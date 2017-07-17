National Beverage: Greater Fool Theory?

Please note: This article original appeared on my premium site, Market Adventures on (7/16/17).

On July 13th, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) randomly released its Q4 and full-year fiscal 2017 earnings results at precisely 9:34 a.m. Since the company doesn't host analyst earnings conference calls and only two sell side firms cover the company, I suppose that releasing your earnings minutes after the opening bell and without notice is par for the course. Moreover, as National Beverage never issued a press release indicating its formal earnings date, market participants were left guessing as to the date.

Here is a snapshot and the earnings release (see link):

That said, on July 13th, FIZZ did file its annual report, which I have read. As usual, the report is extremely short in length, detail and disclosure. This is par for the course for National Beverage, though.

Here is a typical paragraph:

National Beverage is evolving to meet the healthy hydration demands of consumers. Health and wellness awareness has increased significantly, resulting in growing demand for beverages with little or no calories and wholesome ingredients. Our brands emphasize distinctly-flavored beverages in attractive packaging that appeal to multiple demographic groups. The attentive, health-conscious and discriminating consumer is ever more alert to wellness choices and better-for-you ingredients that align to this transition and strategic focus. Source: FIZZ FY-17 10-K (pg. 2)

So I am not sure how seltzer water is a health and wellness product as it has no calories nor does it have any nutritional value. Yes, it is healthier than soda, but that doesn't make it a great health product. There is no protein or electrolytes, like Gatorade. Lacroix is simply carbonated water with flavoring. This isn't what Ponce de Leon had in mind when he was questing for the fountain of youth. Lacroix is simply overpriced seltzer water in fancy and glossy packaging.

As for its other "iconic brands" like Shasta and Faygo, let's keep it real, they are akin to store-brand generic soda.

Enclosed below are FIZZ's updated financials. The column in yellow is my pro-forma estimate from a prior article published in May 2017. The column in light blue is FIZZ's actual FY17 full year reported results.

After reading the 10-K, I have some questions for the FIZZ uber bulls.

Question #1

On page 17 of FIZZ's FY17 10-K:

The increase in sales resulted primarily from a 16.6% increase in case volume and, to a lesser extent, a higher average selling price. Power+ Brands volume increased 42.6%; branded carbonated soft drinks volume was flat.

I am pretty good at math, but per FIZZ's 10-K, if "cola" is less than 12% of your total volume and if Power+ Brand volume increased by 42.6%, yet carbonated short drink volume was flat, how can you overall volume only be up 16.6%?

Although typical cola drinks account for approximately half of the soft drink industry’s domestic grocery / convenience channel volume, colas account for less than 12% of our total volume.

Source: FIZZ FY17 10-K (pg. 5)

So when management say cola is only 12% of volume, are they really suggesting that grape and orange soda is different than "cola?"

Here is my conundrum and here is what we know:

A) Power Brand + (Lacroix, Shasta Sparkling, Everfresh and Mr. Pure, and Rip It) experienced volume growth of 42.6% in FY17.

B) Carbonated soft drinks volume growth was flat in FY17.

C) Overall volume growth was 16.6% in FY17.

Therefore, since we have all three numbers, we can solve for overall sales level for each segment. Following the logic, Power Brand + FY17 sales would be roughly $322 million (this is holding price constant).

So based on this logic, Lacroix's revenues aren't that material. In other words, if Lacroix sales are roughly $300 million and FIZZ's enterprise value is $4.6 billion. Investors are paying 15X revenue for Lacroix.

I am sure management will try to explain it away. Actually they won't because they don't host analyst conference calls. Even if we give management the benefit of the doubt, the financial reporting and disclosures are so poor that it is impossible to isolate the sales and volume for Lacroix and other brands.

My next line of questioning relates to marketing and shipping costs.

Question #2

So case volume was up 16.6% and revenue YoY was up $120 million, yet some how did marketing expenses only increase $6.1 million and shipping and handling costs by $5.4 million? How is this remotely possible?

