If this trend were to continue, then Precision would stand out as having the fleet most well positioned for the rebound, as they have significantly more tier one rigs than any other Canadian company. It is unclear at this point in time if Precision’s prediction was accurate. This puts a significant limitation on one of the main predicted drivers for Precisions market share growth going forward.

Western has a significant advantage on Q1 dayrates in the United States. Unfortunately, Western does not have a big presence in the United States, and that does put a limit on it’s ability to compete with companies such as Precision. This is because US dayrates have been much more resilient during the downturn than Canadian dayrates, when considering the significant decline of the Canadian dollar since the oil downturn. For most of this article I will be focusing more on Canadian operations, where the companies are more directly comparable. Although Western Energy Services had significantly higher US dayrates, I am not putting much weight into this as Western only has a total of 5 rigs in the United States.

Q1 2017 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Percent Difference (%) Canadian Operating Day Rates as published 18,986 18,524 2.5 Adjusted Canadian Operating Day Rates (excludes shortfall) 18,986 17,204 9.9 Adjusted Canadian Operating Day Rates (includes shortfall) 21,559 18,524 15.1 United States Operating Day Rates 23,972 19,972 18.2

It is worthwhile to look at the dayrates from before the downturn, throughout the downturn, and during the recovery. For simplicity sake, I did not include US comparisons as Western receives a very small proportion of its revenue from the United States. As mentioned earlier, it is worth noting that due to the USD/CAD and higher dayrates in the US, having more exposure to the United States is a significant benefit for any Canadian contract driller. While many companies attempted to grow US operations relative to Canadian during the downturn, Western has not followed this trend. This offers a significant advantage for Precision Drilling going forward.

Another interesting discovery I found when digging through Precisions financial statements, is that in their 2017 Q1 MD&A, they announce that the comparable 2016 numbers include contract cancellation payments. Precision Drilling reported receiving $25 million in shortfall payments for the year, Western Energy Services on the other hand does not include these adjustments, and the numbers provided in this article are identical to what is observed on their financial statements. When we adjust Precision’s 2016 dayrates for these payments, 2016 dayrates were very close to Western Energy Services.

FY 2016 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Percent Difference (%) Canadian Operating Day Rates as published 19,058 21,084 10.6 Adjusted Canadian Operating Day Rates 19,058 19,119 .3

- Contract Drilling Utilization

When it comes to utilization for the contract drilling fleet, once again Western Energy Services comes out on top. Both companies significantly outperformed the industry average in Canada, with Western Energy having a slight advantage. Precision beat out Western for drilling utilization in 2016, but underperformed slightly in 2016. It is worth noting that both companies have a history of higher utilizations than the industry averages, especially Precision Drilling.

Canadian Drilling Rig Utilization (%) Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Industry Average Q1 2017 54 50 40-41 (depending on source) FY 2016 17 22 17 FY 2015 26 24 23

- Contract Drilling Operating Days

If we have a look at the operating days over the last three years we are seeing a trend towards Western gaining market share over Precision Drilling in the contract drilling segment. I included the number of operating days for both Canada and the United States, however, you should focus on the combined number as this is the most useful due to Western having a relatively small exposure to the US contract drilling market. During the boom of 2014, Precision had just less than 6 times the operating days of Western. This worsened to a gap of 7.3 times the operating days of Western in 2015, and 6.5 for 2016. In Q1 2017, Western came back with vengeance causing Precision to have only 4 times the operating days of Western.

By itself, this information would not mean a whole lot. However, when we consider the trends with respect to dayrates, the case becomes much more compelling. Not only has Western Energy been able to gain market share since the downturn, but it has done so while earning higher dayrates. This makes me strongly question the investment thesis behind Precision Drilling, the argument has suggested paying a premium for the company due to it’s ability to grow market share, but this has largely not materialized.

