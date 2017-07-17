MSC Industrial - Current Margin Challenges Could Be Just A Start

I fear that margins could retreat much further in the long run, driven by the potential serious impact of Amazon.com, certainly on non value-added products.

MSC Industrial is another MRO distributor which can not live upto expectations after its shares have been on a huge run in 2016.

MSC Industrial (MSM) is another MRO distributor, focused on metalworking, who has come under pressure amidst concerns about current pressure on margins, and anticipated pressure on margins in the years to come as investors fear a real focus of Amazon.com on the substantial North American MRO market.

The reality is that shares trade at a fair multiple, while leverage is modest, and sales are growing slightly, offset by some margin headwinds. The real fear in my eyes are the fat 45-50% gross margins which a business like MSC and its peers are achieving, while the value-added part of the business can be debated. I fear that margins will be much lower for these activities in the future, as margins could easily fall from low double digits to mid single digits in my opinion in a decade from now. This makes MSC as well as its peers an easy avoid, even after shares have seen a recent retreat.

Another Broken MRO Business Model?

MSC is a distributor of MRO products, aiding its customers in reducing their supply chain costs. The company operates 80 branches which are supplied from 5 DCs, but the average size of these branches is very substantial as total revenues come in at $2.9 billion per annum.

The company collects over a one and a half million SKUs from 3,000 suppliers and offers a one-stop solution for clients. Over the past two decades, MSC has delivered on impressive growth as sales have grown by a compounded annual growth rate of 12%, accompanied by fat operating margins of 13%. The question is if these great achievements can be achieved again in the future as it will be very hard to duplicate this growth trajectory.

MSC, just like other peers in the North American MRO market point out that the market remains highly fragmented, a key reason why leaders like MSC but also Fastenal and W.W. Grainger have been able to grow rapidly. These players have been able to play a consolidating role, both organically and through bolt-on dealmaking, as transactions have generally taken place at appealing multiples. The question is if this business model can be maintained as many SKUs are quite manageable in terms of size and weight, as online players are appealed to the 45%-50% gross margins which these players often report.

The ample growth opportunities in the past and capital-light business model made that investors have traditionally awarded shares a premium to the overall market, but that premium might be disappearing and actually turn into a discount in the future.

Another Disappointment

Back in 2015/2016, MRO distributors were hurt severely by the slump in energy markets as well as the impact of a strong dollar. While the oil market has not recovered in a meaningful way, the dollar has recently lost some strength which made that investors were turning more bullish on the prospects for MSC and its peers.

These trends did translate into better topline performance as sales were up 2.3% for the third quarter to $743.9 million, marking an acceleration of the 0.7% growth rate reported for the first nine months of the year. Average daily sales did even increase by 3.8% for the quarter.

So far the good news. Gross margins were down 70 basis points to 44.3% of sales, as operating margins were down 80 basis points to 13.7% of sales. The company attributes this to mix effects, and not even directly to price competition. While management does not cite price competition as a reason for lower margins, investors fear that this is the underlying reason for margin weakness as W.W. Grainger has gotten more competitive. The decline in margins if furthermore concerning, as margin pressure could accelerate if prices do indeed come down.

Disappointing is that the outlook is not that encouraging, at least in terms of margins. Sales are seen at $732 to $746 million, driven by a 7% increase in average daily sales, while earnings per share are seen at $0.97 to $1.01 per share, down from the $1.02 reported last year. The fall in earnings per share is disappointing after the company has been quite active in buying back stock, as margin pressure continues.

Final Thoughts

Shares of MSC traded at near $100 in 2014 as results were driven by the boom in US energy production which boosted topline results even as reported margins of 13-14% at the time were down from historical highs of 17-18%.

Shares plunged to a low of around $60 at the end of 2015 and start of 2016 when oil prices bottomed. Shared recovered throughout the year and hit a high of $105 earlier this year on the back of enthusiasm regarding sales acceleration. Other key drivers were hopes for a lower tax rate and increased US manufacturing as well as an infrastructure spending plan.

While revenues have increased, recently oil prices have moved lower again and MROs are warning about the Amazon.com impact on margins. After all, many products can easily be shipped by Amazon.com as well, as the Seattle-based giant benefits from a more dense network of distribution centers, better technology and the fact that many customers do not require customer service or expertise for many repeat orders.

This makes the fat margins clearly unsustainable as Amazon.com is happy to see operating margins come in 10 points lower, while it has even greater economies of scale, painting a dire picture for MRO companies. Based on the current performance, with margins seen around 12-13%, the company now trades at 17-18 times projected earnings seen this year as its shares trade around $70 per share. Despite the accelerated buyback program of last year, leverage remains very manageable, as net debt of $487 million is equivalent to little over 1 times reported EBITDA of $430 million.

So while overall valuations are reasonable, and MSC has historically been able to post decent growth amidst solid margins, I am not that compelled to buy this dip. The favourable industry dynamics makes me believe that competition could become more fierce in the long run, as gross margins for low-service MRO components are simply too high in this more transparent internet-based world. To compensate for the anticipated decline in margins in the long term, I will only start buying if multiples contract to a point at which they mark a clear discount compared to the rest of the market, which makes me a buyer if shares re-test the $60 mark again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.