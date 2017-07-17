Greenbrier: About This Upgrade

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was just upgraded to a buy at Stifel, and considering the stock has sold off since we recommended taking some profit, it is a good time to do some buying. The stock was a double bagger since after we first opined that it was a buy under $25. With the run up in share prices we remained bullish, but profit taking was recommended. The stock has now pulled back 15% from that call, and it is a good time to buy on the back of Stifel’s call.

Why the upgrade? Well Stifel upgraded the name to a buy from a hold. It also raised its price target to $51 from $48. Stifel made this upgrade because it is of the opinion that GBX is now a significantly stronger company and the market is discounting the potential snowballing benefit of several recent deals which will help to grow and diversify the business. While it is true that guidance for the present quarter was a touch lighter than expected, the overall rail industry has a strong positive outlook. Stifel, as part of its upgrade, sees conditions in North America starting to improve GBX's has weathered a difficult market successfully. More specifically, Analyst Michael J. Baudendistel, says that the market is “underestimating the benefits of the company's deal with MUL and its international expansion”.

The thing is, Greenbrier has been successful at implementing its long-term strategy and plans despite the poor market conditions. It is a strong positive to see analysts agree with what we have opined over the last year. While revenues have been pressure heavily due to lower volumes given the demand for oil and related services that are offered by GBX and its peers, the company does so much more to ensure stable revenues such as provide wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, axle downsizing, and heavy railcar repair as well as routine railcar maintenance.

While sales have been down compared to a year ago, the company maintains a superior backlog. Revenues last quarter came in down 28.3% year-over-year to $439.16 million. Thanks to fiscal discipline attributable earnings were $32.8 million, or $1.03 per share. While this is down from the $34.5 million, or $1.09 per share that it brought in the prior quarter, consensus estimates were for far worse. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $63.8 million, ahead of expectations. As far as railcar backlog, as of May 31 it was 31,000 units, with an estimated value of $3.1 billion, yielding an average unit sale price of $100,000. New railcar deliveries totaled 2,600 units for the quarter and orders for 700 diversified new railcars were received during the quarter, while an additional 11,000 orders were received during the present quarter.

Bottom line, after the nice pullback it is time to do some buying. I agree with the Stifel upgrade but see the price target as conservative. When I first discussed the company, I stated that it pays a nice dividend. Let us not forget that this name offers a solid yield. At the time, the board had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15. Well recall that the dividend had been raised to a strong $0.20 per share quarterly. Then, it was upped another 5% to $0.21 per share. Well, the board has upped the dividend again another 5% to $0.22. This means the stock yields 2.11. Own the stock for dividend growth and share price appreciation.