Q1 2017 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Canadian Operating Days 2,487 6,819 2.7 United States Operating Days 176 4190 23.8 Combined Operating Days 2,663 11,009 4.1

FY 2016 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Canadian Operating Days 3,276 12,722 3.9 United States Operating Days 440 11,343 25.8 Combined Operating Days 3,716 24,065 6.5

FY 2015 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Canadian Operating Days 4,748 17,238 3.6 United States Operating Days 526 21,172 40.3 Combined Operating Days 5,274 38,410 7.3

FY 2014 Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Canadian Operating Days 10,478 32,810 3.1 United States Operating Days 1,506 35,075 23.3 Combined Operating Days 11,984 67,885 5.7

- Contract Drilling EBITDA and Earnings

If we specifically compare the EBITDA for the contract drilling segments, both companies produced fantastic results. Despite Precisions great results, however, they are overshadowed when compared to Western Energy Services incredible results. However, as you will learn later in the article, it’s not fair to simply compare the last quarter’s EBITDA, as previous years were much worse for Western. Both Western and Precision managed to turn a profit in this segment, which is very unusual for the industry right now. Despite Precision’s strong performance last quarter, it still looks poor compared to Western’s.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Contract Drilling Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2017 15.5 93.6 6 Contract Drilling Q1 2017 Earnings 2.5 7.5 3

Revenue

When looking at revenue, once again the advantage goes to Western, although the revenue comparisons are much more favorable for Western as of late. In the most recent quarter, Precision only had 4.1x the revenue, however this ratio was much higher in previous years. At no point in the last three years did Precision ever hit over 10x Western’s revenue, as would be justified with the market cap (assuming no other material differences).

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Revenue Q1 2017 84.2 346 4.1 Revenue FY 2016 124.4 951.4 7.6 Revenue FY 2015 227.5 1555.6 6.8 Revenue FY 2014 507.8 2350.5 4.6

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

I want to take some time to orient your attention specifically to the EBITDA figures in the chart below, as this is the most important valuation metric when considering the contract drilling industry. I believe that this explains much of the poor performance of Western Energy Services over the last year, as they were barely able to make positive EBITDA in 2016. Contrast this with Precision Drilling, which throughout 2016 did not suffer the same declines as Western, even with proportionately more debt. I specifically avoided Western Energy for this reason throughout the downturn, up until now. For example, if we consider only EBITDA and senior debt, it would have taken Western over 45 years to pay off their senior debt from 2016 EBITDA; it would take Precision approximately only 8.3 years to service their debt based on 2016 EBITDA.

Precision had significantly more long-term contracts than Western Energy did, so by 2016 Western had most of it’s pre-downturn contracts already expiring, while Precision still had a number of contracts that allowed them to generate positive EBITDA. This is why there was such a significant gap in the companies’ EBITDA in 2016. Therefore, in the future, I would imagine Precision’s EBITDA will be more negatively impacted as the last of the pre-downturn contracts roll over.

If we look specifically at the Q1 2017, we are seeing a completely different picture from 2016. While Western’s EBITDA was almost 40 times lower than Precision for 2016 (note this is due to Western’s EBITDA being especially poor), the EBITDA difference in Q1 2017 improved to only 4.5 times smaller than Precision’s. We will need more time to see if this 4.5:1 ratio is more characteristic of the year, or if Western just had a fantastic quarter. Although I believe that Western is generally improving relative to Precision, I don’t think that this ratio will hold for the year as Precision’s greater foothold in the United States will result in them having a much stronger Q2 and Q3 relative to Western.

It is important to realize that this was the same ratio of EBITDA in 2014, which suggests that Western’s relative valuation to Precision should be somewhat near what it was in 2014. However, when we compare Precision’s share price to Western Energy since the peak in mid 2014, we see that Western Energy has fallen more than 20% compared to Precision Drilling. What does need to be noted, however, is that since Western posted this fantastic quarter, their shares have barely moved.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2017 18.6 84 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA FY 2016 5.8 228 39.3 Adjusted EBITDA FY 2015 60.5 473.9 7.8 Adjusted EBITDA FY 2014 176.8 800.4 4.5

Capital Spending and Free Cash Flow

Precision Drilling was alone in it’s strategy during the downturn among the contract drillers in Canada. While every other contract driller attempted to slash costs, cut large numbers of employees, and reduce growth and maintenance capital spending to as low as possible, Precision took a different strategy. Precision Drilling continued to invest heavily throughout the downturn to continue to improve their state of the art rigs. The company also wanted to be in a strong position in the event of a sudden rebound in the price of oil. Although this strategy was starting to look like the most successful one at the start of the year, the subsequent fall in the price of oil has once again put Precisions aggressive growth strategy in question.

