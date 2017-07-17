Royal Bank Of Canada: A Solid Banking Stock

The bank continues to deliver strong results in terms of revenues, and mortgage delinquencies continue to fall.

While there were concerns over higher expenses, much of the dip was due to profit-taking.

Royal Bank of Canada has rebounded to $75 after a short-term dip in the former half of 2017.

In my previous coverage of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) in January of this year, I made the argument that due to concerns over a potentially overheating housing market in Canada, that we could see a dip in the stock in the short-term.

Indeed, we did see a fall in the stock to a level of $66, before rebounding to a price of $75.30 at the time of writing.

However, my previous article admittedly placed too much emphasis on the housing market as a driver of the bank’s performance over the past few months. Primarily, the stock saw a dip as a result of a rise in expenses, and also simply due to increased profit-taking on the part of investors.

Q2 was a strong quarter for the bank, with net income up by 9 percent, along with the Capital Markets, Wealth Management, and Investor and Treasury Services sectors seeing double-digit growth:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada – Second Quarter Results

Moreover, while non-interest expenses rose by 7 percent, net income and diluted earnings per share rose by 9 percent and 11 percent respectively. Therefore, while some concern existed over higher expenses, I see such a concern as having been overblown.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada – Second Quarter Results

Additionally, a commenter in my previous article had pointed me to the following quote from CBC News:

The worst-case scenario for Canadian housing, Moody's says, is about a 25 per cent decline in the average house price, which was at more than $500,000 last month according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. The two hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, meanwhile, were assumed to have declined even more, by 35 per cent, in Moody's thought exercise. Should that happen, Canada's biggest banks would see losses of roughly $11.7 billion. At that level, "the majority of banks would be able to absorb losses within one quarter of earnings," Moody's wrote.

In addition, with the vast majority of mortgages in Canada being insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (which was not the case in the United States at the height of the subprime mortgage bubble), a higher degree of regulation in Canada offers greater protection for the banking system as a whole in the case of a downturn.

Moreover, in terms of retail loans more generally, 86 percent of the bank’s Canadian portfolio is secured, while mortgage delinquencies have actually dropped as a result of a stabilization in oil-exposed provinces:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada – Second Quarter Results

To conclude, I see the Royal Bank of Canada as a strong banking stock going forward, and view the recent concerns on expenses and the Canadian housing market as being overblown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.