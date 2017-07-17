U.S. Investors Drawn To Emerging Markets

EM GDP is projected to grow 5% by 2022 vs. developed markets GDP at only 1.7% by 2022.

U.S. equity markets are near all-time highs, so where should investors look?

By Kim Catechis, Head of Global Emerging Markets at Legg Mason affiliate Martin Currie

Equity markets in the U.S. are at or near all-time highs, but with the International Monetary Fund (NYSE:IMF) forecasting developed country gross domestic product (GDP) growth of only 1.7 percent through 2022, U.S. investors may want to consider Emerging Markets (EM).

Why, you ask? Well, price-to-book and return-on-equity ratios are favorable. Emerging markets are cheap, relative to the developed world… and as such, there is urgency in seizing these opportunities.

But if you’re only looking at a passive strategy, based on MSCI stocks, you are likely buying the good with the bad. The countries in the benchmark are of different sizes; grow in different directions and at different speeds. It is a very heterogeneous asset class, full of risks: political, reputational, human capital, environmental, and legislative.

The MSCI now has 830 stocks, but we consider ourselves to be working with a universe of approximately 1,000, including Frontier and off-index names. Our team at Martin Currie analyzes all 24 countries and nearly 1,000 companies to weed out poor performers.

Based on our research, I believe the top targets are below. The GDP of these six EM nations is projected to grow 4.8 percent or more:

India (8.2%)

Philippines (7.0%)

Vietnam (6.2%)

China (5.7%)

Indonesia (5.5%)

Malaysia (4.8%)

It’s also worth noting that five of the EM countries are projected at 2.5% GDP growth of less:

Greece (1.0%)

Russia (1.5%)

Brazil (2.0%)

South Africa (2.2%)

Taiwan (2.5%)

Even within broadly difficult economic situations, there will always be companies that exceed expectations. The challenge is identifying and keeping tabs on them. EMs are not best accessed through passive, index-hugging vehicles. We recommend that savvy global investors should seek out EM mutual funds and ETFs run by experienced specialist active managers.

We want the best quality management, with the best quality balance sheets in the best situations we can find.

Kim Catechis is a Portfolio Manager at Martin Currie, a Legg Mason affiliate. His opinions are not meant to be viewed as investment advice or a solicitation for investment.