Western was in survival mode in 2016, and furthermore, had to cut capex in order to meet it’s financial covenants. This trend has started to change in 2017 as Western has announced $13 million of capital expenditures for the year. The heavy capital spending in 2016 resulted in negative free cash flow for Precision, and positive free cash flow for Western. The most recent quarter saw Precision with almost $14 million in free cash flow, which is significant, but not enough to put a meaningful dent in their debt. Western was almost free cash flow neutral in the most recent quarter due to heavy negative changes in working capital. Going forward, both companies should generate significant free cash flow that can go towards debt.

Although Western improved their balance sheet much more than Precision, they are less well positioned than Precision to respond to a massive uptick in activity. I personally don’t see a sudden and fast rebound coming to the energy services sector, so I don’t foresee this as a huge advantage. One problem that Western will have going forward is they will require additional capital investments to cover items that were missed due to capex cuts during the downturn; Precision will have no such problem.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Capital investments Q1 2017 2.4 19.9 8.3 Capital Investments FY 2016 4.7 148.9 31.7

Free cash Flow

I won’t spend too much time discussing free cash flow since a number of items make the numbers below very misleading. Western Energy’s Q1 free cash flow was almost neutral due to strong EBITDA, offset by delays in receivables producing negative changes in working capital and an increase in capex. Precision’s free cash flow is also lower than one would expect as they also experienced delays in their receivables (a recent industry trend due to E&P’s negotiating later payments). Last year’s free cash flow for Western remained positive despite low EBITDA due to minimal capital investments, while Precision’s free cash flow was negative as they invested a very large amount of capital investments.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Free cash flow Q1 2017 (.7) 13.8 Free cash flow FY 2016 11.9 (26.4)

Contracts

Most active contracts generate between 250 to 350 billing days per year, depending on location and other factors. Typically, US contracts receive more billable days as they don’t have an off season, while Q2 is Spring breakup season in Canada as the soft roads hamper drilling activity. This results in most Canadian contracts getting around 250, and most US contracts getting around 350, although there is some variability in this. Therefore Precision, which has significantly more contracts in the United States, will benefit more than Western per contracted rig.

Here is where we see Precision show it’s major advantage: long term contracts. Precision Drilling is the best position contract drilling company with respect to active long-term contracts. Western, on the other hand, has been getting a significant amount of it’s revenue from the spot market. This is likely why Western had such a blowout quarter in Q1, as they managed to get a significant amount of activity during the brief rally. Unfortunately, the market wants stability, and we are not seeing it with Western. Thus, in the event of a major downturn in the price of oil, Precision would be initially better off due to it’s greater number of contracts. It is worth noting, however, that Precision has not been getting the same length on their contracts as they did in 2014, and they will only have 21 contracts by the end of 2018. The average active rigs demonstrates a much better ratio for Western Energy, as Precision had just over 4 active rigs fore every 1 active Western rig.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Q1 2017 Active Contracts 3 60 20 Q1 2017 Average Active Rigs 30.5 131 4.3

Balance Sheet

-Assets Overview

Both companies generate most of their earnings from the drilling sector, and therefore the bulk of both companies’ assets are their drilling fleets. In addition to this, both companies have healthy cash reserves for their size, and ample liquidity to hire any short-term needs.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Cash 34.1 120.6 3.5 Current Assets 91.9 504.2 5.5 Total Assets 785 4621.5 5.9

-Equipment

Western Energy Services largest division is it’s Canadian contract drilling segment, which operates under Horizon Drilling. Horizon Drilling does have one of the newer fleets in the western Canadian sedimentary basin, however, it would not be reasonable to compare their fleet to a tier 1 provider such as Precision Drilling. Seventeen of Horizon’s rigs have been built since 2011, and they have the potential to be upgraded so that they are able to handle some of the same conditions as the tier 1 rigs. Horizon only has one Triple AC, which theoretically should result in Western having difficulty competing with companies such as Precision Drilling; despite this, there seems to be significant demand for Western’s telescopic doubles as of late. Western has been upgrading their doubles with a number of features that have become almost standard on the newest generation of rigs. These upgrades seem to have allowed them to gain market share. Stoneham Drilling, the US division of Western’s Directional Drilling, is much smaller and only consists of 5 rigs. These rigs are all fairly modern and have long depth capacity, which is important in the US as well right now.

