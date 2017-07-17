Betting On The CAR-T Race

Let’s take a moment to celebrate the FDA advisory committee’s recommendation for approval of Novartis’ (NVS) biologic license to market CTL019. It is indicated as a treatment for pediatric and young adult patients 3 to 25 years old with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. This is a breakthrough moment for Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy that even has the competition cheering. Now, as we get back to investing, the competitive landscape and long run value analysis should consider additional nuances specific to the CAR-T biotechnology. The first mover advantage evaporates quite rapidly and operational capabilities become more predictive.

CAR-T Background

To understand the relevance of the nuances, a quick overview of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapeutics is necessary. CAR-T therapy can be summarized in the following steps…

Leukapheresis – extract T-cells from patient. Reprogram T-cells – genetically modify patient’s T-cells to target a disease-associated antigen. Modified T-cell infusion – patient’s genetically modified T-cells are infused back into the patient’s body thus completing the dose.

Clinical success rates and testimonials are astonishing, especially considering the advanced disease pathology. However, the clinical trials reports also highlight the nuances that make the CAR-T business uniquely complex.

Manufacturing challenges

The FDA briefing document prepared for the advisory committee meeting reviewing Novartis’ CTL019 placed manufacturing in the meeting agenda ahead of safety, thereby acknowledging the criticality of manufacturing and supply chain strategies. Manufacturing challenges intrinsic to CAR-T biotechnology include the personalized medicine characteristics of the therapy. For example, from the backgrounder we see in the Novartis model, it is necessary to harvest the primary starting material from the affected patient which is then sent to the central production facility in Morris Plains, NJ. While similar to a standard sample analysis practice, it will never be simple and will always have the risk of sample integrity issues such as cryopreservation anomalies. Farther along, the processes at the manufacturing site involve delicate assays, including selective binding of T-cells within the patient sample which are then genetically modified by introducing a man-made vector designed to express the CD19 binding site. Once the resultant drug product of re-engineered T-cells passes quality tests, it is shipped back to the clinical site and infused into the same patient from whom the original sample was harvested. It is as confusing and complicated as it sounds.

As I listened to the webcast of the meeting, it was clear the committee recognized the commercial scale-up risks and potential unintended consequences such as economic and geographic disparities regarding access to the drug. Keep in mind, these are medical experts who did their jobs well by focusing on the health benefit and responded with a unanimous vote to recommend approval of CTL019 for market. However, they did accept and support the Novartis strategy and plan to reduce the time for administering the therapy from the 16 weeks observed in clinical trials to 22 days in the large scale commercial setting. This is corroborated by Douglass W. House’s notes. From its annual report, we know Kite (KITE), a fierce competitor in this space, has addressed this issue in a similar fashion by assembling its own infrastructure. Margins in this business will need the suppliers to solve for the manufacturing challenges in a fungible way.

Development of New Indications and New Therapies

The initial indication for which it is expected CTL019 will be approved is a significant unmet need; however, it is not large enough (please note, I am not hoping for the medical need to grow) to drive revenue to blockbuster levels in a reasonable time which I consider to be 1-2 years. The driver of growth remains the approval of additional indications, as well as the discovery and approval of new CAR-T therapies. Naturally, the key to success in driving this growth is clinical development capabilities.

In this regard, Novartis has a lot of work to do. Novartis scuttled its Cell & Gene Therapies program which had done the initial work for CTL019 development. While it is encouraging to hear its commitment to meeting the manufacturing challenges, I would be concerned about the one-and-done scenario that is looming since Novartis may be light both in its capability to develop additional CAR-T indications and ultimately filings, as well as to find the compounds to feed that capability. This feels like a hollow CAR-T pipeline. More on this below…

The personalized medicine characteristics of CAR-T place an emphasis on expertise required for clinical trial design and execution. CAR-T will continue to have serious side effects. That the first CAR-T therapy reviewed has gotten unanimous support for approval is testament to its clinical benefits. Still, reviewers agreed, extraordinary attention must be paid to individual patient health statuses as each one teeters on the far edge of safety for a myriad of reasons. Subsequently, endpoints must be carefully designed in clinical trials and post market launch patients must be tracked as if they were in a clinical trial. The little or zero margin for safety also complicates the opportunities for combination therapies. We’ve already seen what is at stake when the pioneers and arguably the biggest success stories in immuno-oncology therapy have missteps of their own. Bristol-Myers Squib (BMY) turned itself into a takeover target when it took an aggressive approach regarding indication inclusion for development of Opdivo to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Recently, Merck (MRK) also suffered a setback with Keytruda combination therapies. Both will now have to correct course and refine/amend or even start anew with clinical study designs. This specific expertise isn’t just sitting on a bench waiting for a call; therefore, a premium investment in skilled resources is required.

