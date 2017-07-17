DryShips: $8.2 Million In 5 Days/One More Lawsuit

DryShips' investor relations doesn’t seem to reply to e-mails, suggesting how the company feels about its investors.

DRYS is a very predictable stock (hitting all-time lows on an almost basis) and, therefore , is good for shorting.

The intrinsic value for this stock is meaningless because share dilution is not over yet. As share count increases, the intrinsic value of the stock decreases.

Investment Thesis

It appears that DryShips (DRYS) doesn’t care about its share price performance. Overall, the stock has been moving one direction only, downwards. The three-month stock performance stands 99% down, the one-month 90% down. Regardless, the company still raises $2 million per day on average. I expect the dilution will last for another two months; because DRYS is such a predictable stock, I would just short it.

Fundamentals

As we can see from the below chart, Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is down only about 7%, while DryShips is down 100%. Share dilution has been going for more than six months. Fundamentals, technical analysis, or macro analysis don’t matter for the DryShips stock. It will continue to fall until share dilution is over. At the present rate of share dilution ($2 million per day), it may be complete in 40 days.

Kalani Update as of July 14, 2017

There is a direct relationship between share dilution and the stock performance, as evidenced by the chart below. As the share count continues to rise, the stock price continues to fall. It is difficult to understand why the longs are still investing.

It seems the share price performance won’t affect the company in achieving its goal of raising $2 million per day on average. It still managed to raise $8.1 million in the last five days. With the constant of supply of new shares, it is a matter of time before we see the share price collapse; it is now holding at around 90 cents.

DryShips has been raising major sums through equity financing - in less than a year, it has raised close to $1 billion in equity financing by issuing about quarter billion new shares. Existing shareholders (including day traders) must have lost their entire investment because of the non-stop reverse splits and share dilution. The CEO is subjected to enormous conflict of interest because of his private company’s dealings with DryShips. He has gained enormous voting rights by swapping his $8.75 million debt for preferred stock. Basically, shareholders have no final say on the company’s actions. This is why the company can and does keep performing unlimited reverse splits and non-stop share dilution.

In round 4 of the Kalani deal, the company raised $151.7 million out of $226.4 million;

It still needs to raise $74.7 million;

The share count has increased from 5.65 million to 35.69 million since the latest reverse split on June 22, 2017.

Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 35,699,267 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $74.7 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

Conclusion

The company is profitable because it doesn’t cost it anything to sell its common shares. Kalani is profitable as well because Kalani purchases shares at a discounted price. The investors (DRYS's real owners) lose their investments because of the reverse splits and non-stop share dilution. Today, Goldberg Law announced the filing of a class action lawsuit against DryShips for violations of federal securities laws. Again, since DRYS is so predictable, I would short it.

I am pretty certain that DRYS is not easily available to borrow. The disadvantage of shorting is that the loss could be unlimited (if you didn't protect it with call options), while loss on long positions is limited, 100% only.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

