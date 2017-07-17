Risk Arbitrage Today: 3 Nickels To Pick Up In Front Of A Steamroller

This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

Last Week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results

Here are the results of the last merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, 'Will the FTC deny or approve the Rite Aid (RAD) merger'? The approves had it by a long shot. As it turns out neither response was correct or incorrect since Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid scrapped the merger in favor of an asset sale just before the FTC was going to vote on the deal.

choices totals Approve 258 Deny 76

In a recent article in the comments section someone brought up the concept of a risk-free trade. While they do exist, they are extremely rare. But deals that are late in the game, with most of the requirements already fulfilled are an interesting place to look. Below are three mergers that are close to the finish line that may be worth a look.

Mobileye

The terms

Intel (INTC) agreed to purchase Mobileye (MBLY) on March 12 for $63.54 per share in cash.

What's left?

The offer is still subject to regulatory approval in Korea, as well as the tender of at least 67% of Mobileye's outstanding shares. On Friday, Mobileye announced that the Israel Tax Authority had issued an acceptable tax ruling. As a result of that ruling the tender threshold dropped from 95% to 67%. As of the most recent count about 58% of Mobileye's shares have been tendered.

The timing

At the time of the announcement, the companies guided to an end of year close. But HSR approval came much sooner than expected so now the companies expect the tender offer to be completed this quarter. In addition, the tender offer was extended from this coming Thursday to July 28. Often when a tender is extended by such a short timeframe the companies have a feel for news coming. I am thinking there won't be any further extensions to the tender (there is a subsequent offering period however).

Profit and IRR

Mobileye closed at $63.33 on Friday. So there is .21 left in the spread or .33%. That doesn't sound like much though if one annualizes the return the percent jumps to 7.92% assuming the tender closes on July 28 and payment is received a few days after. If the tender is extended once again and closes at the end of August the IRR becomes 2.97%.

Option Idea

The January 2018 60 strike put closed at a bid/ask of .40-.50. Options will not accelerate with the closing of the tender though so a seller of these may have them for several months.

Risks

I can't imagine Korea halting the merger. Or not enough shares being tendered. Just make sure to tender the shares by the deadline or in the subsequent since the post-offer reorganization could take several months to complete. One important note: For tax purposes those in the US need to fill out a form proving their residence.

Brocade Communications Systems

The terms

On November 2, Broadcom (AVGO) struck a deal to buy Brocade (BRCD) for $12.75 a share in cash or $5.9 billion. It was a 47% premium.

What's left?

Affirmative approval or clearance under the antitrust laws of the People’s Republic of China and clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The timing

The Company expects that the Merger will be completed on or about July 31. That's ten trading days from now.

Profit and IRR

Brocade closed at $12.69 on Friday. So there is .06 left in the spread or .47%. Annualized, the percent is 11.28% assuming one can buy at $12.69. Obviously if the CFIUS or China reviews aren't concluded by the end of July the IRR will go down. With any late inning small spread the difference a penny or two in a fill can make is significant.

Option Idea

The January 2018 and January 2019 12 strike puts traded at .01 on Friday. A total of 435 puts were traded. One could possibly buy Brocade stock in size and add a protective put for a total ticket charge of $12.70, leaving .05 of upside and protection down to $12 in the unlikely case of China or CFIUS denial.

Risks

China or CFIUS extending their reviews. With only .06 of upside remaining, an extra month or two would turn this trade into dead money.

Reynolds American

The terms

In Mid-January Reynolds American (RAI) and British American Tobacco (BTI) came together on a stock and cash deal. Upon closing, Reynolds shareholders will receive $29.44 in cash and .5260 BAT shares. Before the deal, BAT owned 42.2% of Reynolds.

What's left?

Shareholder votes from both companies on Wednesday.

The timing

If the shareholders approve, the companies said they expect a July 25 closing date.

Profit and IRR

Reynolds closed at $65.56 on Friday. BAT closed at $68.75. There is just .04 left in the spread or .06%. Annualized, the percent is 2.88%. A couple cents wider and given the almost zero risk and ultra-short timeline the spread could be worth doing.

Option Idea

Sell the Jan 2018 50 Strike put. The closing bid/ask was .20-.35. For this contract to be in the money on the third Friday of January, BAT would have to be trading around $39. The last time that happened was more than six years ago. In 2008, BAT dropped almost 50% from its high. Should the same percentage drop happen before the option expires BAT would trade right around $39 or break even.

Risks

Well, I don't see any. But until a merger closes it hasn't closed.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.