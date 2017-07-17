First-Half Recap: Natural Gas Swamped By Bearish Weather

Lower 48 production will be crucial to understanding how we are setting up for 2018 balances.

The main ingredient to our bullish outlook relied on the fact that the market was still tight from both a supply and demand point of view.

(Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on 7/1/17. We also recently published a special report on natural gas focusing on long-term trends. If you are interested, you can sign up here.)

At the end of 2016, we thought natural gas prices would reach $4/MMBtu+. Our thesis relied on a normal winter outlook, and if it had simply matched up to 2016 heating degree days (HDDs), we would’ve seen storage below 1.6 Tcf.

Instead, our bullish natural gas thesis came to a halting stop as winter this year turned out to be much more bearish than we had expected. How so? Below is a chart of the residential/commercial demand for the first-half of the year versus last year:

Source: HFI Research

The difference in residential/commercial for the first 181 days was 2.3 Bcf/d. To put that into context, 2.3 Bcf/d over 181 days equals 416.3 Bcf. Even if winter turned out to be as bearish as the winter we saw in 2015-2016, storage would have still been lower by 416.3 Bcf or sitting at 2.4 Tcf versus 2.816 Tcf today. Compare that to the five-year average of 2.635 Tcf and make the argument that natural gas prices wouldn’t be above $4/MMBtu.

But we digress. Weather prediction is a fool’s game, and no one gets it right. However, even after a bearish winter backdrop, natural gas prices are still trading above $3/MMBtu as injections so far since April have totaled 765 Bcf versus the five-year average of 849 Bcf.

The key to the bullish natural gas thesis since last year wasn’t necessarily predicated on a bullish winter outlook; however, that was the main ingredient for forecasting prices above $4/MMBtu. Instead, the main ingredient to our bullish outlook relied on the fact that the market was still tight from both a supply and demand point of view. Lower 48 gas production for the first-half of 2017 came in materially below our previous estimate of 73 Bcf/d. The 70.9 Bcf/d first-half average was 2.1 Bcf/d below what we thought at the end of 2017, and the difference came from high decline rates from legacy production that most analysts, including ourselves, weren’t predicting.

However, going forward, Lower 48 production is expected to increase gradually towards the end of the year. We see production being closer to 73.5 Bcf/d by the end of the year, and the range varies from 72 Bcf/d to 76 Bcf/d.

The back-half of 2017 will provide important clues as to how 2018 supply and demand balance will look regardless of how weather turns out. The big factor to pay attention to is how production growth turns out. Did producers drill too many sweet spots to offset legacy production? If so, Lower 48 production will stagnate despite producers increasing drilling.

Bottom-line: Bearish weather threw our bullish forecast into disarray, but with a tight fundamental balance still dragging at natural gas injections, we are just a few months away from natural gas storage falling below the five-year average. Lower 48 production will be crucial to understanding how we are setting up for 2018 balances, and if production continues to disappoint, the market will need to increase prices to the point where demand starts to loosen the market balance. Fundamentals continue to be bullish for natural gas, and all eyes are on production data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.