Precision Drilling, on the other hand, boasts a fleet which consists of 93% tier one rigs. They operate the largest fleet in Canada, while having a very large fleet in the United States as well. They produce their own rigs with proprietary technology, and have aggressively worked to replace almost all of their legacy rigs over the last few years. Precision Drilling has bet on technology being the driving force for landing contracts in the future, and the company has worked hard to achieve this fleet.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Contract Drilling Rigs - Canada 51 135 2.6 Contract Drilling Rigs- United States 5 104 20.8 Contract Drilling Rigs- Total 56 256 4.6

Precision Drilling has the largest well servicing fleet in Canada, boasting 210 service rigs, more than three times what Western Energy Services owns. In addition to this, Precision owns the largest or second largest (depending on source) snubbing fleet in Canada. It is worth noting, however, that well servicing is responsible for the majority of revenue earned in this division. Western Energy Services operates the third largest well servicing fleet in Canada under Eagle Well Servicing.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Production Services Rigs 66 210 3.2

-Debt Overview

Once we look at the debt, problems start to emerge for both of the companies. We see that Precision Drilling still has proportionately more debt than Western. While it was hard to find any ratios that could approach the 10:1 ratio of market cap, the debt comparisons were the only current figures that hit this range.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Difference (PD/WRG) Current Liabilities 31.5 255.3 8.1 Total Debt 264 1,892.7 7.2 Working Capital 60.4 248.9 4.1 Equity 400.4 1937.2 4.8

-Senior Notes Due

It is more useful to look at the senior notes due, to get an idea as to when the companies may start to experience more pressure from creditors. Precision has the advantage when it comes to time to repay the notes, however, Western has the advantage of having all of their debt in Canadian dollars. I think that the market is placing too much emphasis on Western’s senior notes, which are already in discussions for refinancing. Management had stated on their conference call that they are confident about refinancing, although it will likely be at higher rates.

Precision Drilling has no concerns for the next three years, however, they will need to pay down some of this debt during this time period as there is almost no scenario where they could pay off their post 2020 maturities with cash flow alone. This is when I think Precision Drilling’s shares may come under serious pressure. The market has ignored Precision’s debt throughout the downturn, however, the clock is ticking, and it’s just a matter of time before shareholders start to worry.

Year Western Precision 2017 2018 2019 CAD $265 million USD $41 million 2020 USD $372 million (6.625%) 2021 USD $319 million (6.5%) 2022 2023 USD $350 million (7.75%) 2024 USD $400 million (5.25%) Total $CAD Drawn (as of July 10/2017) $265 million $1.910 billion

I also wanted to provide a table showing various debt to asset ratios, to get an overview of their balance sheet strength. Western Energy emerged the winner in all of the comparisons, and has a lot more assets to support their debt. Despite this being a clear winner for Western Energy Services, one must consider that debtors are often more flexible for a larger company like Precision.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Debt/Equity .66 .97 Quick Ratio 2.77 1.87 Current Ratio 2.92 1.97 LT Debt to Assets (%) 33.6 44.4 Liabilities to Assets (%) 49 54.5

- Market Cap and EBITDA

I took the time to compare the market cap as of July 10th with various EBITDA figures for all of the Canadian publicly traded contract drilling companies, aside from Akita Drilling. We can see based on this one metric alone, Western Energy Services not only surpasses Precision Drilling, but also every other company by a significant amount. Keep in mind that this is a ratio that I use myself to value these companies, but may not necessarily be the norm for the industry. Also note that Xtreme Drilling did not generate a number for this as their EBITDA was slightly negative for the quarter. Also note that Savanna was recently taken over by Total Energy Services, which is not a contract driller. I added both of these companies EBITDA numbers just to get an idea, based on Savanna’s market cap prior to acquisition.

When we take a closer look at how Western Energy and Precision Drilling did last year, Western does not look as strong. However, when we look at the combined EBITDA over the last three and a quarter years, we see that Western Energy Services once again takes the lead out of the group. Please note that I only included all of the competitors for this section due to the importance of this metric, and the need to not overwhelm people with information.

-Valuation Ratios

It is also helpful to assess valuation by looking at a number of quick numbers to place the market caps in perspective. When looking at these numbers, Precision Drilling looks to be about twice as expensive as Western Energy Services with respect to book, sales, and cashflow.

