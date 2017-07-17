Is Goldman Sachs Right About A Recession?

Source

Recession?

I saw an interesting article the other day where Goldman Sachs (GS) estimated the chance of a recession in the next two years at 25%. This is not low by any standard. The fact that so few have expected a recession, may now mean that the odds of one hitting are actually increasing, and its effect may be ugly. We are currently in what is called a 'low volatility regime', meaning stocks aren't rocketing up or down as much, or as often, as they would in a normal, or high volatility market environment.

The VIX, seen as the best gauge of fear in the stock market, is at around 9.50 (as of writing) having hit a 24 year low of 9.37 last month. Historically, only large shocks are able to snap the market out of a low volatility cycle, with war and recessions being the most likely according to Goldman analysts. And it seems like Goldman thinks it'll be the latter, even though central bank manipulations will cause short term volatility as investors react to their current hawkish stance.

According to Goldman, these low volatility periods are not unusual, having occurred 14 times since 1928. They usually come about when there is an environment of low interest rates, low inflation and moderate growth - similar to an economic 'Goldilocks' scenario. However, these cycles usually last approximately two years, which is where Goldman gets its two year time frame for recession.

Time to Run for Safety?

I am just about as far from a bear as possible, but I have to keep emotions aside as I plan for the correction in the market that has to come. Whether it arrives in a month, six months, two years or more doesn't matter to me. I can't be blind to the fact that markets have seen a huge rise since the depths of the Global Financial Crisis, and that markets will revert to the mean sooner or later.

This doesn't mean I'm pulling all my money out of the market and running to put it in gold (or under my mattress). I've made numerous investments in the last year, fully aware that a correction could be around the corner. And I continue to carefully allocate money to great long term investments, even though I have half an eye on any downturn that may occur. For example, I just wrote an article about Medical Properties Trust (MPW) which I only bought earlier this year. That said, I am holding a sizable amount of cash in anticipation of any big drops that may occur in any of my portfolio stocks, or stocks on my watchlist. Big drops, crashes, corrections and recessions are a long term investor's dream as we can pick and choose great stocks that are selling for lower than normal prices because of market-wide selling and panic.

Long term investors need to be ready for a market drop, no matter how large, by keeping some cash on the side. But we shouldn't be scared to buy great quality companies now, especially if we can find any at inviting prices. And most importantly, we need to mentally steel ourselves to buy if we see any "blood in the street", as any large discounts in quality stocks would be an opportunity not to be missed.

