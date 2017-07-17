Updates To Exelixis Thesis: Management Continues To Execute

Management has been quite busy on the collaboration front, resulting in new commercial deals and combining assets in clinical trials.

Shares of Exelixis (EXEL) have more than doubled since I called the stock a compelling buy based on a strong first quarter of Cabometyx sales. Market share gains in second and third line metastatic renal cell carcinoma, as well as encouraging data from the CABOSUN trial were all positive developments that I believed would push shares higher.

EXEL data by YCharts

My conclusion had been that with $10 acting as strong support for the stock price, it represented a low risk entry point for readers. Although the stock appeared richly valued at first glance with a market capitalization nearing $3 billion, considering that the market for kidney cancer treatments could reach over $4 billion in the next four years along with previously mentioned factors led me to believe substantial upside was ahead.

What's Happened Since:

Licensing and Clinical Collaborations

On December 21st the company amended its exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement with Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) involving cabozantinib, now including commercial rights in Canada for Ipsen. The original agreement granted them current and future comercialization rights outside the United States, Canada and Japan. For doing so Exelixis received $10 million upfront and will be eligible for additional regulatory and commercial milestones (plus tiered royalties on Ipsen's net sales of cabozantinib).

On January 30th management's search for the ideal Japanese partner finally yielded fruit, entering into a deal to commercialize and develop cabozantinib in the country with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY). In return the smaller firm received $50 million upfront and became eligible to receive $95 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones for the first three planned indications (as well as royalties on sales).

Management announced a number of collaborations in clinical trials, most notably the recent initiation on July 10th of the phase 3 CheckMate 9ER trial with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) evaluating Opdivo in combination with Cabometyx or Opdivo and Yervoy in combination with Cabometyx versus sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. 1,014 patients are expected to be enrolled and randomized 1:1:1 to one of the three previously mentioned arms. This trial will be quite interesting to see unfold, especially considering that the independent radiology review committee (IRC) confirmed in June that cabozantinib demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the rate of disease progression versus sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma with intermediate or poor risk disease.

Another important trial initiation came in June when Exelixis started enrolling patients in a phase 1b study combining cabozantinib with atezolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma or renal cell carcinoma. The goal of the study is to find the best dose and schedule of the two treatments when combined together, with an expected 9 to 36 patients to be enrolled and started on the 40mg dose of cabozantinib. This may be increased to 60 mg daily or decreased to 20mg depending on what investigators are seeing. Later on the trial will enroll four expansion cohorts with up to 30 patients in each, with the primary objective being to determine the objective response rate of each cohort.

Regulatory Progress

In a positive turn of events, the United Kingdom's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NASDAQ:NICE) decided to recommend cabozantinib as an option for people with advanced renal cell carcinoma, this coming after a committee originally stated in February that they were unable to recommend the treatment based on some clinical evidence that they found unreliable.

Management has also commented that its regulatory submission in the United States for cabozantinib in untreated RCC remains on track for the third quarter this year.

Shoring Up the Balance Sheet

In late March management announced that they had paid back all amounts outstanding under their Silicon Valley Bank term loan, including $80 million in principal and $60,000 in interest. The kicker was that management announced they also plan to retire convertible secured notes issued to Deerfield management due July 2018. The balance on these notes as of December 31st amounted to $109.1 million with $124.9 million due at maturity, representing savings of $12 million in interest by retiring them one year early.

Cobimetinib

Roche and Genentech announced the phase 3 pivotal trial combining cobimetinib and atezolizumab in third line advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer was fully enrolled in the first quarter this year.

Also in the first quarter, two pivotal trials are underway in melanoma, the first testing cobimetinib, atezolizumab and vemurafenib in first line BRAF V600 mutation-positive metastatic or unresectable locally advanced melanoma. The second is utilizing cobimetinib in combination with atezolizumab versus pembrolizumab in first-line BRAF wild-type metastatic or unresectable locally advanced melanoma.

It should be noted that there exists an ongoing dispute between Exelixis and Genentech, where the latter had previously claimed a breach of contract but in January withdrew its counter claim. Further action was taken on a unilateral basis, with the end result being Exelixis' costs associated with promotion of Cotellic plus Zelboraf decreasing significantly. There are several issues outstanding that still need to be debated and await arbitration.

Continued Sales Momentum

First quarter 2017 results showed additional signs of momentum, as net product revenue from cabozantinib totaled $68.9 million, an increase of 33% over the fourth quarter of 2016.

Profitability was achieved with net income of $16.7 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.05 per share).

Management reiterated their guidance for total costs and operating expenses of $290 to $310 million, while cash and equivalents totaled $475.8 million (down slightly from $479.6 million as of year end 2016).



Additional Thoughts

While I believe management made the right decision to enter into collaboration agreements for other regions and retain rights in the United States, others have voiced their disappointment. I imagine this is because they were hoping for a quick takeout at a generous premium, while collaboration agreements could indicate this is a "long haul" story.

That management has delevered the balance sheet and will continue to do so is quite encouraging. Too often in the quest for growth biotech companies will take on additional debt to acquire other firms or inlicense new treatments, as a result getting themselves into financial trouble.

For readers who bought the stock on the first article, current strength is a great time to take partial profits, leaving only the house's money to participate in further upside.

For those who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, the stock appears quite extended but long term I believe there is further upside to be had. A pullback closer to the 50-day moving average (if it comes) could offer a second chance to initiate a pilot purchase or add shares to one's current position.

EXEL data by YCharts

Risks to the story include the following:

Slowing revenue growth

Competition for cabozantinib in the renal cell carcinoma space

Concentration risk as most of Exelixis' revenue comes from cabozantinib

Clinical setbacks in expanding into other indications

Regulatory action as management seeks to expand cabozantinib into first line renal cell carcinoma

Dilution in the near to medium term if management chooses to utilize current strength in the share price to initiate a secondary offering to replenish cash reserves



Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on due diligence and making trades. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.