Western Energy Services Precision Drilling Corporation Oil and Gas Industry TSX Benchmark Price/Book Ratio .3 .6 .7 1.8 Price/Sale ratio .7 1.2 1.5 1.7 Price/Cashflow 11 26.4 33.3 9.4

- Ability to Service Debt

I believe that the big variable that the market has not given enough importance to, is Precision’s heavy debt load. Throughout the downturn, many people shrugged off this variable as their senior notes were not due for several years. It was not until recently that Precision tried to aggressively attack it’s debt problems. I question Precision’s ability to generate enough cash flow over the next few years in order to service almost $2 billion dollars worth of debt. I do not think that the market has given enough weight to the sheer number of obligations Precision has going forward with both capital expenditures and senior notes maturing. A large equity raise will be needed in all but the most bullish scenarios, as the company will have to reduce debt soon. I believe that this will result in dilution for shareholders, thus suggesting that a better entry point lies ahead. Precision Drilling will likely refinance some of these bonds, however, I worry about the growing finance costs for the company.

Western Energy also has a significant debt load, although it is lower than Precision. Even after considering the much larger cashflow and EBITDA from Precision Drilling, Western Energy Services balance sheet looks notably superior. Western Energy does have a large amount of notes maturing in 2019, however, they are already in talks to restructure this debt to push it back a few years. Western Energy could also face dilution within the next couple of years, however, due to their proportionally stronger EBITDA (relative to market cap) and lower debt, I see much less dilution in the books for Western. Western also seems to be less burdened by finance costs than Precision, relative to cash flow.

I wanted to go into more detail running various scenarios to discuss both companies ability to reduce debt, however, this article is already too long.

Additional Considerations

-Savanna Energy Services $20 million dollar break fee

Western Energy failed to achieve it’s merger with Savanna Energy Services earlier this year as Total Energy Service’s hostile takeover was successful. Savanna signed a $20 million dollar contract break fee before it was taken over by Total Energy Services. Western has already demanded that Savanna pay the full break fee. Savanna has informed Western that it plans to defend this claim, stating that there is no basis for the claim. Historical cases showed that break fees can be disputed in court when deemed ‘too high’, however, I am not comfortable discussing these cases as it could be considered legal advice, and I am not a lawyer.

-Labor Shortages

One successful aspect of Precision’s aggressive downturn strategy was their ability to retain staff in the event of a rebound. I thought it was crazy at the time, but it has served a number of advantages over the last few months as the labor shortages for front line rig staff has become more pronounced. I discussed in a previous article how labor shortages will cause dayrates to rise, as the majority of companies seem to have difficulty obtaining staff. The only exception to this trend was Precision Drilling, whom already had a large number of reserve staff, and was able to successfully rehire more employees than any other Canadian energy service company.

-Asset Sales

Although this is purely speculation, I believe that both companies have the potential for future asset sales in order to improve debt ratios, especially as the price of oil has declined recently. Any reasonably priced asset sale for either company would likely be beneficial for shareholders, as long as no one is selling core assets.

I think Precision may try and unload some of its non-core production services assets, specifically it’s snubbing fleet. High Arctic Energy Services (OTC:HGHAF) and Precision Drilling have the largest snubbing fleets in Canada, and High Arctic is currently looking for purchases, and I see both companies benefiting from this potential trade due to lower debt and operational synergies for Precision and High Arctic Energy Services, respectively. Precision won’t sell their core assets, and they seem to be interested in growing their well servicing division at the expense of fracking services, as was evidenced in their deal with Essential Energy Services (OTCPK:EEYUF) a few months ago.

I believe that one could also make an argument for Western to sell Stoneham Drilling, the US contract drilling segment. First, this segment only runs 5 drilling rigs throughout the entire country. I wonder how efficient operations could be when considering the lack of scale, however, I could not find data on the MD&A that separated this. Second, US operations have performed remarkably well recently, so it seems plausible that they could obtain a fair value for these assets. This would allow Western to lower their debt, and obtain more favorable terms for their operating loan refinancing.

Conclusion

Review

If you are reading this article and came to the conclusion that I dislike Precision Drilling, allow me to take the time to clarify this. I strongly believe that Precision Drilling is a well-run company, that has a number of operational advantages compared to it’s peers. Based on my research they have some of the most technologically advanced rigs in the world, and have established a powerful reputation across Canada and the United States, as well as a growing reputation in the middle-east.

I also don’t want you to draw the conclusion that Western Energy Services is the ‘best’ company in the sector overall, as it is not. Rather, I am arguing when we consider the relative valuation of approximately 10:1 with respect to Precision versus Western’s market capitalization, I would expect to see at least some of the valuation metrics to follow a similar ratio. Instead, I could not find a single valuation metric to justify the market cap based on last quarter’s figures. The only number for the last quarter that were close to the market cap ratio, was debt.

