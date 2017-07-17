AMD: Ryzen To Deliver A Blowout Quarter?

Thesis



I estimate that AMD (AMD) will likely beat on EPS and meet to slightly miss revenue estimates. However, this is far below consensus expectations. AMD expectations are once again high. An earnings beat is being assumed, while huge growth is expected on the back of Ryzen. I believe that these high expectations are unlikely to be met based on two reasons:

1) Management said so.

2) AMD appears to have grabbed 3.2% market share in 2Q17, which actually represents a deceleration of market share growth when compared to 1Q17.



So while an earnings beat is likely (at least on EPS), short-term downside risks outweigh upside potential. According to Nasdaq, analyst EPS consensus sits at -$0.03 while my own non-GAAP EPS estimates are $0.00 (breakeven). I expect revenue to come in at $1.18B in the best-case scenario. However, given the decelerating market share growth, I believe revenue is likely to come in at $1.15B, possibly $1.16B (all though not likely). Wall Street revenue consensus currently sits at $1.16B.





Introduction

AMD’s previous earnings release was a painful one for investors. While the company did not under-perform actual expectations – i.e. analyst estimates the stock still dropped by a whopping 24% in a single day. No doubt that a big part of this decline was exacerbated by momentum traders and algorithms piling in on the short side.



The subsequent consensus seemed to be that AMD did not deliver on extremely high expectations as Seeking Alpha’s headline read “AMD -7.4% as in-line Q1 fails to wow investors.” Investors were expecting Ryzen to obliterate the competition while AMD reported a market share gain of 2.2%. Never mind that Ryzen had only been available for one month.



Ryzen market share grab

This begs the question: how much market share does a full quarter Ryzen conquer? First, consider the slide below displaying AMD taking 2.1% market share from Intel in a month in 1Q17.





AMD had a 20.2% market share at the end of the first quarter. Now consider the updated version on the slide below.





Some notes:

1) The quarters are by calendar year and not financial. So where it says 3Q17, it is referencing July 1 throughout the 30th of September. The current slide can be read as "Market share at end of 2Q17 was 23.40%." The company will be reporting on the results achieved in the period April 1 through June 30.

2) The graph is more representative of CPUs in use instead of CPUs purchased because: “This graph counts the baselines submitted to us during these time period.” However, CPUs that are in use are CPUs that have been bought so this number is fairly accurate.



If we believe the source, we are left to conclude that AMD added 3.2% to its 20.2% market share. If you consider that it took AMD three months to capture a 3.2% versus one month to capture a 2.1% market share, this actually means that AMD market share growth is decelerating.



Market share grab likely underwhelming but shouldn’t be

It is hard to conclude whether a 3.2% market share is good or bad in the long term, or whether this implies an inferior or superior product. I will give my thoughts on this in the next paragraph. The point here is to decide whether I think it intelligent to be an earnings bull or an earnings bear.



Even though I am not opining on the merits and implications of the market share grab, shareholders certainly have their expectations. I am discouraged to presume that a 3.2% market share grab is in-line with the still high expectations. In fact, it would appear to me that 2Q17 is supposed to be where AMD shows what it’s made of since it will include a full quarter of Ryzen.



In the previous quarter, shareholders clearly did not appreciate a 2.1% market share capture. However, this was excused because this was done in a mere months’ time. If AMD would have been able to keep up this pace, it would have an additional market share of at least 6.3% or 26.5%.



When we listen to management commentary, we can see that we should not be surprised at all at this relatively low market share capture. Lisa T. Su, CEO, herself stated:



“Certainly, on the PC side, it is not anticipating that we gain a significant amount of share over our historical numbers.“



Anyone that listened to the conference call or transcript should clearly understand this. There should be no reason for disappointment. In fact, this quote, to me, seemed to have caused the 25% drop. When AMD released its earnings results, shares were down about $0.50, it wasn’t until the conference call that shares started to plummet. Of course, “historical numbers” could also be interpreted as the 2004 – 2006 period where AMD had a market share of more than 40%.



My estimates

Given the slowing increase in market share, I am inclined to believe management when it guides for a 17% sequential increase in revenues. This puts the revenue number at $1,152 million. AMD management does not really under-promise as many investors believe. Therefore, the biggest part is assessing revenue growth. After that, we can fairly accurately adjust management guidance. This puts my non-GAAP EPS number at $0.00.



Cause of supposedly underwhelming market share



Of course, I do not know the exact cause. This is hard to point out without additional color from management. I do have my suspicions, however. Some might recall my previous article on AMD. In that analysis, I argued that no matter the quality of the product, real money is needed to buy inventory, market the product and collect and count the cash.



In other words, I argued that AMD’s working capital was far too small to support large market share gains in a short period of time. I definitely think that part - if not all - of the underwhelming market share gain is due to working capital constraints.



Is a low market share gain priced in?

Based on the stock price behavior, the low market share gain is clearly not priced in. In fact, AMD has recuperated all of the gains it lost in the latest quarter. This indicates that the market is betting on management under-guiding and over-delivering. If the cited source is any indication, management is doing no such thing and investors should consider protecting the downside.



Another explanation is that Mr. Market has now become rational. Many bulls viewed the stock price drop as irrational. Given the recent stock price movement, one could indeed argue that emotions have settled and rational buying has taken its place. Therefore creating an environment wherein all market participants are aware of the decelerating market share capture and, more importantly, are perfectly fine with this development.



It is impossible to know for sure which of the two arguments is accurate. If I had to bet, I’d bet on the former. AMD bulls have a long history of high expectations and decent results. Consider this comment which was taken from a random Seeking Alpha article right after the disappointing 1Q17 release:







Let’s, for the sake of argument, ignore the conspiracy part. The comment received 15 likes, presumably because of the “2nd quarter [..] huge revenue growth in sales.”



Articles all across Seeking Alpha and on forums have similar comments. Certainly, this comment wouldn’t be so widespread if investors were having realistic – i.e. in according to what management guides - expectations. In other words, I am expecting AMD to disappoint again.