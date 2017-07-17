Enterprise Riding Permian Oil Boom Higher

What makes fee-based revenue generated by pipelines so favorable is that volume, not spot prices, is the biggest driver of financial performance. So even in a weak pricing environment midstream firms can still make money and some even grow, as long as oil & gas volumes are also rising. Let's take a look at how Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is targeting high return unconventional plays in the US, not with the drill bit, but through smart midstream investments. This is how Enterprise is supporting its high 6% yield.

Permian boom

One of the big reasons why the OPEC supply cuts haven't been as effective as hoped is due to rising supply out of massive unconventional plays like the Permian Basin. Below is a look at the kinds of output increases Enterprise Products is capitalizing on.

Source: EIA

Sure, the EIA did note that "rig productivity" (in regards to the impact adding another rig has on average monthly production, not drilling speed) has been falling in the Permian. This indicates a drop in average well productivity and could be signaling that the upstream industry is targeting less productive areas. However, that doesn't mean those well locations aren't prolific. Unless the decline persists, this is more of a shift away from targeting just core acreage toward broad Tier 1 development.

Baker Hughes' (NYSE:BHGE) weekly rig count on July 14 painted a very compelling bull picture in regards to rising volumes. 373 rigs are operating in the Permian, up four from last week and an increase of 213 versus a year ago. Faced with those kinds of gains modest reductions in average well productivity shouldn't halt output growth for now.

Midland to Sealy Pipeline

Enterprise Products announced back in April 2015 that it planned to bring a 416-mile crude & condensate pipeline online that would carry up to 540,000 bpd from Midland (a major oil hub in the Permian region) to Sealy near the Gulf Coast, both of which are in Texas. The idea is that this large pipeline would transport Permian crude to refineries along the Gulf Coast without having to utilize third-party pipelines at the origin, making it a direct Permian line.

When the crude arrives at Sealy, where Enterprise has storage facilities, it will be transported along the company's 88-mile Rancho II line (came online in 2015) with over 1 million bpd of transportation capacity to the ECHO Terminal. Crude oil at the ECHO complex in Houston has access to every refinery and storage facility in Texas City, Houston, Port Arthur, and Beaumont. That crude also has assess to ample export capacity, including Enterprise's dock facilities, along with 6.4 million barrels of crude storage capacity.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Significance to Enterprise

Since the pipeline project was sanctioned management pushed the start-up date back from Q2 to Q4 2017. Once the pipeline is operational it will transport 300,000 bpd, before ramping up to 450,000 bpd during the first half of 2018. In early July, Enterprise noted that it had secured long term commitments to carry 335,000 barrels of oil along the Sealy-to-Midland pipeline. That is a lot of distributable cash flow that will help support its 6% yield, a payout growing at 5% annually.

Management aims to have 405,000 bpd (83%) of the Midland-to-Sealy's capacity secured under contracts in the medium term, with the remaining 45,000 bpd realizing spot rates (this is what Enterprise means by "walk-up" capacity). By the end of 2019, 90% of the pipeline's capacity will be secured under long term deals. It appears Enterprise is aiming for all of the capacity to be protected by LT contracts by 2021, but wants the firm to profit off of higher rates before new capacity is built out.

There are numerous other ways Enterprise can further profit off of the Sealy-to-Midland development. It could expand storage capacity (including at its Sealy and ECHO sites), it could boost transportation capacity (expand existing pipelines, build new ones), or it could expand its export capabilities through terminal investments.

Enterprise's management team has a solid track record of turning one big project into numerous growth developments. In preparation for the project Enterprise added incremental storage capacity and bolstered its West Texas Gathering System to support expanding operations.

Final thoughts

The Midland-to-Sealy pipeline is needed to support rising Permian oil volumes with plenty of its capacity already under contract, and "walk-up" capacity should be easy to market. Once operational it will enable Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to keep boosting its 6% yield as the midstream firm already carries a strong 1.30X distribution coverage ratio.

Considering management's strategy elsewhere, investors should expect to see additional bolt-on projects if not major expansions announced when this pipeline is operational. If you want to read more about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. check out its financial status and the various synergies the Shin Oak NGL Pipeline development will yield by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.