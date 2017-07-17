TransCanada: Nearly 4% Yield With 10% Dividend Growth Per Year

Investment Thesis

TransCanada Corporation (TRP) (TSX:TRP) has been increasing its dividends consecutively in the past 17 years. Earlier this year, the company hiked its quarterly dividend from C$0.565 to C$0.625, or an equivalent of 10.6% increase. In the next three years, the company plans to continue increasing its dividend by 8-10% annually through 2020. TransCanada plans to support the dividend hike with C$25 billion of near-term projects. With solid financial data and a low dividend payout ratio, TransCanada appears to be a perfect choice for long-term dividend growth investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Business Overview

TransCanada Corp. owns significant energy infrastructure in North America including about 91,500 km of natural gas pipelines, 4,300 km of liquids pipeline, 640 bcf of natural gas storage, and about 7,000 MW of power generation facilities. The increasing difficulty of building new pipelines in North America makes TransCanada’s networks of pipelines a valuable asset.

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

In 2016, 52.7% of TransCanada’s revenue came from natural gas transmission, up from 47.6% in 2015. This increase was mainly due to its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group [CPG] that took effect on July 1, 2016. Its second largest revenue source in 2016 came from energy facilities that contributed 33.3% of its revenue. The remaining 14% of revenue came from oil transmission through its oil pipelines. The company operates a low risk business model as 95% of its comparable EBITDA came from regulated assets or long-term contracts.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Near-Term and Medium to Longer-Term Projects

TransCanada is planning to supports its annual 10% EBITDA growth through its C$25 billion near-term capital expenditure program. Below is the approximate allocation of the capital expenditure per year. As can be seen, most of the capital will be invested in natural gas pipelines in Canada, US, and Mexico. Despite a general weakness in natural gas consumption in the first half of 2017, the consumption of natural gas is expected to continue to grow in the next decade due to organic growth and a gradual replacement of many coal power plants to natural gas power plants.

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

Beside the C$25 billion near-term projects, TransCanada also has C$48 billion of medium to longer-term projects. This includes several transformational projects that will continue to bring long-term substantial EBITDA growth. The US$8 billion Keystone XL project that was originally denied by President Obama has now received presidential permit from US department of State on March 24, 2017. The decision of regulatory approval by Nebraska is expected to be announced at the end of November 2017.

In its C$15.7 billion Energy East and related Eastern Mainline Project, the company plans to build a capacity to transmit 1.1 million bbl/day to Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Both of these projects will generate substantial cash flow once they are completed.

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

Medium to Longer-Term Projects (Source: Q1 2017 Financial Reports)

Healthy Balance Sheet

TransCanada has a long-term debt to capitalization ratio of 60.3% at the end of 2016 as displayed in the table below. As can be seen, its long-term debt to cap ratio has been increasing gradually in the past few years but has stayed relatively the same in 2016 and 2015. The trend may be disturbing, but still manageable given its reasonable long-term debt to EBITDA multiple of 8.14x. Given its low-risk business model, the company is expected to generate stable EBITDA to handle its debt services.

Long-Term Debt to Cap Ratio (%) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 TransCanada 60.3 60.3 51.8 52.1 49.7 46.3 Enbridge (ENB) 55.3 61.9 60.3 51.2 57.1 58.7

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

TransCanada saw record financial results in Q1 2017. Its comparable earnings per share increased 16% compared to Q1 2016. Majority of this increase was due to its increase in natural gas revenue, particularly from its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group. Its funds generated from operations reached C$1.457 billion, up 20.1% compared to Q1 2016. Its comparable distributable cash flow of C$1.222 billion also increased by 25.5% from the same time last year. Because of the increased number of shares outstanding, its comparable distributable cash flow per common share only increased slight from C$1.39 to C$1.41.

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

Strong Dividend Coverage Ratio

For investors seeking dividend growth, TransCanada Corp. has not let them down. The company has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Prior to 2016, its average annual dividend growth rate was about 7%. With its near-term capital projects, the management is forecasting an annual dividend increase guidance of 8-10% from 2017 through 2020.

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

The worst nightmare for dividend investors is to hear that the company is paying out dividends more than its free cash flow. Fortunately, TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio is not only sustainable but well below 100%. Its 2016 dividend payout ratio based on distributable cash flow is 46.8% or a dividend coverage ratio of 2.1x. Its Q1 2017 payout ratio is 44.3% or a coverage ratio of 2.3x. The chart below is the management’s dividend coverage outlook for the upcoming years through 2020. It appears to me that even in an economic downturn, the company still has lots of wiggle room to increase its dividend.

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

Valuation

I have included TransCanada’s Price to EBITDA ratio in the past 4 years in the table below. TransCanada’s average Price to EBITDA ratio in the past four years is 7.11. The estimated 2018 EBITDA is around C$8,700 million based on a 10% annual growth guidance including EBITDA from the acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group effective on July 1, 2016. Using the average Price to EBITDA ratio of 7.11 in the past four years, its 2018 targeted price is C$69.76. Based on this figure, the capital appreciation is 10.1% from today’s price of C$63.34. At today’s stock price, the total return including dividend is 14.0%.

Price to EBITDA Ratio Average 2016 2015 2014 2013 TransCanada 7.11 7.55 5.41 7.85 7.63

Using dividend yield as a valuation metric, TransCanada’s trailing 12-month yield is 3.5%. As can be seen in the graph, this is on the low side of its average. For long-term investors, even though its current dividend yield is below its historical average, the projected dividend annual growth of 8-10% may be worth the investment even now. Given TransCanada’s growth potential, the investment will likely generate very good returns in the long run. However, for patient dividend investors, they may want to wait till the stock dips before investing.

Trailing 12-Month Yield (Source: GuruFocus Website)

Investor Takeaway

TransCanada is expected to continue to grow its business in the next decade. With its ambitious near-term growth projects in place, the company is expected to grow its EBITDA by an average of 10% annually through 2020. With its medium to longer-term projects, the company is expected to continue grow its EBITDA after 2020. As a result, the company is poised to increase its dividends by 8-10% annually. For investors looking for dividend growth and capital appreciation, TransCanada is a perfect stock to hold long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.