Outlook

Novartis will certainly take an early lead not only by being first out of the gates but it also has worked hard to bring together the infrastructure, processes, and personnel to support global distribution of a very difficult drug to manufacture. The action date for FDA approval of CTL019 will be no later than November 29. The additional annual revenue potential of almost $0.5B (1,000 eligible pediatric patients diagnosed per year at $0.5MM cost per dose therapy) beginning in late 2017 or early 2018 should give Novartis investors confidence in the 12-month consensus price target of $86. After the first-in-class glow subsides, the harsh reality will settle in… Novartis needs to bolster its thinning CAR-T development capabilities, otherwise the narrow markets resulting from too few indications and too few therapies will render its CAR-T businesses with margins too narrow to be competitive. Competition with better development capabilities in CAR-T will slingshot past as what took place in the checkpoint inhibitor sector of the immuno-oncology market. Since the first quarter of 2017, Novartis has been posturing to pivot out of some businesses. The hope is that the investment is reallocated to invigorate its in-house CAR-T program. In such a scenario, some interesting acquisitions could materialize.

All other players in CAR-T benefited from CTL019 regulatory success. One of the strongest, Kite, has already begun the marketing campaign ahead of the November 29 FDA action date regarding its own rolling Biologic License Application for KTE-C19 to treat relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, letting the world know that it is the CAR-T company. The Kite pipeline portfolio appears to have a distinct advantage in developing additional indications and new CAR-T therapies. Furthermore, its pipeline portfolio also highlights already running programs for the development of solid tumor T-cell Receptor therapies based on the CAR-T technology whereas CAR-T therapies are primarily for blood cancers. The aforementioned manufacturing site also signals it has applied its proactive approach to readying for commercial scale up. From MarketWatch, Kite closed on July 12 at $103.70 with a market cap of $5.9B. Kite has quickly become a very expensive acquisition target for good reason; it is not only the most attractive acquisition target, it is the only standalone CAR-T company remaining. This does not mean Kite can dictate all terms as it would clearly benefit from the resources a large established biopharmaceutical brings. Therefore, I believe a deal can be made here.

Celgene (CELG) is lurking. While its most prominent partner, Juno (JUNO) has suffered some serious setbacks resulting in the discontinuation of their lead candidate development, Celgene has a proven track record of adjusting its resources to best fit strategic positioning for follow-on growth as the second mover initially; but, then first mover in the key growth areas of new indications and new therapies. For example, Celgene’s agreement with BeiGene (BGNE) giving it access to BeiGene’s ex-Asia PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor is a play to dominate the combination therapies in the checkpoint inhibitor sector of immuno-oncology. Evidence suggests that Celgene will apply this same strategy in the CAR-T sector to dominate the additional indications and new therapies as the Juno collaboration may still generate products from other CAR-T programs. Furthermore, Celgene may be the best at identifying and structuring the right deal to fill gaps.

Who Will Win? – My predictions…

Kite will be purchased at a hefty premium and the buyer will hold a strong leader position in the CAR-T market for the foreseeable future. Despite the valuation, Kite can drive both revenue and earnings growth in that it will be new revenue. CAR-T products will make their entries into markets that have no other options. The uncertainty and therefore risk for Kite as an all-CAR-T company has been the ability for regulatory agencies to approve a high-risk therapy for market that also has significant manufacturing and supply challenges. The FDA advisory committee meeting outcome from the review of Novartis' CTL019 is a significant regulatory endorsement of CAR-T technology as a therapy that should be commercialized to meet the most dire needs of oncology. By extension, it's reasonable to expect the same type of endorsement and approval for Kite's KTE-C19 which is already in FDA review as a fast-track rolling BLA. The competitive advantages Kite possesses are multi-tiered and multi-leveled. The Kite pipeline has many more programs running (shots on goal) to develop additional indications and new therapies than the Novartis Immune T-Cell Modulation pipeline. This makes sense given the aforementioned shutdown of Novartis' Cell & Gene Therapies unit, which also underlines the assumption that Kite's development capabilities are well ahead of Novartis'.

Another dominant player I expect to emerge in this sector is Celgene, which will continue to deliver significant profit growth as it establishes itself with the most approved CAR-T indications and new immuno-oncology therapies. I believe it will do so by leveraging highly skilled resources in clinical development and manufacturing both already in-house and bolt-on acquisitions/licensing. A collaboration worth watching is between Celgene and Bluebird Bio (BLUE). Reiterating, Celgene's ability to collaborate, partner, and acquire has a proven track record and the precursors for dominance in CAR-T and to a greater extent in immuno-oncology are already in place.

Risks

Post market launch safety monitoring will be done to document long-term effects. CAR-T has many side effects and no one has long-term data.

Commercial scale-up is still unproven.