Finally, I don’t want you to think that Western Energy Services should be trading at a 10:1 ratio for most valuation metrics, because there are a number of qualitative variables that I mentioned throughout the article that should afford Precision Drilling a premium over Western Energy Services, such as superior quality assets and a better contract position. However, I am arguing that the premium the market is offering Precision Drilling over Western Energy services is greater than can be justified from the data as of Q1 2017.

There is a lot of information provided in this article as I wanted it to be comprehensive, however, there are a few key comparisons that should be highlighted, especially ones that are likely to be missed by casually reading through the quarterly reports. The contract drilling dayrates I believe is of utmost importance in this comparison, especially since the companies used two different methods of calculating the rates. When these numbers were reconciled, Western Energy boasted a very significant day rate improvement over Precision Drilling. This is important because Precision has been touting their competitive advantages with their technology, yet we are seeing Precision earning lower rates than a company with a less advanced fleet. On paper, Precision should be earning the highest dayrates in Canada.

Another comparison I wanted to highlight was the number of contracted days between the two companies. In fact, this was so important, I went back several years to highlight the trends. More specifically, we can see a trend developing over the last couple of years with Western Energy gaining market share over Precision, especially within Canada. This is important because Precision has actively tried to gain market share throughout the downturn, while Western Energy has only done so recently.

Although the production services division are not the focuses of either of the companies, it's worth noting that Western Energy has beaten Precision with respect to rates, utilization, and margins, ultimately producing similar EBITDA despite Western having a much smaller fleet.

Perhaps, the most important metric that should be focused on is the overall EBITDA comparisons. Precision Drilling had about 4.5x the EBITDA as Western Energy Services during Q1, which has improved considerably over the last year. Western Energy's shares were under-performing Precision Drilling since then despite Western's EBITDA improving considerably relative to Precision.

Finally, the overall debt and the impact of currency fluctuations provides a significant advantage for Western, which should provide more flexibility for Western relative to Precision in the event of a sustained downturn. Precision Drilling is more likely to require equity raises that would result in significant dilution for shareholders.

Valuation

If the two companies were qualitatively equal, it seems reasonable that most metrics should have a similar ratio to the market capitalization or enterprise value. However, despite being very similar companies, there are a number of qualitative variables that would affect these ratios. Precision Drilling is the largest drilling company in Canada, and may get more flexibility from creditors. Precision Drilling has a supply chain model where they build their own proprietary rigs; Precision Drilling also has some of the most state of the art rig technology that exists in the world. Precision Drilling also has many more long term contracts than Western Energy, which offers some insulation in the event of a downturn.

Considering these qualitative variables, I believe that Precision Drilling should trade for a 15-25% premium over Western Energy (when controlling for the valuation metrics); this is lower than the premium that Precision shares had over Western before the downturn, however, I believe that the quantitative variable changes discussed in this article can more than account for this difference.

If we highlight the most important ratios discussed in this article, and add a 20% premium to Precision's numbers, we are still falling short of the ratios provided by the market cap and enterprise value. For example, if we add a 20% premium to Precision Drilling's 2017 EBITDA, and compare it to Western's EBITDA, the ratio is still only 5.4; this is not even close to the enterprise value or market cap ratios. It is clear that the market is either not paying attention to these numbers, or is providing a premium to Precision that in my opinion goes well beyond the facts. If we stick to the same metric, Precision Drilling is currently trading at a 86% premium with respect to enterprise value ratio, and a 121% premium with respect to market cap ratio. I simply cannot possibly fathom how Precision could trade for such a premium based on this information.

I seem to disagree with the market's overall opinion of the contract drilling market right now, and believe the sector as a whole is undervalued. I personally believe that Precision Drilling shares are somewhat fairly valued to slightly overvalued, while Western Energy Service's shares are significantly undervalued. I would recommend initiating a long position in Western Energy, and to consider a short position in Precision if you have a lot of exposure to this sector already. I cannot recommend a short position on Precision Drilling by itself.

Disclosures

When I started writing this article, I had a short position in Precision. It has since been closed due to the decline in the price of oil. I like to short oil companies when oil is trading in the 50’s, not so much in the 40’s. I may take a short in Precision Drilling if the price were to rise materially in the near future. I continue to hold my long position in Western Energy Services, which was initiated a few weeks ago, and added to very recently.