Harsco Reaping The Benefits Of Restructuring, Even As Energy Markets Remain Tough

Credit where due – Harsco's (HSC) management continues to deliver on its turnaround plans and this multi-armed industrial company is now looking toward growth again in a few of its businesses. I underestimated the upside that was still left in these shares a year ago; while I thought a fair value in the mid-to-high teens was possible if the company executed well, I didn't think shareholders would get a 50% return in such a relatively short time. Granted, some of that upside has come from the overall market melt-up, but I do believe Harsco has outperformed its targets

What comes next has a lot to do with macro factors that are outside of management's control. I still believe that traditional steel mills in North America and Western Europe don't have a bright long-term future, but conditions have improved in the near term and Harsco has been turning its attention to other markets like China. What's more, there are opportunities to expand this business, as well as expand and diversify the Industrial segment and drive better margins from the Rail operations. I wouldn't expect another 50% move over the next twelve months, but so far Harsco is proving the point that well-constructed turnaround plans can exceed initial expectations, and particularly so when improving end-markets help the cause.

M&M Not Melting Anymore

Harsco has made a concerted multiyear effort to improve its Metals and Minerals business, a cornerstone of the company that has long generated the bulk of its revenue and the largest portion of its earnings. One of the leaders in outsourced services to steel mills, Harsco helps steel companies like ArcelorMittal (MT) better manage on-site logistics, manage and process slag (including recovering high-value waste metal), and manage scrap.

Due in part to challenges in the steel industry but also mistakes and execution issues in years past, Harsco found itself with a significant number of underperforming contract sites that were dragging down results. Through a process of implementing best practices (fixing what can be fixed) and exiting/non-renewing contracts (getting away from what couldn't be fixed), Harsco management has delivered significant change.

Until relatively recently, M&M segment margins were kicking around in the low-to-mid single-digit range. The last three quarters have seen the company lift those margins to at-or-near 10%, with first-quarter segment margin actually closer to 11% than 10%.

Better still, the business appears to be recovering on both sides of the ledger. Core revenue was up double digits for the first quarter, and volume (measured in liquid steel tons) was up in the high single digits, after flat volume results only a few quarters ago. As steel production improves – up 2.2% year-to-date in the U.S. through early July, and up 1.8% year-over-year worldwide in May – so too do the operating leverage opportunities for Harsco in this business, and margins could stay in the low teens for a sustained basis if there are no major shocks to inputs like nickel prices.

An important question is how sustainable this all will prove to be. The second-quarter earnings cycle should give some valuable updates on a variety of industrial sectors, many of which will have bearing on steel demand. I'd note, though, that Harsco management has taken its M&M business off the block for now – it had been “pursuing strategic alternatives” for some time, but apparently nobody was willing to pay up for the value management sees in this recovery scenario. That's fine insofar as it goes today, but I hope management keeps an eye out to leveraging the value of a potential sale if this recovery eventually takes us back into an “it's different this time” level of optimism.

Industrial Is A Mixed Bag

Harsco's Industrial segment continues to see tough conditions due in part to lingering weakness in capex spending in energy. Although revenue was up 6% in the last quarter, margins have fallen into the mid-single digits (from the mid-to-high teens a few years ago) as the company has seen a punishing decline in sales.

Like Chart Industries (GTLS), Harsco's air-cooled heat exchanger business is suffering from a lack of investment/expansion spending in the energy sector, as this business is significantly tied to natural gas conditioning. While Chart has talked of some improving conditions in natural gas processing (and saw orders for its E&C business improve 5% in the last quarter), this is still a tough market for Harsco, particularly as it lacks the diversification that Chart has through its exposure to other markets like industrial gasses. Reinvesting in and expanding this business is an option, though, and one I expect Harsco to explore as its net debt gets closer to a point where growth-fueling M&A becomes more viable.

The company's IKG business, industrial gratings, remains quite weak, and with the declines in the air exchanger business, this is now the largest part of the Industrial segment. While I understand why Harsco would be seeing weakness in energy-related demand for IKG products, I'm a little surprised that there's not more support from non-residential construction. That does concern me some as the commercial construction market seems to be slowing, but I would expect that Harsco would stand to benefit if there is a meaningful federal stimulus package for infrastructure spending and civil construction.

Rail Is Still A Mixed Bag

Harsco's rail business has been tricky, volatile, and frustrating. In many respects, this should be a good business, as it generates about 50% of its revenue from higher-margin replacement parts and maintenance services. Unfortunately, the “game-changing” contract with Swiss Rail has indeed been game-changing, as higher vendor costs and higher commissioning expenses have severely impaired the value of that business relationship. Moreover, Class I rails in North America have been more cautious and less predictable with their maintenance spending, perhaps due in some part to the uncertainties created by the declines in coal and oil/gas and the slower overall pace of traffic.

This remains a “yeah, but...” business. Maintenance of way is an attractive market, worth something on the order of $6 billion in potential revenue (versus around $250 million a year for Harsco). One of the “but's” is that rail companies aren't pushovers when it comes to negotiating deals and consistent margin performance has been a real challenge.

The Opportunity

Harsco's management has, in my opinion, earned itself a lot of credibility over the past couple of years. The efforts to turn around M&M have gone quite well, despite the fact that the underlying steel market wasn't really helping all that much for most of the time. What's more, the company sold out of its remaining stake in the Brand Energy JV at an attractive valuation (8.5x EBITDA), reduced its net debt, and re-financed its remaining debt on solid terms.

Now management seems to be turning its attention, at least in part, back toward growth. Having decided to keep M&M, the company is looking to reinvest and add on services and capabilities, likely through expanding its Applied Process business. I would also look for management to seek out incremental opportunities to expand and diversify its air exchanger and boiler businesses. Rail, too, would seem to offer a lot of possibilities for growth, but perhaps some attention should be spent toward making it a little more consistent with its performance.

I'm revising (upward), but not radically changing, my fundamental assumptions about Harsco from a modeling perspective. I think mid-single-digit revenue growth over the long haul is attainable, though I expect more significant year-to-year volatility. Should the energy market really recover and support a return to growth in capex spending, that would certainly boost Harsco's near-term revenue growth prospects. On the margin side, I continue to believe that mid-single-digit FCF margins are a reasonable expectation for the long term, though again I think year-to-year volatility is likely to be a fact of life for investors.

The Bottom Line

Harsco's improved performance gives me more confidence that my previous “bullish scenario” fair value range in the mid-to-high teens may really now be the base-case scenario. I say “may”, though, because there are still risks that this steel recovery may peter out and/or that some of these new contracts in the M&M business may not live up to expectations (it has certainly happened before). Likewise, while both Rail and Industrial should be able to perform better than they have recently, I'm hesitant to give full credit to those prospects. All told, Harsco looks pretty fairly valued today, but management has earned a lot of goodwill with its performance and I don't think investors who've ridden the recovery this far need to be in a huge hurry to exit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.