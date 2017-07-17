A Legacy Asset for the Next 100 Years

While I love the business, shares look a little too expensive after the recent run.

Pepsi’s "sell the basics" approach makes it one dividend stock to own for the next 100 years.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) might be one stock to own for the next 100 years, but it might not be the best place to put new money to work right now.



Regular readers know I’m a big fan of a group of companies I like to call my “Legacy Assets”. These wonderful businesses have cranked out dividends for decades. And unlike hot tech stocks, these firms don’t have to invent the next gee-wiz gadget every few years.



If you want to see this concept in action, take a look at PepsiCo. Over the years, the soft drink maker has become a major food and beverage conglomerate. The company owns a number of popular brands, including Lays, Gatorade, Quaker Oats, and Tropicana. In other words, Pepsi sells “boring” products that people enjoy every day.



For shareholders, this "sell the basics" approach has paid off. Over the past 40 years, Pepsi shares have soared 22,500% and recently hit a new all-time high. The stock won’t impress your friends at the next cocktail party, but it certainly pays off for shareholders.



Such a run, however, poses a problem for new investors. Is now a good time to put new money to work? Or should prospective shareholders wait for a pullback? Let’s take a deep dive into this payout.



The Dividend - Is It Safe?



Pepsi’s status as a Legacy Asset comes down to a few points.



The company operates a timeless business, for starters. People have enjoyed chips, soda, and oatmeal for decades. These products aren't about to be replaced by some new technology.



Second, the company enjoys excellent customer loyalty. After all, customers tend to be especially careful about what they put in their mouths. Most folks are willing to pay a small premium for a product from a firm we trust.



You can see this loyalty in the company’s financial results. Pepsi grosses $0.55 in profits on every dollar generated in sales. The ability to earn outsized profit margins year after year is a hallmark of a wonderful business.

Finally, we want to see a long trackrecord of rewarding owners. Wonderful businesses lavish shareholders with oversized dividends and stock buybacks.



Here too, Pepsi stands heads and shoulders above the rest. The food giant has hiked its distribution for 44 consecutive years. In fact, the last time Pepsi didn’t raise its payout, Richard Nixon sat in the Oval Office and Grand Funk Railroad’s "We're an American Band" topped the music charts.



That track record will likely continue.



Today, Pepsi pays a quarterly distribution of $0.81 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 2.8%. That equals about two-thirds of profits going out to shareholders. If business sours, this payout ratio leaves management with ample wiggle room.



The Dividend - Can It Grow?



Pepsi has a three-pronged approach to grow earnings (and by extension the dividend) over the next few years.



First, raise prices. PepsiCo has focused on selling smaller, higher-margin packs while pulling back on promoting large discount combinations. This has cushioned the impact of falling demand for soda, especially in developed markets.



We’ve already seen this strategy pay off. Last quarter, PepsiCo reported sales at its North American beverage unit rose 2% to $5.2 billion. While volume sales were flat, net pricing was up 1%.



Second, slash costs. Earlier this year, the company announced a large round of layoffs. Management has also flexed their negotiating muscle by pressuring suppliers for price cuts.



These efforts have paid off in a number of efficiency gains. Looking forward, management is targeting $1.0 billion in annual cost savings. This will boost margins and free up more funds for advertising or other business activities.



Looking beyond the next few quarters, everything depends on the international market. As billions of people start to pull themselves out of poverty, they’ll turn to Pepsi and Coke. Rising incomes, growing populations, and higher standards of living in developing economies will provide a big tailwind.



Consumers in emerging countries still drink a lot less soda compared to the Unites States. The average Indian, for example, drinks less than one-tenth the cola of their American counterparts. This represents a big opportunity for PepsiCo’s beverage business.



This triple-threat should drive profits for quite some time. Analysts project PepsiCo will grow earnings per share at a 7% annual clip over the next five years, according to estimates compiled by Reuters. We can expect the dividend to grow roughly in-line, give or take a few basis points.



The Dividend - What’s the Return?



At $115 per share, prospective investors lock in a 2.8% yield. Assuming the dividend grows at a high-teen clip, our total return comes in at 10%. I certainly expect to pay up for a wonderful business like Pepsi, but I can find other dividend stocks that offer better potential right now.



At this price, new investors don’t have a lot of wiggle room if things go wrong. In developed markets, we’re watching a secular decline for sugary drinks. Consumers continue to demand healthier snacks.



I’m not super worried. As mentioned above, Pepsi has done a great job offsetting volume declines with higher prices. The company has started offering healthier product lines.



But even if the food giant can hold the line on the obesity wars, shares look a little expensive for me up here. Pepsi is one stock to hold forever, but I’m not interested in buying until we see a bit of a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.