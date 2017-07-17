This Bank Is Positioned Nicely

JPMorgan (JPM) had net interest margin of 2.31% vs. estimates of 2.36%. As the Fed raises interests rates, all banks pay higher interest on deposits made by their customers. JPM also saw slowing loan growth in the quarter, resulting in management lowering 2017 guidance to 8%.

A macro theme is the flattening of the ten-year bond rate. As this trend continues, banks will earn less interest in the long haul. The Fed really only controls the short-end of rates which can change when they begin selling off assets. Financial stocks are the place to be if you believe that the long end of the yield curve will begin to float upward. Wage growth is clocking in at roughly 3-4% which indicates a rather strong economy; however, it's not quite the amount of growth that banks want to see in order to really drive the long-term curve.

The international business was helped a lot by currency rates and a strengthening in the European economy. A couple of quarters ago it was foreseen that European interest rates would remain low for a while, but they have actually been on the rise since. JPM is exposed nicely in between the U.S. and the rest of the world.

