General Mills: Churning Out Stock Gains - Artificially Or Naturally?

R&D expense, capital expenditures and business investments, all vital parts of rebuilding itself into a more natural and organic food business, are dwarfed by spending on share buybacks and dividends.

To keep shareholders happy, General Mills has implemented strong, multi-year share buyback plans. But the cash returns take away the resources it needs to really transform its business.

It's been challenging for traditional packaged-food companies as more consumers switch to natural and organic foods, and General Mills have for years stuck with no growth in sales and earnings.

GIS data by YCharts

General Mills Inc. (GIS) seems to have run out of steam trying to boost its stock value by artificially inflating earnings per share through share buybacks. On the other hand, the company could gain real traction with investors in a natural way by focusing more on research and development for future food products, as well as investments in business initiatives of natural and organic foods.

Capital allocation is one leverage that big foods like General Mills have and can use to their advantage during their transitioning from traditional packaged foods into natural and organic offerings. Investment needs for new products amid changing consumer preference towards healthier foods can be enormous. But General Mills' continued capital returns to shareholders take away funds necessary to build up sound future business fundamentals.

The staple business of packaged foods that General Mills and its many peers have built up over the many decades may not remain as a stable operation for long, if increasingly unraveled by disruptions from the natural and organic food trend. While General Mills has enjoyed relatively large-size operating cash flows, thanks to its good margins and strong cash conversion rate, total sales have been steadily trending lower since 2013, signaling ongoing challenges to its traditional food business. Lost sales mean lower cash flow, leaving less financial resources for planning even capital returns.

General Mills' plans calling for strong cash returns to shareholders started in earnest just when the company's business maneuvers began to falter, wading through periods of declining sales and reduced earnings. Financial engineering, or buying back shares in this case, rarely fails to become the default choice for management as using it can often buy them time, while shifting market attention away from any business problem at hand and showing instead more presentable financial results.

General Mills' net income was more than 10% lower in its fiscal 2017 ending on May 28, as compared to that in fiscal 2013. Meanwhile, its reported earnings per share barely dropped by 1% over the same period, thanks to a total reduction of about 10% in the company's number of shares outstanding from share buybacks each year since fiscal 2013. The market responded favorably to the spruced-up EPS in connection with capital returns to shareholders, delivering its stock sizable annual gains until mid 2016. Since then, the stock has retreated in a hurry and is now below the price level at the start of 2016.

Capital returns to shareholders without the backing of real earnings increases inevitably lead to the shrinkage of total shareholders' equity as reported on the balance sheet. General Mills spent $6.2 billion in stock buybacks between fiscal 2013 and 2017, in addition to $5.1 billion in dividends, while it accumulated only $8.3 billion in net income during those years. All in all, the company saw its total shareholders' equity dropping by $2.3 billion over the five-year period.

Over time, this may actually undermine a stock's valuation when the market eventually adjusts the stock price downward in response to the declining equity book value. It appears to be the case with General Mills stock. At the height of its valuation around July 2016, the stock commanded a price-to-book ratio of 8.8, based on equity book value at the end of fiscal fourth quarter 2016 ending on May 29. The P/B multiple has since come down to 7.2 as of July 14, 2017, a valuation still higher than those for many of its peers.

General Mills and other consumer food companies are undoubtedly in a period of business stagnation. Financial engineering aimed at assuring antsy investors by putting more money back in their pockets can do only so much and for so long. The business has to eventually perform again and for General Mills, that would require more R&D on new products and more investments in its future business.

The company has actually made some headlines trying to be part of the natural and organic food movement. Some of its undertakings include the acquisitions of Annie's and Cascadian Farm, two of the nine natural and organic brands that General Mills now owns, and partnerships with organic farmers to support their land transition to organic productions and secure for itself future organic supplies.

However, until General Mills can get its sales growing again, it can never do enough to transform its product portfolios, and certain numbers suggest just that. R&D expense actually decreased from $237.9 million in fiscal 2013 to $218.2 million in fiscal 2017, all the while the company struggled with its sales. Capital expenditures fluctuated between $729 million and $614 million since fiscal 2013 and cash spent on acquisition of business was $1.8 billion in total for the five years between fiscal 2013 and 2017. These product and investment spending outlays are dwarfed by the company's splurge on cash returns to shareholders, a potential telltale about how General Mills is really faring in its current business transformation.

Given General Mills stock's rich valuation, questionable capital allocation and potentially inadequate business planning, we believe the stock will continue to tilt to the downside in the immediate term. Over time, as the food consumption revolution continues and the company manages to get ahead of the curve by building on its existing natural and organic brands, there will be growth opportunities for General Mills. However, a favorable condition for investors hunting for value in General Mills stock has yet to materialize and it looks premature at this point. Thus, the stock may be a winner now for those betting on its decline within a much shorter time frame.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.