Physically shipping beverages is really expensive due to the weight and the sheer number of trucks required to physically move that many incremental more number of cases of product. If you outsource the distribution then you have to buy a distributor. In other words, it is nearly impossible to more 16% higher volume and only have shipping and handling increase by $5.4 million.

Perhaps, a Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP) could get some type of discount for moving higher volumes of product in exchange for a guaranteed amount of orders, but I can't explain how 16.6% higher volumes only costs an incremental $5.4 million in shipping and handing costs. This defies logic and common sense. If management hosted conference calls then maybe we could get some concrete answers.

Marketing Costs We are involved in a variety of marketing programs, including cooperative advertising programs with customers, to advertise and promote our products to consumers. Marketing costs are expensed when incurred, except for prepaid advertising and production costs which are expensed when the advertising takes place. Marketing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, totaled $44.9 million in Fiscal 2017, $38.8 million in fiscal 2016 and $42.4 million in fiscal 2015. Source: FIZZ FY17 10-K (pg. 29) Shipping and Handling Costs Shipping and handling costs are reported in selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Such costs aggregated $50.0 million in fiscal 2017, $44.6 million in fiscal 2016 and $44.4 million in fiscal 2015. Although our classification is consistent with many beverage companies, our gross margin may not be comparable to companies that include shipping and handling costs in cost of sales. Source: FIZZ FY17 10-K (pg. 31)

Next, I have been periodically channel checking a number of different supermarket in the suburbs of Boston. With the exception of Target (TGT), Lacroix has very limited shelf space. Seriously, you would have to be actively seeking out the brand in order to buy it at most supermarkets. Its presence and shelf space is small, which indicates consumer pull isn't there, at least in this region, or to the extent that management argues/suggests.

Moreover, given the intense competition, on a recent visit to Whole Foods, Lacroix 12-pack were on sale for $3.99, which is down from $5.99. If Lacroix is unique and truly such a transformational product then why do they need to discount it? The answer, of course, is that besides hipsters who think they are cool paying $2 more for a 12 pack compared to Polar, Poland Springs, Cadbury Schweppes, Dasani, or store brand, it will be hard to continue to get that type of higher pricing power. Moreover, what happens when much better capitalized competitors start to pay attention to the seltzer category and flex their muscles to win back market share?

Picture of the back entrance of Whole Foods in Dedham, MA, on July 1st 2017.

Finally, there is valuation.

Including options, FIZZ has 47 million fully diluted shares (46.6 million outstanding as of July 10th) outstanding.

So using Friday's closing price of $101 per share x 47 million, we arrive at a market capitalization of $4.75 billion. FY17 full-year EBITDA was $175 million. Therefore, on an enterprise value to EBITDA basis, $4.6 billion / $175 million = 26.2X. That is insane for a company with a hit product that is seltzer water. This is a nosebleed valuation driven by hype.

One other food for thought item, FIZZ's PPE was only $65 million at the end of its fiscal year 2017. So $4.6 billion / $65 million equals 71X. Keep in mind, there are limited barriers to entry in this business, mostly capital.

Source: FIZZ FY-17 10-K (pg. 15)

Concluding thoughts: I can't explain how FIZZ's Power+ brands had volumes increases of 42.6%, while other carbonated volumes were flat (per the 10-K, and cola only accounts for 12% of overall volume), yet overall volume was only up 16.6%. Even if I suspend my disbelief, I can't explain how volume increased by 16.6% and sales increased by $120 million, yet marketing costs and shipping and handling costs were only up $11.5 million.

And, finally, there is the obscene valuation that implies that FIZZ has some amazing and cutting edge proprietary technology that will enable them to remain insulated from intense competition of the industry heavyweights. Notwithstanding the thin float and retail hype, FIZZ is very overvalued at $101 per share. The game of greater fool theory continues.